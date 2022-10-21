LeBron James on Lakers shooting: 'I'm definitely not going to harp on what we can't do every single game'

The Lakers can’t hit outside shots. That much is clear after L.A. shot 9-for-45 from 3 in Thursday night’s 103-97 loss to the Clippers. That total somehow managed to be even worse than the Lakers’ 10-for-40 clip from deep in their opening-night loss to the Golden State Warriors. Yet while LeBron James bluntly lamented his team’s lack of “lasers” on the roster after the Warriors game, he did not add to that refrain Thursday, even after the Lakers went 0-for-9 on 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. “I’m definitely not going to sit here and harp on what we can’t do every single game,” James said when asked about his team’s mounting misses. “That’s not a leader. What I know we can do? We can defend our ass off. We did that tonight, which gave us an opportunity to win and we just couldn’t make it happen. But, I’m OK with that.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 21 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 8 AST
✅ 3 BLK
It’s the 168th time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game.
The only active players with more such games are LeBron James (265) and Russell Westbrook (210). pic.twitter.com/eTPeiyBcoU – 9:01 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 21 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 8 AST
✅ 3 BLK
It’s the 168th time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game.
The only active players with more such games are LeBron James (265) and Russell Westbrook (210). pic.twitter.com/eTPeiyBcoU – 9:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games resulting in a loss last season:
18 — LeBron
16 — Shai
They both already have one this season pic.twitter.com/uOReZJnbfD – 8:32 AM
Most 30-point games resulting in a loss last season:
18 — LeBron
16 — Shai
They both already have one this season pic.twitter.com/uOReZJnbfD – 8:32 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Lakers point guards combined to shoot 1-25.
Don’t let Russell Westbrook going 0-11 distract you from the fact that Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn shot 1-14.
This is what Rob Pelinka surrounded LeBron and AD with and while it won’t be THIS bad, it won’t basically get better. pic.twitter.com/EQOCCubRTm – 7:41 AM
Lakers point guards combined to shoot 1-25.
Don’t let Russell Westbrook going 0-11 distract you from the fact that Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn shot 1-14.
This is what Rob Pelinka surrounded LeBron and AD with and while it won’t be THIS bad, it won’t basically get better. pic.twitter.com/EQOCCubRTm – 7:41 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James did praise the job Russell Westbrook did on Kawhi Leonard. Westbrook finished with a game-high five steals. – 2:41 AM
LeBron James did praise the job Russell Westbrook did on Kawhi Leonard. Westbrook finished with a game-high five steals. – 2:41 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James on Russell Westbrook 0-for-11 shooting night: “Flush it down the toilet and get ready for Sunday.” – 2:39 AM
LeBron James on Russell Westbrook 0-for-11 shooting night: “Flush it down the toilet and get ready for Sunday.” – 2:39 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
How is LeBron James still DOING THIS at 37? 😳
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/LMB9Sm94tM – 1:45 AM
How is LeBron James still DOING THIS at 37? 😳
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/LMB9Sm94tM – 1:45 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Asked what he can do to help lift Russ’ spirits after a tough shooting night (and a tough time in L.A.), LeBron downplayed the misses from the field, and praised Russ’ night defensively and pushing tempo. AK – 1:29 AM
Asked what he can do to help lift Russ’ spirits after a tough shooting night (and a tough time in L.A.), LeBron downplayed the misses from the field, and praised Russ’ night defensively and pushing tempo. AK – 1:29 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James’ advice to Russell Westbrook after his 0/11 shooting night: “Flush it down the toilet.” pic.twitter.com/8Fv1lPZ0YA – 1:23 AM
LeBron James’ advice to Russell Westbrook after his 0/11 shooting night: “Flush it down the toilet.” pic.twitter.com/8Fv1lPZ0YA – 1:23 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron: “When you play the right way,” you can live with the results, even if they’re disappointing – like in tonight’s case. He noted that the missed shots came from making the right passes, after moving bodies and finding the open guy. He was pleased with the defensive effort. – 1:21 AM
LeBron: “When you play the right way,” you can live with the results, even if they’re disappointing – like in tonight’s case. He noted that the missed shots came from making the right passes, after moving bodies and finding the open guy. He was pleased with the defensive effort. – 1:21 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on the Lakers’ 3-point shooting woes: “Our ball club is our ball club. I’m not going to harp on what we can’t do every single day.” – 1:21 AM
LeBron James on the Lakers’ 3-point shooting woes: “Our ball club is our ball club. I’m not going to harp on what we can’t do every single day.” – 1:21 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LeBron on the Clips: “For us, we don’t have an opportunity or should be thinking about anybody else right now. We have to think about us.” – 1:18 AM
LeBron on the Clips: “For us, we don’t have an opportunity or should be thinking about anybody else right now. We have to think about us.” – 1:18 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Clippers 103, Lakers 97
The Lakers fall to 0-2. Lonnie Walker IV led the Lakers with 26 points. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 8 rebounds. LeBron James had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Russell Westbrook shot 0 of 11.
Up next: vs. Portland on Sunday. – 12:35 AM
Final: Clippers 103, Lakers 97
The Lakers fall to 0-2. Lonnie Walker IV led the Lakers with 26 points. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 8 rebounds. LeBron James had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Russell Westbrook shot 0 of 11.
Up next: vs. Portland on Sunday. – 12:35 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: LAC 103, LAL 97.
Riding strong efforts from LeBron (20/10/6), AD (25/8) and Walker (26/3/3), LAL battled back from deficits of 16 and 14, but the backcourt players couldn’t get shots to fall, especially from 3 (9 for 45 overall). – 12:35 AM
Final: LAC 103, LAL 97.
Riding strong efforts from LeBron (20/10/6), AD (25/8) and Walker (26/3/3), LAL battled back from deficits of 16 and 14, but the backcourt players couldn’t get shots to fall, especially from 3 (9 for 45 overall). – 12:35 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
For two decades, the blueprint has been to surround LeBron with spacing and shooting. Cause a pick-your-poison conundrum for the defense as he attacks. And the Lakers are like, “Nah, who cares how much that has worked in the past? We’re gonna build a team of non-shooters” – 12:34 AM
For two decades, the blueprint has been to surround LeBron with spacing and shooting. Cause a pick-your-poison conundrum for the defense as he attacks. And the Lakers are like, “Nah, who cares how much that has worked in the past? We’re gonna build a team of non-shooters” – 12:34 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers lose 103-97, fall to 0-2 on the season and 0-8 vs the Clippers since Ty Lue became head coach. Walker 26p; AD 25p 8r; LeBron 20p 10r 6a; Russ 2p on 0-for-11 shooting 4a. LAL shot 9-for-45 from 3 (20 pct) – 12:34 AM
The Lakers lose 103-97, fall to 0-2 on the season and 0-8 vs the Clippers since Ty Lue became head coach. Walker 26p; AD 25p 8r; LeBron 20p 10r 6a; Russ 2p on 0-for-11 shooting 4a. LAL shot 9-for-45 from 3 (20 pct) – 12:34 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
After the loss in night #1 the Lakers could not have had worse post game presser. LeBron “we are not a team constructed of great shooting” and Westbrook bench lead to my hamstring. What happens in night #2 – 12:34 AM
After the loss in night #1 the Lakers could not have had worse post game presser. LeBron “we are not a team constructed of great shooting” and Westbrook bench lead to my hamstring. What happens in night #2 – 12:34 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
1. LeBron James looks like LeBron James.
2. These players play hard for Darvin Ham.
3. Russell Westbrook played a great defensive fourth quarter.
All three of these things matter more than the outcome. There were a lot of positives tonight. – 12:33 AM
1. LeBron James looks like LeBron James.
2. These players play hard for Darvin Ham.
3. Russell Westbrook played a great defensive fourth quarter.
All three of these things matter more than the outcome. There were a lot of positives tonight. – 12:33 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
After LeBron missed, Leonard’s all-defense closeout mates Batum, Wall, Covington dapped him up. – 12:33 AM
After LeBron missed, Leonard’s all-defense closeout mates Batum, Wall, Covington dapped him up. – 12:33 AM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
LeBron looking at Russ during this timeout pic.twitter.com/BlIMm2OWYU – 12:29 AM
LeBron looking at Russ during this timeout pic.twitter.com/BlIMm2OWYU – 12:29 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Man every time I see this LeBron vs Father Time commercial I can’t stop hearing “That’s what’s goin onnnn at Augusta.” @Chris Vernon – 12:17 AM
Man every time I see this LeBron vs Father Time commercial I can’t stop hearing “That’s what’s goin onnnn at Augusta.” @Chris Vernon – 12:17 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
LeBron wasn’t complaining. Fairly good hint that wasn’t a foul. Tough break for George. – 12:14 AM
LeBron wasn’t complaining. Fairly good hint that wasn’t a foul. Tough break for George. – 12:14 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s been carrying a lot of weight on both ends. He gets a rest here with Davis returning. LeBron’s at 33 minutes, AD 25. – 12:13 AM
LeBron’s been carrying a lot of weight on both ends. He gets a rest here with Davis returning. LeBron’s at 33 minutes, AD 25. – 12:13 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Patrick Beverley walks to midcourt raising his arm for more noise after the Bron block leads to an alley-oop and 89-87 Laker lead.
For the Clippers, it’s not even been so much their 7-of-24 3-point shooting but missing 11 free throws and 17 turnovers (for 19 LAL points). – 12:09 AM
Patrick Beverley walks to midcourt raising his arm for more noise after the Bron block leads to an alley-oop and 89-87 Laker lead.
For the Clippers, it’s not even been so much their 7-of-24 3-point shooting but missing 11 free throws and 17 turnovers (for 19 LAL points). – 12:09 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
LeBron looking like he’s trying to pass Kareem in blocks — TONIGHT – 12:09 AM
LeBron looking like he’s trying to pass Kareem in blocks — TONIGHT – 12:09 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
What a sequence for the Lakers. Austin Reaves’ pull-up jumper beats the shot clock and ties the game. LeBron James stuffs Paul George on a drive. Reaves lobs it to Lonnie Walker in transition to get Crypto.com Arena roaring. – 12:09 AM
What a sequence for the Lakers. Austin Reaves’ pull-up jumper beats the shot clock and ties the game. LeBron James stuffs Paul George on a drive. Reaves lobs it to Lonnie Walker in transition to get Crypto.com Arena roaring. – 12:09 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have rallied from a double-digit deficit once again, and took the lead in style, as Austin Reaves threw up a perfect transition lob that Lonnie Walker IV went way up to hammer home.
The play started with a big swat of Paul George by LeBron.
LAL lead 89-87. – 12:08 AM
LAL have rallied from a double-digit deficit once again, and took the lead in style, as Austin Reaves threw up a perfect transition lob that Lonnie Walker IV went way up to hammer home.
The play started with a big swat of Paul George by LeBron.
LAL lead 89-87. – 12:08 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans hyped. LeBron stuffs Paul George from behind. Leads to Austin Reaves throwing a lob to Lonnie Walker IV. Lakers with the 89-87 lead over the Clippers w/ 8:01 left. – 12:08 AM
Lakers fans hyped. LeBron stuffs Paul George from behind. Leads to Austin Reaves throwing a lob to Lonnie Walker IV. Lakers with the 89-87 lead over the Clippers w/ 8:01 left. – 12:08 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Austin Reaves playing an undersized Bruce Brown-y essentially 4 man here for the Lakers with LeBron at the 5 while the team basically runs 5-4 high ball-screens with the 2 of them.
Honestly, genuinely creative lineup construction from Darvin Ham. I like it. – 12:06 AM
Austin Reaves playing an undersized Bruce Brown-y essentially 4 man here for the Lakers with LeBron at the 5 while the team basically runs 5-4 high ball-screens with the 2 of them.
Honestly, genuinely creative lineup construction from Darvin Ham. I like it. – 12:06 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
surrounding *this* version of lebron with *this* supporting cast is franchise malpractice – 12:02 AM
surrounding *this* version of lebron with *this* supporting cast is franchise malpractice – 12:02 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
LeBron tells Austin Reaves to keep his hands high defending John Wall’s drive to the rim. He gets to the free throw line, where the Clippers are just 17-of-27. – 12:01 AM
LeBron tells Austin Reaves to keep his hands high defending John Wall’s drive to the rim. He gets to the free throw line, where the Clippers are just 17-of-27. – 12:01 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Clippers 85, Lakers 77
Anthony Davis has 23 points and 6 rebounds. LeBron James has 18 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley are a combined 1 of 21 tonight. The Lakers are getting crushed on the glass 46-27. – 11:57 PM
Third quarter: Clippers 85, Lakers 77
Anthony Davis has 23 points and 6 rebounds. LeBron James has 18 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley are a combined 1 of 21 tonight. The Lakers are getting crushed on the glass 46-27. – 11:57 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers lead Lakers 85-77 after 3 qtrs. Six players in double figures for the Clips. Anthony Davis has 23 for Lakers, LeBron with 18. – 11:56 PM
Clippers lead Lakers 85-77 after 3 qtrs. Six players in double figures for the Clips. Anthony Davis has 23 for Lakers, LeBron with 18. – 11:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Non-AD/LeBron/Lonnie Laker players’ shooting tonight: 6 of 29 (20.7 percent). – 11:49 PM
Non-AD/LeBron/Lonnie Laker players’ shooting tonight: 6 of 29 (20.7 percent). – 11:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
In the 43 seconds LeBron and AD were both off the floor, the Clippers went on a 5-0 run. AK – 11:41 PM
In the 43 seconds LeBron and AD were both off the floor, the Clippers went on a 5-0 run. AK – 11:41 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
New LeBron 20s for @LeBron James tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/GCWeEMifUk – 11:10 PM
New LeBron 20s for @LeBron James tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/GCWeEMifUk – 11:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 56, Clippers 56
The Lakers closed the half on a 20-4 run. Anthony Davis has 15 points. LeBron James and Lonnie Walker each have 12. Russell Westbrook is 0 of 6 (2 points) but has 4 assists and 0 turnovers. The Lakers are 7 of 24 (29.2%) on 3s. – 11:04 PM
Halftime: Lakers 56, Clippers 56
The Lakers closed the half on a 20-4 run. Anthony Davis has 15 points. LeBron James and Lonnie Walker each have 12. Russell Westbrook is 0 of 6 (2 points) but has 4 assists and 0 turnovers. The Lakers are 7 of 24 (29.2%) on 3s. – 11:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tie game. LAL trailed by 16, but rallied to tie it up at 54 as LeBron found AD in transition.
Kawhi started 2 for 2, but has missed 3 straight. – 11:00 PM
Tie game. LAL trailed by 16, but rallied to tie it up at 54 as LeBron found AD in transition.
Kawhi started 2 for 2, but has missed 3 straight. – 11:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With Zubac off the floor, LeBron and AD look right past the initial defender towards the rim, as LAC doesn’t have a shot blocker in their small ball group (Morris at the 5).
LeBron scored as such to pull LAL within 4. – 10:58 PM
With Zubac off the floor, LeBron and AD look right past the initial defender towards the rim, as LAC doesn’t have a shot blocker in their small ball group (Morris at the 5).
LeBron scored as such to pull LAL within 4. – 10:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Despite being easily the most athletic 37 year old in NBA history, those “blew a tire” finishes for LeBron are sadly becoming more and more common. – 10:39 PM
Despite being easily the most athletic 37 year old in NBA history, those “blew a tire” finishes for LeBron are sadly becoming more and more common. – 10:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James performed a hell of a volleyball spike on John Wall’s shot attempt. Hype play ended with a goal-tending call. – 10:30 PM
LeBron James performed a hell of a volleyball spike on John Wall’s shot attempt. Hype play ended with a goal-tending call. – 10:30 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
LeBron James playing with a guy from UT-Chattanooga I’d never heard of until two days ago. – 10:29 PM
LeBron James playing with a guy from UT-Chattanooga I’d never heard of until two days ago. – 10:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This is about as good a shooting 1 thru 3 as the Lakers can put out there with LeBron at C. Reaves/Nunn/Ryan/JTA/LeBron – 10:28 PM
This is about as good a shooting 1 thru 3 as the Lakers can put out there with LeBron at C. Reaves/Nunn/Ryan/JTA/LeBron – 10:28 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers going small with LeBron at the five while Clippers have Covington at the five but also can play Batum there in this lineup on floor. This is what Ty Lue wants, small lineup of interchangeable guys. – 10:26 PM
Lakers going small with LeBron at the five while Clippers have Covington at the five but also can play Batum there in this lineup on floor. This is what Ty Lue wants, small lineup of interchangeable guys. – 10:26 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis (8 points), Lonnie Walker IV (8) and LeBron James (5) have scored all 21 of the Lakers’ points so far. The Lakers have found AD in the pick-and-roll and with high-low actions. LeBron and Lonnie have been hitting their jumpers. – 10:23 PM
Anthony Davis (8 points), Lonnie Walker IV (8) and LeBron James (5) have scored all 21 of the Lakers’ points so far. The Lakers have found AD in the pick-and-roll and with high-low actions. LeBron and Lonnie have been hitting their jumpers. – 10:23 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s Year 20 and LeBron still largely looks like LeBron.
There’s so much to hate about this Lakers team but we’ve all gotta marvel at that for a minute. – 10:13 PM
It’s Year 20 and LeBron still largely looks like LeBron.
There’s so much to hate about this Lakers team but we’ve all gotta marvel at that for a minute. – 10:13 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LeBron James laces up for the @Los Angeles Lakers home opener on TNT!
#NBAKicks #KiaTipOff22 pic.twitter.com/H7zZztV4gi – 10:10 PM
LeBron James laces up for the @Los Angeles Lakers home opener on TNT!
#NBAKicks #KiaTipOff22 pic.twitter.com/H7zZztV4gi – 10:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lots of things happening to start:
– Morris starts on James
– Beverley blocks George, who throws it away
– LeBron middy (Lakers: no midrange FGs at GS)
– Zubac punishing Westbrook on switch
Clippers up 11-8 with 8:05 left in opening quarter – 10:09 PM
Lots of things happening to start:
– Morris starts on James
– Beverley blocks George, who throws it away
– LeBron middy (Lakers: no midrange FGs at GS)
– Zubac punishing Westbrook on switch
Clippers up 11-8 with 8:05 left in opening quarter – 10:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers start game making their first two three-pointers, by Lonnie Walker IV and the other by LeBron James, – 10:07 PM
Lakers start game making their first two three-pointers, by Lonnie Walker IV and the other by LeBron James, – 10:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham not fretting over LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s public criticisms, especially so early in the season pic.twitter.com/9jH6BagP24 – 8:26 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham not fretting over LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s public criticisms, especially so early in the season pic.twitter.com/9jH6BagP24 – 8:26 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham said he will have same starters in Bron, AD, Russ, Pat Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV – 8:22 PM
Darvin Ham said he will have same starters in Bron, AD, Russ, Pat Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV – 8:22 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says the Lakers will keep the same starting lineup tonight that they used in GSW: LeBron, AD, Russ, Walker, Beverley – 8:22 PM
Darvin Ham says the Lakers will keep the same starting lineup tonight that they used in GSW: LeBron, AD, Russ, Walker, Beverley – 8:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lakers will start Patrock Beverley, Russell Westbrook, Lonnie Walker IV, LeBron James, Anthony Davis tonight vs Clippers – 8:22 PM
Lakers will start Patrock Beverley, Russell Westbrook, Lonnie Walker IV, LeBron James, Anthony Davis tonight vs Clippers – 8:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Same starters for the Lakers vs. the Clippers:
Russell Westbrook
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:21 PM
Same starters for the Lakers vs. the Clippers:
Russell Westbrook
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says he had no issue with LeBron James’ postgame comments about the team’s lack of shooting. Ham said he was pleased with the quality of shots his team generated and he’s going to encourage his players to keep shooting. – 8:21 PM
Darvin Ham says he had no issue with LeBron James’ postgame comments about the team’s lack of shooting. Ham said he was pleased with the quality of shots his team generated and he’s going to encourage his players to keep shooting. – 8:21 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers updated injury list:
Swider – (Right Foot Soreness) – OUT
AD and LeBron James remain probable – 4:49 PM
Lakers updated injury list:
Swider – (Right Foot Soreness) – OUT
AD and LeBron James remain probable – 4:49 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James scored 31 points in his first game of the season.
At that rate and without missing a game, Kareem’s scoring record would fall on January 15 vs. Sacramento (LeBron’s first opponent in the NBA). – 2:49 PM
LeBron James scored 31 points in his first game of the season.
At that rate and without missing a game, Kareem’s scoring record would fall on January 15 vs. Sacramento (LeBron’s first opponent in the NBA). – 2:49 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
“If LeBron doesn’t believe, they might as well blow it up now.” BRING IT IN @David Thorpe @jshector https://t.co/O7v3xFUpok pic.twitter.com/HubtOit2bX – 1:09 PM
“If LeBron doesn’t believe, they might as well blow it up now.” BRING IT IN @David Thorpe @jshector https://t.co/O7v3xFUpok pic.twitter.com/HubtOit2bX – 1:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had plenty to say after Lakers’ loss to Warriors latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:00 AM
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had plenty to say after Lakers’ loss to Warriors latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:00 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Paolo Banchero last night:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 11-18 FG
Banchero is just the third player in the last 30 seasons to record at least 25p/5r/5a in his NBA debut, joining Grant Hill (1994-95) and LeBron James (2003-04). pic.twitter.com/pjKksMlCNY – 9:21 AM
Paolo Banchero last night:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 11-18 FG
Banchero is just the third player in the last 30 seasons to record at least 25p/5r/5a in his NBA debut, joining Grant Hill (1994-95) and LeBron James (2003-04). pic.twitter.com/pjKksMlCNY – 9:21 AM
More on this storyline
Ham also said he didn’t have a problem with Westbrook saying what he said to reporters after the Warriors game, or with LeBron James’ blunt assessment that “we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting” — even if their comments were interpreted as critiques of the coaching staff and front office. “It’s a grown man’s league,” Ham said. “Things are going to be said whether it’s directed at someone or not. I handle it in stride. I’ve been around this thing for 26 years. I’ve been on quiet teams and I’ve been on a couple of loud teams. But I have the utmost respect for those guys. I believe they have the utmost respect for me. There’s nothing taken personal about anything. We address it and we move on.” -via ESPN / October 21, 2022
Ham, though, agreed with James’ comments about the team’s shooting. He did say that he wants his players to continue launching with confidence. “As long as we keep taking good shots and getting open looks, our guys have to step up and make ’em. It’s a make-or-miss league,” Ham said. “I’m not in any way offended by Bron’s comments in any way, shape or form. It’s basketball: You gotta make plays, you gotta get stops, you gotta make shots. You also have to score to win various ways, but no, we’ll continue to get our reps up in our practices, in our shootarounds. And I’ll continue — my staff and I will continue to encourage those guys when they’re open, shoot the ball.” -via Los Angeles Times / October 21, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers:Another night, another milestone. @KingJames passes Paul Pierce to enter the top 10 of the all-time 3-point list. -via Twitter @Lakers / October 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.