Nuggets vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Denver Nuggets have not won any games while the Golden State Warriors are spending $193,374,102 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday October 21, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors cruised to a victory over the Lakers on opening night, here’s a look into the notebook for three thoughts from Tuesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 4:00 AM