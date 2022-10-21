Nuggets vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Denver Nuggets have not won any games while the Golden State Warriors are spending $193,374,102 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday October 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

