Olivier Sarr out at least six weeks due to wrist injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Olivier Sarr will be re-evaluated in 6 weeks for a torn right wrist ligament. – 4:33 PM
Blazers say Olivier Sarr will be re-evaluated in 6 weeks for a torn right wrist ligament. – 4:33 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Yesterday, Blazers big man Olivier Sarr “underwent further evaluation which confirmed a high-grade partial tear of the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist,” the ream announced today.
Sarr will be re-evaluated in 6 weeks. – 4:33 PM
Yesterday, Blazers big man Olivier Sarr “underwent further evaluation which confirmed a high-grade partial tear of the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist,” the ream announced today.
Sarr will be re-evaluated in 6 weeks. – 4:33 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery), Olivier Sarr (right wrist sprain), and Trendon Watford (right hip flexor sprain) are OUT vs. Suns tonight. – 2:21 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery), Olivier Sarr (right wrist sprain), and Trendon Watford (right hip flexor sprain) are OUT vs. Suns tonight. – 2:21 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
No changes to the Blazers’ injury report for tonight vs. Phoenix. Gary Payton II, Olivier Sarr and Trendon Watford are out. – 1:31 PM
No changes to the Blazers’ injury report for tonight vs. Phoenix. Gary Payton II, Olivier Sarr and Trendon Watford are out. – 1:31 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery), Trendon Watford (right hip) and Olivier Sarr (right wrist) are out for Friday’s game vs. Phoenix. As for the Suns, Jae Crowder (not with team) and Landry Shamet (left hip) are out. – 9:04 PM
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery), Trendon Watford (right hip) and Olivier Sarr (right wrist) are out for Friday’s game vs. Phoenix. As for the Suns, Jae Crowder (not with team) and Landry Shamet (left hip) are out. – 9:04 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery), Olivier Sarr (right wrist sprain), and Trendon Watford (right hip flexor strain) are OUT vs. Kings tonight – 8:36 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery), Olivier Sarr (right wrist sprain), and Trendon Watford (right hip flexor strain) are OUT vs. Kings tonight – 8:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Trendon Watford (right hip) joins Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning) and Olivier Sarr (right wrist) as out for the season opener vs. Kings. On the other side, Kevin Huerter is questionable and Keegan Murray (health/safety protocols) is out. – 8:54 PM
Trendon Watford (right hip) joins Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning) and Olivier Sarr (right wrist) as out for the season opener vs. Kings. On the other side, Kevin Huerter is questionable and Keegan Murray (health/safety protocols) is out. – 8:54 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Trail Blazers have ruled out Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning), Olivier Sarr (wrist) and Trendon Watford (hip) for Wednesday’s game against the Kings. – 8:36 PM
The Trail Blazers have ruled out Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning), Olivier Sarr (wrist) and Trendon Watford (hip) for Wednesday’s game against the Kings. – 8:36 PM
More on this storyline
Casey Holdahl: Blazers announce that Olivier Sarr will be evaluated in a week after an MRI confirmed a right wrist sprain suffered in the Warriors game. -via Twitter @CHold / October 13, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Portland Trail Blazers are converting center Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract, source tells ESPN. Sarr played 22 games for OKC as a rookie after college stops at Wake Forest and Kentucky. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.