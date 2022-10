Olivier Sarr out at least six weeks due to wrist injury

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Portland Trail Blazers are converting center Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract, source tells ESPN. Sarr played 22 games for OKC as a rookie after college stops at Wake Forest and Kentucky. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 13, 2022

The Trail Blazers have ruled out Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning), Olivier Sarr (wrist) and Trendon Watford (hip) for Wednesday’s game against the Kings. – 8:36 PM

Trendon Watford (right hip) joins Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning) and Olivier Sarr (right wrist) as out for the season opener vs. Kings. On the other side, Kevin Huerter is questionable and Keegan Murray (health/safety protocols) is out. – 8:54 PM

Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery), Trendon Watford (right hip) and Olivier Sarr (right wrist) are out for Friday’s game vs. Phoenix. As for the Suns, Jae Crowder (not with team) and Landry Shamet (left hip) are out. – 9:04 PM

No changes to the Blazers’ injury report for tonight vs. Phoenix. Gary Payton II, Olivier Sarr and Trendon Watford are out. – 1:31 PM

Yesterday, Blazers big man Olivier Sarr “underwent further evaluation which confirmed a high-grade partial tear of the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist,” the ream announced today.Sarr will be re-evaluated in 6 weeks. – 4:33 PM

