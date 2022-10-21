Law Murray: Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “I don’t get the shade or hate that they put in him… I just want him to keep having that joy… I hate to see that it looks like that’s not there for him.”
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 21 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 8 AST
✅ 3 BLK
It’s the 168th time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game.
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
With the take foul now outlawed in the NBA, Russell Westbrook can be immortalized as the king of the take foul
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tim Hardaway was 0 for 17 once.
Ray Allen and Vince Carter both had 0-for-13 games.
Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul have gone 0 for 12.
Kyle Korver, Mark Price, Doc Rivers and even Joel Embiid have gone 0 for 11.
Russell Westbrook’s 0 for 11 happens.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Lakers point guards combined to shoot 1-25.
Don’t let Russell Westbrook going 0-11 distract you from the fact that Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn shot 1-14.
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has a proud history of masked players, from Russell Westbrook to Deonte Burton.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Woj said this week not to expect a Lakers trade involving Russell Westbrook until after Thanksgiving.
Here is their schedule until then with 16 total games.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ll put it this way with Russell Westbrook: tonight went a long way towards convincing me he can one day be a valuable backup point guard on a contender.
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Clippers 103, Lakers 97
The Lakers fall to 0-2. Lonnie Walker IV led the Lakers with 26 points. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 8 rebounds. LeBron James had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Russell Westbrook shot 0 of 11.
David Locke @DLocke09
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Russell Westbrook finished 0/11 FG, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals in 27 minutes.
The Lakers are 0-2.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
1. LeBron James looks like LeBron James.
2. These players play hard for Darvin Ham.
3. Russell Westbrook played a great defensive fourth quarter.
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have rallied from a double-digit deficit once again, and took the lead in style, as Austin Reaves threw up a perfect transition lob that Lonnie Walker IV went way up to hammer home.
The play started with a big swat of Paul George by LeBron.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Clippers 85, Lakers 77
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook after 3 quarters:
0-9 FG
0-5 3P
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook (0 for 9, 0 for 5 from 3) and Nunn (0 for 7, 0 for 4 from 3) can’t get one to fall.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 56, Clippers 56
The Lakers closed the half on a 20-4 run. Anthony Davis has 15 points. LeBron James and Lonnie Walker each have 12. Russell Westbrook is 0 of 6 (2 points) but has 4 assists and 0 turnovers. The Lakers are 7 of 24 (29.2%) on 3s. – 11:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lineup: Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac.
Kawhi on JTA. Power forward haha – 10:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard will check in with Paul George next dead ball
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George didn’t make a shot until end of quarter 3. Leonard went to locker room after first quarter ended.
Clippers still lead Lakers 35-23 at end of first quarter. LAC shooting 50% FGs, LAL shooting 30.8% FGs.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lots of things happening to start:
– Morris starts on James
– Beverley blocks George, who throws it away
– LeBron middy (Lakers: no midrange FGs at GS)
– Zubac punishing Westbrook on switch
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Same starters for the Lakers vs. the Clippers:
Russell Westbrook
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George made headlines when he opened about his struggles with anxiety and depression.
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are the Lakers problems bigger than Russell Westbrook? Why did Draymond Green think that documentary was a good idea? #Postseason updates & more! Guests: @GregJennings @EddieHouse_50
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Mike Trudell: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac will start for the Clippers. Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench in part to ensure he’s available to close the game, while still limiting his minutes. Said it’s the way Kawhi “felt the best.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 20, 2022
Paul George: Keep ya sanity Brodie!! You one of the best and it ain’t stamped enough!! ??? -via Twitter @Yg_Trece / October 14, 2022
NBA on ESPN: PG showing his support for former teammate Russell Westbrook 🤝 pic.twitter.com/nDE6Xgrz10 -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / October 13, 2022
Lakers coach Darvin Ham says he and Russell Westbrook have “moved on” and have “an understanding” after the point guard suggested Ham’s decision to bring him off the bench in the preseason could have contributed to a minor hamstring injury he suffered. Ham, however, pushed back at any insinuation that his rotation in the Lakers’ preseason finale loss to the Sacramento Kings — in which Westbrook played just five minutes off the bench before exiting with the strained left hamstring — had anything to do with the physical setback. -via ESPN / October 21, 2022
Ham said the two shared a “brief discussion” about the remarks. Ham went back to Westbrook in the starting lineup against the Warriors and again against the Clippers. “We moved on, we got an understanding,” Ham said. “As the coach of this team, we’re going to do what’s best for our team to be as successful as it can be. And I’ll just leave it at that.” Ham said he understands “respect” and “routine” are important to the former league MVP but acknowledged the team-centric goals he will require Westbrook to meet. -via ESPN / October 21, 2022
Ham also said he didn’t have a problem with Westbrook saying what he said to reporters after the Warriors game, or with LeBron James’ blunt assessment that “we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting” — even if their comments were interpreted as critiques of the coaching staff and front office. “It’s a grown man’s league,” Ham said. “Things are going to be said whether it’s directed at someone or not. I handle it in stride. I’ve been around this thing for 26 years. I’ve been on quiet teams and I’ve been on a couple of loud teams. But I have the utmost respect for those guys. I believe they have the utmost respect for me. There’s nothing taken personal about anything. We address it and we move on.” -via ESPN / October 21, 2022
