Raptors vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Toronto Raptors are spending $147,870,166 per win while the Brooklyn Nets have not won any games

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: YES

Away TV: SN

Home Radio: WFAN-FM

Away Radio: Sportsnet 590

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?