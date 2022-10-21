Raptors vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Toronto Raptors are spending $147,870,166 per win while the Brooklyn Nets have not won any games

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: SN
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: Sportsnet 590

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Austin Burton
@Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Raptors at Nets
Two of the better teams in the East. Brooklyn’s led by its soap-opera controversial star trio of of KD, Kyrie and Simmons; Toronto’s led by the perfectly boring but effective Siakam, VanVleet and Barnes. pic.twitter.com/tsY1KlcLeC4:38 AM

