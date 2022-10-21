Rudy Gobert on trade to Minnesota: I wouldn't say I was surprised

Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert, on being traded and seeing the Jazz torn down: “I wouldn’t say I was surprised. … I knew Danny (Ainge) … was trying to do what he thought was good for the future of the franchise.”
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
‘I’m really happy’: Gobert reflects on time with Jazz, joy he’s found in Minnesota ksl.com/article/505001… – 3:11 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on being traded and seeing the Jazz torn down: “I wouldn’t say I was surprised. … I knew Danny (Ainge) … was trying to do what he thought was good for the future of the franchise.” pic.twitter.com/E5XdDcpI5T – 1:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert said he’s grateful to the Utah Jazz for giving him a chance, that those 9 years were a big part of his life. As for facing the Jazz tonight: “It says ‘Utah’ on the Jersey, but …” pic.twitter.com/x6vV3oFXgR – 1:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Four months after being traded from the Utah Jazz, the team he spent nine years with, Rudy Gobert acknowledged there will be some weirdness to facing them for the first time Friday, but that he’s happy in his new situation with the Minnesota Timberwolves. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:42 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
11 NBA games tonight 🏀😀, including:
• 2022 East Finals rematch
• Jokic vs. Curry
• Gobert facing Utah for the first time
• Spurs vs Pacers tankathon
The league intentionally increased the number of Friday night games this season pic.twitter.com/7YxC1Lxsaq – 1:00 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Nice short check-ins of some of the newcomers debuts here (Gobert, Mitchell, Wood, Jerami Grant, Sexton, Brogdon, Wall, Brunson, Simmons), via @crabdribbles and @Micah Adams
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ra… – 12:26 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Rudy Gobert touches per game
19-20 season: 59
20-21 season: 35
20-21 season: 33
Last night with Minnesota 54 touches – 12:25 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Rudy Gobert passes per game in :Utah
19-20 season: 46
20-21 season: 23
21-22 season: 21
Last night with Minnesota Gobert had 34 passes – 12:22 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale shine on opening night with new teams https://t.co/NjBQAgZctj pic.twitter.com/9XNESCDMZS – 8:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels on guarding PnR with Rudy Gobert behind him:
“Really I just be listening to his calls. When he’s telling me to go out, I know he’s right there. So kind of baiting it a little bit for him to go up against him and I just fan out. It’s just good knowing he’s there.” pic.twitter.com/KyyUXtyR27 – 4:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch on boosting Rudy Gobert’s usage:
“We have more than just PnR to try to find him. KAT found him on at least 3 or 4 of his baskets that were at the rim. I think that’s the kind of dynamic we thought we would be able to develop. It looks like early returns were pretty strong.” pic.twitter.com/l9ClrASeF7 – 4:15 PM
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert: “I’m really happy. … Everything happens for a reason.” And on Clarkson’s vow to “bust his ass” on a switch: “I’m going to make sure I end up on a switch! He definitely has all the tools to give me a few buckets, but I’ll try to make sure they’re not easy ones.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / October 21, 2022
Sarah Todd: Rudy Gobert said that he saw Mike Conley last night and that he considers him and Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay to be his friends. Tho…it’ll be weird to face a team that really isn’t his old team. “It says Utah on the jersey, but Quin’s not there and it’s different.” -via Twitter @NBASarah / October 21, 2022
Dane Moore: Chris Finch said everyone practiced today, including Rudy Gobert, who bruised his knee in the opener. “We managed the minutes for some of those guys from last night. But we did a lot of technical stuff today in practice more than all out. He practiced when we needed him to.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / October 20, 2022
