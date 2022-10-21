Thunder rookie Jalen Williams undergoes surgery for orbital bone fracture

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: OKC’s Jalen Williams: The orbit is made up from bones of the skull that surround & protect the eye. The severity of the injury depends on the bone(s) involved, whether or not they shift, fracture size, and any soft tissue and/or muscle damage. – 1:05 PM
Re: OKC’s Jalen Williams: The orbit is made up from bones of the skull that surround & protect the eye. The severity of the injury depends on the bone(s) involved, whether or not they shift, fracture size, and any soft tissue and/or muscle damage. – 1:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder rookie Jalen Williams underwent surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture he sustained Wednesday night, the team announced.
Williams will be reevaluated in 7-10 days. – 12:41 PM
Thunder rookie Jalen Williams underwent surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture he sustained Wednesday night, the team announced.
Williams will be reevaluated in 7-10 days. – 12:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Thunder lottery pick Jalen Williams underwent surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture he suffered in the opener, the team announced. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 12:37 PM
Thunder lottery pick Jalen Williams underwent surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture he suffered in the opener, the team announced. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 12:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jalen Williams — who the Thunder were able to draft in part due to the lottery pick owed by the Clippers due to the 2019 Paul George trade — will miss next week’s miniseries vs the Clippers while recovering from facial surgery pic.twitter.com/Ox3tpXJhS3 – 12:34 PM
Jalen Williams — who the Thunder were able to draft in part due to the lottery pick owed by the Clippers due to the 2019 Paul George trade — will miss next week’s miniseries vs the Clippers while recovering from facial surgery pic.twitter.com/Ox3tpXJhS3 – 12:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Jalen Williams underwent successful surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture. Williams will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days pic.twitter.com/1zAt7OPfed – 12:32 PM
Thunder PR:
Jalen Williams underwent successful surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture. Williams will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days pic.twitter.com/1zAt7OPfed – 12:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Thunder say guard Jalen Williams underwent surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture sustained at Minnesota on Oct. 19. Williams will be re-evaluated in approximately 7-10 days. – 12:32 PM
Thunder say guard Jalen Williams underwent surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture sustained at Minnesota on Oct. 19. Williams will be re-evaluated in approximately 7-10 days. – 12:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder update us on Jalen Williams. pic.twitter.com/OuZwauMF11 – 12:32 PM
Thunder update us on Jalen Williams. pic.twitter.com/OuZwauMF11 – 12:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has a proud history of masked players, from Russell Westbrook to Deonte Burton.
Seems like Jalen Williams will carry on the legacy. pic.twitter.com/jOd8D5Y2L0 – 12:45 AM
OKC has a proud history of masked players, from Russell Westbrook to Deonte Burton.
Seems like Jalen Williams will carry on the legacy. pic.twitter.com/jOd8D5Y2L0 – 12:45 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams posted this on his Instagram story. Masked J Dub?! pic.twitter.com/kjdCKyDLzH – 11:41 PM
Jalen Williams posted this on his Instagram story. Masked J Dub?! pic.twitter.com/kjdCKyDLzH – 11:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams injury update via his Instagram. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aXig93pkks – 3:27 AM
Jalen Williams injury update via his Instagram. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aXig93pkks – 3:27 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Five takeaways from the Thunder’s season-opening loss at Minnesota, with more on OKC’s small-ball counter, Eugene Omoruyi’s emergence, Jalen Williams’ exit, and OKC’s guards not playing fast enough:
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:29 AM
Five takeaways from the Thunder’s season-opening loss at Minnesota, with more on OKC’s small-ball counter, Eugene Omoruyi’s emergence, Jalen Williams’ exit, and OKC’s guards not playing fast enough:
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:29 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Here’s the pool report from the officials on the Jaden McDaniels, Jalen Williams collision.
Williams left with a right eye injury. pic.twitter.com/WPGuwXZyr1 – 11:35 PM
Here’s the pool report from the officials on the Jaden McDaniels, Jalen Williams collision.
Williams left with a right eye injury. pic.twitter.com/WPGuwXZyr1 – 11:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Jalen Williams will not return (right eye injury). – 9:27 PM
Thunder PR:
Jalen Williams will not return (right eye injury). – 9:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jalen Williams (right eye injury) will not return, according to the Thunder. – 9:25 PM
Jalen Williams (right eye injury) will not return, according to the Thunder. – 9:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams thankfully up and walked to the locker room after taking an elbow to the eye from Jaden McDaniels.
Hopefully just a minor injury. JDub has been great so far in his NBA debut. – 9:04 PM
Jalen Williams thankfully up and walked to the locker room after taking an elbow to the eye from Jaden McDaniels.
Hopefully just a minor injury. JDub has been great so far in his NBA debut. – 9:04 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
jaden mcdaniels just tried to end jalen williams, that looked painful – 9:01 PM
jaden mcdaniels just tried to end jalen williams, that looked painful – 9:01 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jalen Williams shaken up here in the second quarter after Jaden McDaniels tried to throw a dunk down over him. Williams has been impressive early on. – 9:01 PM
Jalen Williams shaken up here in the second quarter after Jaden McDaniels tried to throw a dunk down over him. Williams has been impressive early on. – 9:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Oof. Jalen Williams goes down and Mark Daigneault is challenging the foul called on him. – 9:01 PM
Oof. Jalen Williams goes down and Mark Daigneault is challenging the foul called on him. – 9:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Looks like Jalen Williams is in some pain after being hit in the face on a dunk attempt by Jaden McDaniels – 9:01 PM
Looks like Jalen Williams is in some pain after being hit in the face on a dunk attempt by Jaden McDaniels – 9:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
That was a really skilled alley-oop touch pass from Jalen Williams. – 8:38 PM
That was a really skilled alley-oop touch pass from Jalen Williams. – 8:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams has made every shot he’s ever taken in his NBA career. – 8:37 PM
Jalen Williams has made every shot he’s ever taken in his NBA career. – 8:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder second unit: Jalen Williams, Tre Mann, Ousmane Dieng, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 8:36 PM
Thunder second unit: Jalen Williams, Tre Mann, Ousmane Dieng, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 8:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jalen Williams, as expected, is the first rookie off the Thunder’s bench. – 8:31 PM
Jalen Williams, as expected, is the first rookie off the Thunder’s bench. – 8:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jalen Williams and Lindy Waters III warming up pic.twitter.com/5s4fj74BQm – 6:02 PM
Jalen Williams and Lindy Waters III warming up pic.twitter.com/5s4fj74BQm – 6:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams & Jaylin Williams: “I think they’re all ready to go. All smart guys who caught up to the curve quickly.” – 1:56 PM
SGA on Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams & Jaylin Williams: “I think they’re all ready to go. All smart guys who caught up to the curve quickly.” – 1:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng’s rookie of the year odds from our friends @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/42kjmDFNom – 1:43 PM
Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng’s rookie of the year odds from our friends @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/42kjmDFNom – 1:43 PM
More on this storyline
Brandon Rahbar: Jalen Williams will not return tonight due to an eye injury. Really hope he doesn’t miss much time. He was already NBA ready in his first game. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / October 20, 2022
Joe Mussatto: Jalen Williams is down and looks to be in a lot of pain after that Jaden McDaniels dunk attempt. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / October 19, 2022
Clemente Almanza: Mark Daigneault said Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng will play tonight -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / October 9, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.