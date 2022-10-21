Thunder rookie Jalen Williams undergoes surgery for orbital bone fracture

Thunder rookie Jalen Williams undergoes surgery for orbital bone fracture

Thunder rookie Jalen Williams undergoes surgery for orbital bone fracture

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: OKC’s Jalen Williams: The orbit is made up from bones of the skull that surround & protect the eye. The severity of the injury depends on the bone(s) involved, whether or not they shift, fracture size, and any soft tissue and/or muscle damage. – 1:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder rookie Jalen Williams underwent surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture he sustained Wednesday night, the team announced.
Williams will be reevaluated in 7-10 days. – 12:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Thunder lottery pick Jalen Williams underwent surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture he suffered in the opener, the team announced. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 12:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jalen Williams — who the Thunder were able to draft in part due to the lottery pick owed by the Clippers due to the 2019 Paul George trade — will miss next week’s miniseries vs the Clippers while recovering from facial surgery pic.twitter.com/Ox3tpXJhS312:34 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Jalen Williams underwent successful surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture. Williams will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days pic.twitter.com/1zAt7OPfed12:32 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Thunder say guard Jalen Williams underwent surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture sustained at Minnesota on Oct. 19. Williams will be re-evaluated in approximately 7-10 days. – 12:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder update us on Jalen Williams. pic.twitter.com/OuZwauMF1112:32 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has a proud history of masked players, from Russell Westbrook to Deonte Burton.
Seems like Jalen Williams will carry on the legacy. pic.twitter.com/jOd8D5Y2L012:45 AM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams posted this on his Instagram story. Masked J Dub?! pic.twitter.com/kjdCKyDLzH11:41 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams injury update via his Instagram. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aXig93pkks3:27 AM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Five takeaways from the Thunder’s season-opening loss at Minnesota, with more on OKC’s small-ball counter, Eugene Omoruyi’s emergence, Jalen Williams’ exit, and OKC’s guards not playing fast enough:
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n…12:29 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Here’s the pool report from the officials on the Jaden McDaniels, Jalen Williams collision.
Williams left with a right eye injury. pic.twitter.com/WPGuwXZyr111:35 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Jalen Williams will not return (right eye injury). – 9:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jalen Williams (right eye injury) will not return, according to the Thunder. – 9:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams thankfully up and walked to the locker room after taking an elbow to the eye from Jaden McDaniels.
Hopefully just a minor injury. JDub has been great so far in his NBA debut. – 9:04 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Jalen Williams walks off the court looking like he just fought 90s Mike Tyson – 9:03 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
jaden mcdaniels just tried to end jalen williams, that looked painful – 9:01 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jalen Williams shaken up here in the second quarter after Jaden McDaniels tried to throw a dunk down over him. Williams has been impressive early on. – 9:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Oof. Jalen Williams goes down and Mark Daigneault is challenging the foul called on him. – 9:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Looks like Jalen Williams is in some pain after being hit in the face on a dunk attempt by Jaden McDaniels – 9:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
That was a really skilled alley-oop touch pass from Jalen Williams. – 8:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams has made every shot he’s ever taken in his NBA career. – 8:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder second unit: Jalen Williams, Tre Mann, Ousmane Dieng, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 8:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
JALEN WILLIAMS TIME 4:36 mark in the first quarter – 8:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jalen Williams, as expected, is the first rookie off the Thunder’s bench. – 8:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jalen Williams and Lindy Waters III warming up pic.twitter.com/5s4fj74BQm6:02 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams & Jaylin Williams: “I think they’re all ready to go. All smart guys who caught up to the curve quickly.” – 1:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng’s rookie of the year odds from our friends @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/42kjmDFNom1:43 PM

Brandon Rahbar: Jalen Williams will not return tonight due to an eye injury. Really hope he doesn’t miss much time. He was already NBA ready in his first game. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / October 20, 2022

