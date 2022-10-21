Zach LaVine to make season debut on Saturday

Joe Cowley: Zach LaVine will be available tomorrow, according to Billy Donovan.
Source: Twitter @byjuliapoe
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine will be available tomorrow, according to Billy Donovan. – 5:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine should play tomorrow in the home opener against Cleveland. – 5:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls mailbag: Concern over Zach LaVine’s knee, Patrick Williams?
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:52 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
It’s been a good six months, but here it is:
Wizards are officially put on Bum Team Alert! Bulls start off 2-0 even with Zach LaVine missing tonight’s game, looking to make his debut against the Cavs tomorrow. – 8:57 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls- Wizards NBA Injury Report:
Bulls: LaVine: Out. ( Left knee. Management)
Ball: Out: ( Left knee surgery).
Wizards: Kispert: Out. ( Left ankle)
Avdija: Questionable: ( Right ankle)
Carey : Questionable: ( concussion)
5:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 9:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Bulls have listed Lonzo Ball (left knee) and Zach LaVine (left knee) as out for Friday’s game against the Wizards. The Wizards have listed Deni Avdija (right ankle sprain) and Vernon Carey Jr. (concussion protocol) as questionable and Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain) as out. – 7:11 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
As expected, Zach LaVine will sit out tomorrow’s game in D.C.
Billy made it clear that was inevitable since he’ll be sitting for half of any back-to-back in the near future. Real question is whether he’s ready to go for the home opener on Saturday. – 5:47 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija (right ankle sprain) is officially questionable for Wizards-Bulls on Friday.
Vernon Carey Jr. (concussion protocol) = questionable & Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain) = out.
Zach LaVine (left knee management) and Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) are OUT for the Bulls. – 4:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine will workout today at Georgetown, but since back-to-backs are off the table for now, expect his season debut to come Saturday in the home opener against Cleveland. Nothing official from Billy Donovan, however. – 9:05 AM
Zach LaVine @ZachLaVine
Life is crazy and unfair! Count you blessings and cherish your loved ones. Rip DPick 🕊 – 2:16 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine’s absence further clouded the Bulls’ goal of continuity.
But the Bulls flipped last season’s script of struggling against Eastern Conference elite because they have depth. And they have DeMar DeRozan.
Column for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:29 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls open the season up with a 116-108 win without Zach LaVine.
DeMar DeRozan leads with 37 points. Statement start to the year. – 10:15 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Watching DeMar DeRozan in the fourth quarter of games is truly amazing. Teammates were throwing him grenades late clock — he found ways to get buckets anyway.
Bulls upset the Heat on the road without Zach LaVine to go 1-0. pic.twitter.com/dK8FRzmAFx – 10:11 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Before the game, Donovan confirmed what we suspected — it’s more likely LaVine plays Saturday in the home opener than at Washington on Friday. #Bulls – 9:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bulls, without Ball or LaVine, ahead by eight points. Chicago has started the second half on a 17-9 run. – 9:07 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Without LaVine or Lonzo, you wouldn’t think the #Bulls would score 59 points in the 1stH against Miami.
The key is Ayo and Dragic going a combined 7 for 8 from 3-point range, Bulls & Heat are tied at halftime – 8:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls 59, Heat 59 at half. Butler with 17 points, Herro with 16. But Lowry scoreless and Adebayo two points on 1 of 10. And that’s with the Bulls without LaVine or Ball. – 8:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The front office preached “continuity” as the key for improvement, but that’s basically out the window with the Zach LaVine news. So who does that fall on to fix? Coach Billy Donovan wasn’t afraid to raise his hand and volunteer.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/10/… – 8:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls starting Alex Caruso in place of sidelined Zach LaVine. Also starting Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu. – 7:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
No decision on Friday in Washington. LaVine will work out tomorrow when the team practices at GTown, and a decision will come from that. – 6:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan did offer up more clarity on the Zach LaVine situation. The guard did in fact have discomfort in the knee after a ramped up practice schedule of Thursday, Friday, and Monday. The Bulls went hard 5-on-5 those days, and LaVine’s knee felt it. – 6:29 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy adds it’s unlikely Zach LaVine will play in D.C. on Friday since the Bulls have a back-to-back ahead of the home opener.
If he’s healthy to play this weekend, LaVine will likely play against Cleveland at home Saturday. – 6:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan said he understood that this isn’t the greatest look – maxing LaVine and insisting the knee was fine when they did – but said this was not unexpected. – 6:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine has been feeling discomfort with the knee. “This is to me not anything that is unexpected.” Says games will be managed. He is out tonight vs. Heat. Donovan says will play when not feeling discomfort. No set plan in place. – 6:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I’ve been pretty consistent in my Zach LaVine takes … I was always against maxing him, but gave him the benefit of the doubt last November based on the defense he was finally playing to that point. That defense disappeared, and with this knee it might never come back. – 1:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If I was born yesterday and actually thought this was a “managing” schedule … I would have played LaVine tonight against Miami, sat him against the Wizards – which is the first game in a back-to-back with Cleveland – and played him in the home opener against the Cavs. – 1:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine was asked when he felt the knee flare up, and replied, “I never said I felt a flare up.’’
Cool. – 1:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The strange case of Zach LaVine and his knee … in his words …
Yes, he’s out tonight for the opener.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/10/… – 1:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine will miss the Chicago Bulls season opener against the Heat as the Bulls “manage” his left knee after a summer surgery.
Latest on LaVine’s injury status and what the Bulls can expect from their max contract star in the first week of the season: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 1:06 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
One Bulls player did say it was his understanding that LaVine did come out of a Friday practice with some soreness in the knee. LaVine made it sound more planned than a setback. Semantics? #kneeGate – 12:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls’ Zach LaVine out for season opener vs. Heat due to “knee management” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/19/bul… – 12:36 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine (left knee injury management) is out for tonight’s season opener against the Heat, per Bulls PR. – 12:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine did make it sound like there is a load management schedule in place for the early part of the season, but was pretty vague about the details or what it would look like. – 12:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
You’d think if #Bulls are concerned enough to sit LaVine tonight, he’s not playing in both games of back-to-back this weekend: at Wash on Fri, home opener vs. Cavs on Sat. – 12:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine did sound hopeful for game in Washington. If you can’t stand the Heat … get some Wizards. – 12:20 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Zach LaVine to miss season opener vs. Heat; may also miss Friday, per sources – The Athletic theathletic.com/3709442/2022/1… – 12:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
So Heat without Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven and Bulls without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball tonight (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun). – 12:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine told reporters here in Miami that he isn’t feeling specific soreness/pain in his knee. Management like today could be expected throughout the rest of the season.
Still uncertain if he will play in DC but it hadn’t been ruled out yet. – 12:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to LaVine, this is just managing the injury. No specific setback. Just wanting to be safe for the season. – 12:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No Zach LaVine vs. Heat tonight. Out with knee issue that had him listed as questionable. – 12:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Knee remains an issue. According to Bulls PR, LaVine will miss opener tonight and address the media in a few minutes. – 11:58 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine (left knee management) will miss tonight’s opener vs. Heat. – 11:57 AM
Julia Poe: Billy Donovan says that Zach LaVine has felt “discomfort” or “soreness” in that left knee while ramping up throughout preseason, which led to the decision to sit today. “It’s not a long term thing where he’s out for weeks or he reinjured his knee.” -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / October 19, 2022
Shams Charania: Sources: Zach LaVine may also miss Friday’s game vs. Wizards, with likelihood the two-time All-Star makes his season debut in Saturday’s home opener vs. Cleveland. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 19, 2022
