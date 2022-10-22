Celtics vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

October 22, 2022

By |

The Boston Celtics play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $89,319,667 per win while the Orlando Magic have not won any games

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 22, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Absurdly small sample size alert, but through two games…
The Celtics are shooting 54.0% from the floor, runaway best, Denver (50.9%) is the only other team at 50% or above.
Boston also leads the league (at the 1/41st mark) in Offensive Rating, True Shooting and Effective FG% – 3:20 AM
Jay King
@ByJayKing
“We feel it and hope you guys can see it, just the joy we’ve been playing with.”
Through two games, the Celtics are having a whole lot of fun and scoring a whole lot of points.
My story: theathletic.com/3718214/2022/1…3:19 AM

