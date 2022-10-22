Celtics vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $89,319,667 per win while the Orlando Magic have not won any games

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 22, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Florida

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Absurdly small sample size alert, but through two games…

The Celtics are shooting 54.0% from the floor, runaway best, Denver (50.9%) is the only other team at 50% or above.

Absurdly small sample size alert, but through two games…

The Celtics are shooting 54.0% from the floor, runaway best, Denver (50.9%) is the only other team at 50% or above.

Boston also leads the league (at the 1/41st mark) in Offensive Rating, True Shooting and Effective FG%