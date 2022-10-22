Doc Rivers after 76ers third consecutive loss: We're not ready to win right now

Gina Mizell: Doc Rivers: “We’re not ready to win right now.” Added P.J. Tucker said in the locker room that no team Is going to gift the Sixers a victory.
Source: Twitter @ginamizell
Source: Twitter @ginamizell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Doc Rivers has told friends the 76ers are losing because Daryl Morey is coaching him out of position… – 9:53 PM
Doc Rivers has told friends the 76ers are losing because Daryl Morey is coaching him out of position… – 9:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers: “It was almost like we played these first two games hard, competed and then felt like, ‘OK, now we can win some games.’ You still gotta go out and earn the game. Tuck was yelling that after the game and he was right, no one is going to just give you a win.” – 9:32 PM
Doc Rivers: “It was almost like we played these first two games hard, competed and then felt like, ‘OK, now we can win some games.’ You still gotta go out and earn the game. Tuck was yelling that after the game and he was right, no one is going to just give you a win.” – 9:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers: “I’ve been through these and we’re not ready yet honestly, we’re just not. We’re not ready to win yet. You can feel that and so we got a lot of work to do.” – 9:30 PM
Doc Rivers: “I’ve been through these and we’re not ready yet honestly, we’re just not. We’re not ready to win yet. You can feel that and so we got a lot of work to do.” – 9:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers: “I want to see more 3-pointers, I want to see more open court, I want to see more guys get into the paint. And that’s why you don’t get 3-pointers right now. We’re not pushing the ball up the floor, we’re not getting enough stops in a row to do anything like that.” – 9:28 PM
Doc Rivers: “I want to see more 3-pointers, I want to see more open court, I want to see more guys get into the paint. And that’s why you don’t get 3-pointers right now. We’re not pushing the ball up the floor, we’re not getting enough stops in a row to do anything like that.” – 9:28 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers: “Defensively, we were slow, we were behind. Offensively, we just cannot get pace… We’re always up against the clock offensively, which we shouldn’t be with what we have.” – 9:25 PM
Doc Rivers: “Defensively, we were slow, we were behind. Offensively, we just cannot get pace… We’re always up against the clock offensively, which we shouldn’t be with what we have.” – 9:25 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers, on the Sixers right now: “We’re not ready yet, honestly. We’re just not. We’re not ready to win yet. You can feel that. We got a lot of work to do.” – 9:11 PM
Doc Rivers, on the Sixers right now: “We’re not ready yet, honestly. We’re just not. We’re not ready to win yet. You can feel that. We got a lot of work to do.” – 9:11 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“It’s almost like we played these first two games hard, competed, and felt like ‘OK, now we can win some games’. You still gotta go out and earn the game. Tuck was yelling after the game and he was right. No one’s just gonna give you a win.” — Doc Rivers – 8:41 PM
“It’s almost like we played these first two games hard, competed, and felt like ‘OK, now we can win some games’. You still gotta go out and earn the game. Tuck was yelling after the game and he was right. No one’s just gonna give you a win.” — Doc Rivers – 8:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers: “We’re not ready to win right now.” Added P.J. Tucker said in the locker room that no team Is going to gift the Sixers a victory. – 8:41 PM
Doc Rivers: “We’re not ready to win right now.” Added P.J. Tucker said in the locker room that no team Is going to gift the Sixers a victory. – 8:41 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers:
-P.J Tucker was yelling in locker room about how no one’s going to give Sixers a win, they need to earn it.
-Rotations with Embiid subbing out earlier indeed due to conditioning, probably will last for at least a couple more weeks. – 8:40 PM
From Doc Rivers:
-P.J Tucker was yelling in locker room about how no one’s going to give Sixers a win, they need to earn it.
-Rotations with Embiid subbing out earlier indeed due to conditioning, probably will last for at least a couple more weeks. – 8:40 PM
More on this storyline
Ky Carlin: James Harden, Joel Embiid, and PJ Tucker are going to play tonight. They sat out on Monday. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / October 5, 2022
Sixers coach Doc Rivers said he will use a combination of Reed, Harrell and P.J. Tucker to back up Embiid throughout the season. But so far, Reed has been getting the reps at that position while also playing power forward. “I was a little shocked,” he said of being the backup center. “But at the same time, I still want to stay humble, you know? I don’t want to get too bigheaded, you know? “I want to keep doing what I’m supposed to be doing so I can keep earning more trust and keep getting more minutes.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / October 4, 2022
Rich Hoffman: P.J. Tucker: “I think if we’re the best defensive team, we’ll be the best team in the league.” On why he and James Harden wanted to come to Philly: “Um, I can’t remember the guy’s name — Embiid?” pic.twitter.com/tPTOOg8OjT -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / September 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.