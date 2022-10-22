Gregg Popovich on James Harden: When he gets stopped, he stops himself

Justin Grasso: #Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on James Harden: “He’s a special player. Nobody stops him. When he gets stopped, he stops himself. … When he’s in shape, and he’s ready to play, he’s a special dude, without any doubt.” #Sixers
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Teams have swarmed Harden with the ball but left him open a lot without it. We didn’t see this around the horn action much in Bos or vs. MIl. But you love to see this movement. pic.twitter.com/YWxsKQFjJu – 6:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers lead 25-19 after one quarter. Harris has seven points, Embiid 6, Maxey 5 and Harden 4. The Sixers shot 43.5% from the field. – 6:37 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
For those of you checking your phone while tailgating for the Phillies game, the Sixers are up on the Spurs 25-19 after 1. Harris (7), Embiid (6), Maxey (5) and Harden (4) have led a balanced attack.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 25, Spurs 19 at the end of the first. San Antonio shot just 7-of-22 from the floor. Harris has 7 points and 3 rebounds. Harden is 2-of-5 from the floor but already has 6 assists and 3 rebounds. – 6:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Fastbreak Maxey has been initiated. Harden gets the ball back to him for the crafty finish, and the Sixers lead 9-7 with 7:05 left in the first. – 6:21 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl
76ers: Harden, Maxey, Harris, Tucker, Embiid – 5:49 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on James Harden:
“He’s a special player. Nobody stops him. When he gets stopped, he stops himself. … When he’s in shape, and he’s ready to play, he’s a special dude, without any doubt.” #Sixers – 5:22 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The great @Keith Pompey asked Gregg Popovich to name the greatest accomplishment of his career.
Pop: “Gold.”
Why?
“Because it was a bitch.” – 4:43 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover pod: @SethPartnow indulges me in a little Overreaction Theater, with blazing Week 1 takes on the Lakers, Nets, Nuggets, Luka, Harden, Trae/Dejounte, Paolo Banchero … and Jalen Duren?
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 4:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers point guard James Harden participated in some post-shootaround drills. pic.twitter.com/GLtuupTobz – 11:25 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden played a little QB post-shootaround. Put this ball in a good spot … pic.twitter.com/GKD4vNbOAh – 11:23 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Last 2 guys on the court. Harden working on side-steps and corner 3s, Reed working on popping and shooting. pic.twitter.com/UVxEd6iOsp – 11:21 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Pro Football Focus ranked James Harden as the 12th best QB in the NFL last week. pic.twitter.com/5XRa86wPS0 – 11:16 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Last two Sixers on the shootaround floor: Paul Reed and James Harden. pic.twitter.com/2PB3ui4Sxo – 11:10 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I brought up T Maxey (same draft class) to him and how he’s figured it out with Embiid and Harden, and he said that’s the path he was chasing. Just wasn’t sure how to get there yet. – 9:18 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Asked Gregg Popovich about Romeo Langford — who was acquired by the Spurs last Feb. in a trade that sent Derrick White to the Celtics — and what he wants to see from him this season…
#iubb pic.twitter.com/Vzy9HNrLiG – 6:56 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tony Brown career highlights:
CBA Finals, WNBA Finals, NBA Finals, WNBA All-Star Game, NBA All-Star Game (twice) … and he threw out Gregg Popovich on a night where Becky Hammon had to fill in as coach of the Spurs.
A wonderful man. May he rest in peace.
And bleep cancer. – 7:38 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
From ‘bubble water’ to wine:
The story of 19-year-old Jeremy Sochan’s redfish dinner with Gregg Popovich, who’s as willing as ever to adjust his tried-and-true methods to fit a ridiculously young team.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… via @expressnews – 3:56 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Gregg Popovich on Manu Ginobili being honored at halftime for his HOF induction:
“What has he done for us lately? Nothing.” – 10:26 PM
More on this storyline
Jeff McDonald: Pop jokingly fended off a question about James Harden’s hot start to the season pregame: “It’s two games. Come on. He shot the ball 37 times each night. If I shot 37 times, I’d score those points too.” -via Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN / October 22, 2022
Ky Carlin: Gregg Popovich on defending James Harden jokingly says: “He’s gonna get 50”. He did add that he’s a special, special player and he’s able to score at will. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / October 22, 2022
Following a second straight terrific performance to begin the season for the 76ers Thursday night, scoring 31 points to go with eight rebounds and nine assists in a 90-88 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that dropped Philadelphia to 0-2, Harden said he feels “really good” after being able to get back to being a “workaholic” in the gym this summer. “I’m a workaholic, so not being able to put the work in like I normally do was frustrating,” Harden said. “This summer, I had that opportunity to, and then even up to this point, I feel really good. So, just continue to put the work in and living with the results, and that’s what I live by. -via ESPN / October 21, 2022
