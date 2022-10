Gregg Popovich on James Harden: When he gets stopped, he stops himself

Following a second straight terrific performance to begin the season for the 76ers Thursday night, scoring 31 points to go with eight rebounds and nine assists in a 90-88 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that dropped Philadelphia to 0-2, Harden said he feels “really good” after being able to get back to being a “workaholic” in the gym this summer . “I’m a workaholic, so not being able to put the work in like I normally do was frustrating,” Harden said. “This summer, I had that opportunity to, and then even up to this point, I feel really good. So, just continue to put the work in and living with the results, and that’s what I live by. -via ESPN / October 21, 2022