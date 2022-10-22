Grizzlies vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $61,195,570 per win while the Dallas Mavericks have not won any games
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Saturday October 22, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@basketballtalk
Watch Ja Morant go off for 49 points, lift Grizzlies past Rockets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/22/wat… – 3:19 AM
@Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets insider: Ja Morant was unsolvable against Houston ift.tt/96OIGF3 – 3:18 AM