Jalen Suggs may miss time with ankle sprain

Khobi Price: NEWS: Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs underwent an MRI today, which confirmed a right ankle sprain. Suggs’ return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain after undergoing an MRI, the Magic announced. His return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment. – 5:08 PM
Jalen Suggs has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain after undergoing an MRI, the Magic announced. His return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment. – 5:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say guard Jalen Suggs underwent an MRI today, which confirmed a right ankle sprain.
Suggs’ return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment. – 5:06 PM
Magic say guard Jalen Suggs underwent an MRI today, which confirmed a right ankle sprain.
Suggs’ return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment. – 5:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEWS: Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs underwent an MRI today, which confirmed a right ankle sprain.
Suggs’ return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment. – 5:05 PM
NEWS: Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs underwent an MRI today, which confirmed a right ankle sprain.
Suggs’ return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment. – 5:05 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
If you missed it last night, one interesting upshot on the take-foul rule:
Jalen Suggs got injured on play where he earned 2FTs. Shot them, to be eligible to stay in game. Magic took a foul to get him out.
Hawks got 1FT + ball. – 2:52 PM
If you missed it last night, one interesting upshot on the take-foul rule:
Jalen Suggs got injured on play where he earned 2FTs. Shot them, to be eligible to stay in game. Magic took a foul to get him out.
Hawks got 1FT + ball. – 2:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Orlando Magic are listing Jalen Suggs as OUT for tonight’s game vs the Boston Celtics on the most recent injury report.
Suggs sprained his right ankle last night against the Atlanta Hawks. – 11:52 AM
The Orlando Magic are listing Jalen Suggs as OUT for tonight’s game vs the Boston Celtics on the most recent injury report.
Suggs sprained his right ankle last night against the Atlanta Hawks. – 11:52 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs has been ruled out for the Magic’s home opener vs. the Celtics tonight due to a sprained right ankle. pic.twitter.com/38WnxQzAqt – 11:36 AM
Jalen Suggs has been ruled out for the Magic’s home opener vs. the Celtics tonight due to a sprained right ankle. pic.twitter.com/38WnxQzAqt – 11:36 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Just finished Magic-Hawks
-ORL really missed Jalen Suggs on defense late in the game. He’s gotta stay healthy.
-Not the most efficient game, but man Paolo flashes out there constantly
-Need more Franz with the ball
-Hawks are a bit bumpy w/ new look, but they’ll figure it out – 9:24 AM
Just finished Magic-Hawks
-ORL really missed Jalen Suggs on defense late in the game. He’s gotta stay healthy.
-Not the most efficient game, but man Paolo flashes out there constantly
-Need more Franz with the ball
-Hawks are a bit bumpy w/ new look, but they’ll figure it out – 9:24 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
“My heart goes out to the kid. He’s working and continuing to battle no matter what happens. He’s a resilient, tough kid. He’s going to continue to bounce back.”
On the Magic feeling for Jalen Suggs after his latest injury: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 8:04 AM
“My heart goes out to the kid. He’s working and continuing to battle no matter what happens. He’s a resilient, tough kid. He’s going to continue to bounce back.”
On the Magic feeling for Jalen Suggs after his latest injury: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 8:04 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic limit reaching but fall to Hawks; Jalen Suggs exits with ankle injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 7:21 AM
Magic limit reaching but fall to Hawks; Jalen Suggs exits with ankle injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 7:21 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Updated: Magic limit reaching but fall to Hawks, Jalen Suggs exits with ankle injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 11:13 PM
Updated: Magic limit reaching but fall to Hawks, Jalen Suggs exits with ankle injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 11:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jalen Suggs left the game vs. the Hawks with an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/T2cQUcqayn – 9:55 PM
Jalen Suggs left the game vs. the Hawks with an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/T2cQUcqayn – 9:55 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Final: Hawks 108, Magic 98.
Reaching came into focus in loss to Hawks; Jalen Suggs injures ankle orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 9:55 PM
Final: Hawks 108, Magic 98.
Reaching came into focus in loss to Hawks; Jalen Suggs injures ankle orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 9:55 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs leaves Magic’s game at Hawks with ankle injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 9:36 PM
Jalen Suggs leaves Magic’s game at Hawks with ankle injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 9:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say guard Jalen Suggs suffered a sprained right ankle during the third quarter tonight at Atlanta.
Suggs will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:33 PM
Magic say guard Jalen Suggs suffered a sprained right ankle during the third quarter tonight at Atlanta.
Suggs will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:33 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs has been ruled out against the Hawks with a Sprained right ankle. – 9:32 PM
Jalen Suggs has been ruled out against the Hawks with a Sprained right ankle. – 9:32 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs headed to the locker room after appearing to roll his right ankle after taking a foul. – 9:02 PM
Jalen Suggs headed to the locker room after appearing to roll his right ankle after taking a foul. – 9:02 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Magic foul intentionally to get Jalen Suggs off the floor and get whistled for a take foul. Atlanta gets a foul shot plus the ball. Not really the spirit of the new rule, but sure. – 9:01 PM
Magic foul intentionally to get Jalen Suggs off the floor and get whistled for a take foul. Atlanta gets a foul shot plus the ball. Not really the spirit of the new rule, but sure. – 9:01 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs came up limping after an awkward landing on a layup attempt. He attempted his FTs and checked out of the game at the 7:42 mark of the 3rd quarter. He looks to be in a lot of pain on the bench. – 9:01 PM
Jalen Suggs came up limping after an awkward landing on a layup attempt. He attempted his FTs and checked out of the game at the 7:42 mark of the 3rd quarter. He looks to be in a lot of pain on the bench. – 9:01 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jalen Suggs is limping off the court after that hard fall. He wasn’t putting much weight on his leg. Cole Anthony is in the game. – 9:00 PM
Jalen Suggs is limping off the court after that hard fall. He wasn’t putting much weight on his leg. Cole Anthony is in the game. – 9:00 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Looks like Jalen Suggs is laboring his right foot/ankle. He’s limping off the floor as Cole Anthony checks in for him. – 8:59 PM
Looks like Jalen Suggs is laboring his right foot/ankle. He’s limping off the floor as Cole Anthony checks in for him. – 8:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jalen Suggs once again trucks a defender on straight line path to rim, but got benefit of doubt this time instead of 4th offensive foul. – 8:57 PM
Jalen Suggs once again trucks a defender on straight line path to rim, but got benefit of doubt this time instead of 4th offensive foul. – 8:57 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
That’s 3 offensive fouls and 0 points for Jalen Suggs so far. – 8:31 PM
That’s 3 offensive fouls and 0 points for Jalen Suggs so far. – 8:31 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Orlando’s 10-man rotation (so far) tonight: Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.
Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Mo Bamba. – 8:09 PM
Orlando’s 10-man rotation (so far) tonight: Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.
Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Mo Bamba. – 8:09 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony’s the first Magic player off the bench. Subs in for Jalen Suggs midway through the 1Q. – 7:55 PM
Cole Anthony’s the first Magic player off the bench. Subs in for Jalen Suggs midway through the 1Q. – 7:55 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 6:04 PM
The Magic will start Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 6:04 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. against the @Jaryd Wilson.
Cole Anthony (illness) is available and will play. – 6:01 PM
The @Orlando Magic will start Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. against the @Jaryd Wilson.
Cole Anthony (illness) is available and will play. – 6:01 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner getting shots up ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Hawks pic.twitter.com/MzLHAanfa8 – 5:46 PM
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner getting shots up ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Hawks pic.twitter.com/MzLHAanfa8 – 5:46 PM
More on this storyline
Suggs’ status wasn’t known as of Saturday morning, making it unclear if he’d miss time. In the long run, the Magic are confident Suggs will be OK but displayed empathy with him getting injured again. “You never want to see anyone get injured, especially your brother who you work with every day,” Anthony said. “Definitely sucks just knowing how hard the kid works. I wish he didn’t get hurt. I know when he’s back, he’ll be ready. He’ll be good.” -via Orlando Sentinel / October 22, 2022
He took 2 free throws and Wendell Carter Jr. committed a take foul on Clint Capela so Cole Anthony could sub in for Suggs, who originally went to the bench but hopped back to the locker room with team trainers before being ruled out in the fourth. “My heart goes out to the kid,” said coach Jamahl Mosley. “He’s working and continuing to battle no matter what happens. He’s continued to put the work in despite injuries. He’s doing the work with the film. He’s a resilient, tough kid. He’s going to continue to bounce back.” -via Orlando Sentinel / October 22, 2022
He landed awkwardly on his foot after taking a foul on a drive in the third. He originally went right to the bench but hopped back to the locker room with team trainers. The Magic ruled Suggs out in the fourth, saying Suggs sprained the ankle. -via Orlando Sentinel / October 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.