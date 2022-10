L2M Report: Anthony Gill should have been called for foul on DeMar DeRozan's game-winner attempt

DeRozan had 32 points, including 12 points in the fourth quarter. But he shot 3-for-9 in the final frame and Beal will take that, knowing what happened in January. Beal requested to guard DeRozan after he was fouled by Deni Avdija with 3:29 to go. DeRozan was 8-of-9 from the free throw line at that point and Beal felt he was less likely to get calls if he was being guarded by another star . DeRozan did get to the line for two more shots, but Beal felt he was allowed to defend with more contact. “Let me give him a different look. Let me mess with the ball, jab at the ball, tap his elbow without the ref looking. Doing little stuff that I can get away with because they were a little whistle-happy down there,” Beal said. -via NBC Sports / October 22, 2022