L2M Report: Anthony Gill should have been called for foul on DeMar DeRozan's game-winner attempt

Rob Schaefer: NBA’s Last Two Minute Report from Bulls-Wizards says Anthony Gill should have been called for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan’s game-winner attempt: “Gill contests DeRozan’s jump shot attempt and initiates contact with his foot before DeRozan has returned to the floor.”
Source: Twitter @rob_schaef
Source: Twitter @rob_schaef
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Welp….. Q4
00:02.6
Foul: Shooting
Anthony Gill
DeMar DeRozan
Comment:
Gill (WAS) contests DeRozan?s (CHI) jump shot attempt and initiates contact with his foot before DeRozan has returned to the floor.
We move on…officials are human…Ballgame tonight 6:45 @670TheScore – 5:11 PM
Welp….. Q4
00:02.6
Foul: Shooting
Anthony Gill
DeMar DeRozan
Comment:
Gill (WAS) contests DeRozan?s (CHI) jump shot attempt and initiates contact with his foot before DeRozan has returned to the floor.
We move on…officials are human…Ballgame tonight 6:45 @670TheScore – 5:11 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
NBA’s Last Two Minute Report from Bulls-Wizards says Anthony Gill should have been called for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan’s game-winner attempt:
“Gill contests DeRozan’s jump shot attempt and initiates contact with his foot before DeRozan has returned to the floor.” – 4:23 PM
NBA’s Last Two Minute Report from Bulls-Wizards says Anthony Gill should have been called for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan’s game-winner attempt:
“Gill contests DeRozan’s jump shot attempt and initiates contact with his foot before DeRozan has returned to the floor.” – 4:23 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Cavaliers at Bulls
Two of the best two-guards in the business face-off as Donovan Mitchell looks for his first W in a Cleveland uniform. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 34.5 ppg through two games for Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Uy1SD43odJ – 2:44 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Cavaliers at Bulls
Two of the best two-guards in the business face-off as Donovan Mitchell looks for his first W in a Cleveland uniform. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 34.5 ppg through two games for Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Uy1SD43odJ – 2:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal hit the go-ahead shot and requested to guard DeMar DeRozan in the final minutes of the Wizards’ home opener win over the Bulls last night. ift.tt/wHzfh9c – 9:51 AM
Bradley Beal hit the go-ahead shot and requested to guard DeMar DeRozan in the final minutes of the Wizards’ home opener win over the Bulls last night. ift.tt/wHzfh9c – 9:51 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan nearly pulls out another magic finish in Washington, but the Bulls are now 1-1 after a 102-100 loss to the Washington Wizards.
Seven takeaways we learned last night: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 9:44 AM
DeMar DeRozan nearly pulls out another magic finish in Washington, but the Bulls are now 1-1 after a 102-100 loss to the Washington Wizards.
Seven takeaways we learned last night: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 9:44 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages. When they’ve paid players in their 30s, here’s what’s happened. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: DeMar DeRozan, John Collins, KZ Okpala, Justise Winslow, undrafted, more. – 9:02 AM
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages. When they’ve paid players in their 30s, here’s what’s happened. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: DeMar DeRozan, John Collins, KZ Okpala, Justise Winslow, undrafted, more. – 9:02 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
DeMar DeRozan tried his best to play hero, but Bulls lose to the Wiz. Meanwhile, Patrick Williams is still searching for some sort of an identity in this starting roster, and talked about it to the Sun-Times.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 10:38 PM
DeMar DeRozan tried his best to play hero, but Bulls lose to the Wiz. Meanwhile, Patrick Williams is still searching for some sort of an identity in this starting roster, and talked about it to the Sun-Times.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 10:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Bradley Beal, on requesting to guard Demar DeRozan in the 4th Quarter.#DcAboveAll pic.twitter.com/VoKJMBE2xI – 10:33 PM
Bradley Beal, on requesting to guard Demar DeRozan in the 4th Quarter.#DcAboveAll pic.twitter.com/VoKJMBE2xI – 10:33 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
DeMar DeRozan tonight:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 6 AST
DeRozan is the first player in @Chicago Bulls history to record at least 30p/5r/5a in each of his first two games of a season. pic.twitter.com/nMXPYTt9t0 – 10:23 PM
DeMar DeRozan tonight:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 6 AST
DeRozan is the first player in @Chicago Bulls history to record at least 30p/5r/5a in each of his first two games of a season. pic.twitter.com/nMXPYTt9t0 – 10:23 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Two quick takeaways I talked with @MattModderno about. #DCAboveAll
• Wiz start 2-0 ✅
• Brad Beal requested to defend Demar DeRozan in the 4th, Coach Wes Unseld Jr said. ✅ – 10:14 PM
Two quick takeaways I talked with @MattModderno about. #DCAboveAll
• Wiz start 2-0 ✅
• Brad Beal requested to defend Demar DeRozan in the 4th, Coach Wes Unseld Jr said. ✅ – 10:14 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Bradley Beal was defending DeMar DeRozan down the stretch in the 4th because he requested to. – 9:51 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says Bradley Beal was defending DeMar DeRozan down the stretch in the 4th because he requested to. – 9:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
DeMar DeRozan’s 3 at the buzzer rims out. Wizards win. 2-0 start. Beal’s banked floater with 7.4 sec left the difference. – 9:31 PM
DeMar DeRozan’s 3 at the buzzer rims out. Wizards win. 2-0 start. Beal’s banked floater with 7.4 sec left the difference. – 9:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan to the free throw line. Boos littering down from the Wizards fans.
The recipe is well-known and still can’t be easily stopped. – 9:27 PM
DeMar DeRozan to the free throw line. Boos littering down from the Wizards fans.
The recipe is well-known and still can’t be easily stopped. – 9:27 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma coaching up Anthony Gill from the sidelines.
At Media Day, Kuzma said he wanted to channel LeBron James by making anyone and everyone on the team better. – 9:01 PM
Kyle Kuzma coaching up Anthony Gill from the sidelines.
At Media Day, Kuzma said he wanted to channel LeBron James by making anyone and everyone on the team better. – 9:01 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Deni Avdija’s done a pretty good job defending DeMar DeRozan in the midrange – 8:24 PM
Deni Avdija’s done a pretty good job defending DeMar DeRozan in the midrange – 8:24 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Deni Avdija rolled his ankle and was replaced by Anthony Gill to start Q3. – 8:31 PM
Deni Avdija rolled his ankle and was replaced by Anthony Gill to start Q3. – 8:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With Kispert out, Anthony Gill gets bumped up into the second unit:
Wright, Barton, Hachimura, Gill, Gafford – 7:40 PM
With Kispert out, Anthony Gill gets bumped up into the second unit:
Wright, Barton, Hachimura, Gill, Gafford – 7:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have an interesting lineup out there now with 2:15 to play in the first quarter: Delon Wright, Will Barton, Anthony Gill, Rui Hachimura and Danie Gafford. – 7:37 PM
The Wizards have an interesting lineup out there now with 2:15 to play in the first quarter: Delon Wright, Will Barton, Anthony Gill, Rui Hachimura and Danie Gafford. – 7:37 PM
More on this storyline
Rob Schaefer: Here’s another look at the play. It was the only incorrect call/no call on the report. -via Twitter @rob_schaef / October 22, 2022
Justin Kubatko: DeMar DeRozan last night: ✅ 32 PTS ✅ 6 REB ✅ 6 AST DeRozan became the first player in @Chicago Bulls history to record at least 30p/5r/5a in each of his first two games of a season. Leaguewide, he’s just the seventh player in the last 50 seasons to do so. pic.twitter.com/xcVF1Ik1e3 -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 22, 2022
DeRozan had 32 points, including 12 points in the fourth quarter. But he shot 3-for-9 in the final frame and Beal will take that, knowing what happened in January. Beal requested to guard DeRozan after he was fouled by Deni Avdija with 3:29 to go. DeRozan was 8-of-9 from the free throw line at that point and Beal felt he was less likely to get calls if he was being guarded by another star. DeRozan did get to the line for two more shots, but Beal felt he was allowed to defend with more contact. “Let me give him a different look. Let me mess with the ball, jab at the ball, tap his elbow without the ref looking. Doing little stuff that I can get away with because they were a little whistle-happy down there,” Beal said. -via NBC Sports / October 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.