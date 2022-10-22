Rudy Gobert on Victor Wembanyama: 'He's unique, something the world has never seen'

Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert, on French national teammate and top prospect Victor Wembanyama: “He’s unique, something the world has never seen. … He’s taller than me, longer than me. He can space the floor, he can pass. But (he) also wants to play defense. … And he just loves to win.” pic.twitter.com/f7qJos9uZF
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on French national teammate and top prospect Victor Wembanyama: “He’s unique, something the world has never seen. … He’s taller than me, longer than me. He can space the floor, he can pass. But (he) also wants to play defense. … And he just loves to win.” pic.twitter.com/f7qJos9uZF – 7:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Lauri Markkanen OVER Rudy Gobert 🫣
Lauri Markkanen OVER Rudy Gobert 🫣
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Anyone got a video of Clarkson clapping at Gobert before the free throws? – 12:26 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson, on trying to distract Rudy Gobert on his FTAs with some timely clapping: “Yeah, yeah. I gave Rudy a little sh*t before that. Just a little, just a little. We needed those. Rudy, thank you! I love you, bro, but I’ll take those.” – 11:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley said he was trying to go his whole career without being on the receiving end of a crossover highlight, so he’s bummed he slipped. Felt like he made up for it with the late foul on Gobert. pic.twitter.com/Ae4ZfdJR7W – 11:32 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Utah beats Minnesota in OT to go 2-0. Jazz players evidently didn’t get the memo.
Utah beats Minnesota in OT to go 2-0. Jazz players evidently didn’t get the memo.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jordan Clarkson had 29 points, six assists and five rebounds — and can claim he forced two missed free throws by Gobert at the end. A phenomenal game from him. – 10:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Jazz are shockingly 2-0. FINAL: 132-126 (OT). JC 29p, 6a, 5r. Markkanen 24p, 13r, 5a. Gobert 9p, 23r, 2b for the Wolves, but two huge missed FTs late. – 10:49 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 4, 12.6 seconds left in OT! Gobert misses 2 FTs, Markkanen gets the roll. – 10:47 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Markkanen got some space from Gobert, but his shot bounces off the rim. We’re going to overtime. – 10:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Gobert wins the tip, Wolves control, call timeout. Jazz still lead 120-118. Now 20.3 to go. – 10:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Gobert with a huge putback. He also gets the foul. Wolves back – 10:20 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jordan Clarkson gets Rudy Gobert with the pump fake and drives in for a layup.
Jordan Clarkson gets Rudy Gobert with the pump fake and drives in for a layup.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves guards really struggling to find a rhythm/chemistry with Gobert on the roll.
Wolves guards really struggling to find a rhythm/chemistry with Gobert on the roll.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lauri Markkanen dunking over Rudy Gobert? We have video proof. nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/21/lau… – 9:13 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Wolves 64, Jazz 55. Those last 2 Jazz possessions spoiled an otherwise strong close to 2Q by Utah. But the Jazz keep lingering. Markkanen 12p, 5r, 4a. Olynyk 12p, 2r. Sexton 7p, 3a. Kessler 3p, 5r, 3b. For the Wolves, Rudy Gobert has 2p, 10r, 2b. Russell 15p, 5a. – 9:08 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler blocks two shots in one possession, the second was a good block on Rudy Gobert – 9:01 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves close the 1st with force. Lead 41-26.
Edwards: 11
Russell: 10
KAT: 8p, 3r
Wolves close the 1st with force. Lead 41-26.
Edwards: 11
Russell: 10
KAT: 8p, 3r
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Towns has two fouls….both of them offensive fouls…he goes out with Gobert coming back – 8:31 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Really good defense by the Wolves on last few possessions. Good sign while Gobert is getting a rest. – 8:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Significantly less Gobert emphasis in this one, now that they’re playing a team with actual centers. – 8:24 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Why are the Jazz excited about what Lauri Markkanen
* One of one on left side goes left hand baseline drive spins back into 5 foot hook shot
* Vicious outstretched dunk on Rudy Gobert
* Corner 3
Why are the Jazz excited about what Lauri Markkanen
* One of one on left side goes left hand baseline drive spins back into 5 foot hook shot
* Vicious outstretched dunk on Rudy Gobert
* Corner 3
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I did not have Lauri Markkanen getting the best dunk of his career over Rudy Gobert on my bingo sheet. – 8:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Wolves lead 21-13 with 6:21 left 1Q. After a pretty wretched start, Jazz have closed the gap a bit, thanks to going 3-7 from deep. Still, you can see the impact of Rudy Gobert in the paint. Minnesota 7-11 FGs, 2-2 from 3, 5-5 FTs. – 8:23 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Lauri just put Rudy Gobert on a Utah Jazz poster this time on the wrong side of one. Holy smokes – 8:22 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Olynyk pump fakes KAT and drives and Gobert is there to swat it. Leads to a McDaniels 3-point play.
Olynyk pump fakes KAT and drives and Gobert is there to swat it. Leads to a McDaniels 3-point play.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert — staying on-brand by being the only player to flex in the Wolves’ team photos in the locker room hallway. pic.twitter.com/WUiko0n7Cm – 8:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Wolves coach Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert: He’s an unbelievable screener. And now all the different ways we can employ KAT has been fun. It’s been fun running big-to-big plays. KAT’s made it a point to get Rudy involved and find him in the flow. – 6:21 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Audio: ‘Buckets & Tea’ podcast w/ @itsme_cathryn talking Lakers’ lasers, Raptors future & Victor Wembanyama open.spotify.com/episode/6OWHfG… – 5:48 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Facing Jazz for first time since the trade, Rudy Gobert reflects on his time in Utah https://t.co/vcKptlD6Mn pic.twitter.com/q1QRVX8yRb – 4:05 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
‘I’m really happy’: Gobert reflects on time with Jazz, joy he’s found in Minnesota ksl.com/article/505001… – 3:11 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Victor Wembanyama will soon be starring on a significant new stage … plus we have a wide array of fresh around-the-league notes … all of which is detailed inside my latest This Week In Basketball column out NOW: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-victor-… – 2:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert said he’s grateful to the Utah Jazz for giving him a chance, that those 9 years were a big part of his life. As for facing the Jazz tonight: “It says ‘Utah’ on the Jersey, but …” pic.twitter.com/x6vV3oFXgR – 1:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Four months after being traded from the Utah Jazz, the team he spent nine years with, Rudy Gobert acknowledged there will be some weirdness to facing them for the first time Friday, but that he’s happy in his new situation with the Minnesota Timberwolves. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:42 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
11 NBA games tonight 🏀😀, including:
• 2022 East Finals rematch
• Jokic vs. Curry
• Gobert facing Utah for the first time
• Spurs vs Pacers tankathon
11 NBA games tonight 🏀😀, including:
• 2022 East Finals rematch
• Jokic vs. Curry
• Gobert facing Utah for the first time
• Spurs vs Pacers tankathon
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert said that he saw Mike Conley last night and that he considers him and Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay to be his friends. Tho…it’ll be weird to face a team that really isn’t his old team. “It says Utah on the jersey, but Quin’s not there and it’s different.” – 12:49 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
How many steps do you think it takes Victor Wembanyama to clear a flight of stairs? – 11:29 AM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
The Carolina Panthers have entered the sweepstakes for Victor Wembanyama….. – 12:19 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Can confirm the Carolina Panthers are tanking for Victor Wembanyama. – 11:52 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Only a few hours away from opening night in San Antonio, the Spurs are practicing yoga and listening to music in order to maintain perspective, not talking about Victor Wembanyama matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-openin… – 4:54 PM
More on this storyline
Clarkson clapped it up. He screamed “yeeeeahhhhhhh,” letting Gobert know in zero uncertain terms what was at stake with the two foul shots. The eye contact between the two was unmistakable. Gobert let loose a wry grin. He missed both. The Jazz went on to win 132-126 in a game they had no business winning on paper. And, just like that, the Jazz are an unlikely 2-0 on the young season, with the wins coming against Minnesota and the Denver Nuggets. “Rudy will always be my brother,” Clarkson said. “But I needed him to miss those two free throws.” -via The Athletic / October 22, 2022
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert, on being traded and seeing the Jazz torn down: “I wouldn’t say I was surprised. … I knew Danny (Ainge) … was trying to do what he thought was good for the future of the franchise.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / October 21, 2022
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert: “I’m really happy. … Everything happens for a reason.” And on Clarkson’s vow to “bust his ass” on a switch: “I’m going to make sure I end up on a switch! He definitely has all the tools to give me a few buckets, but I’ll try to make sure they’re not easy ones.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / October 21, 2022
In his second game back from the outstanding tour in the USA and first at home, Victor Wembanyama dominated as Metropolitans 92 makes short work of Blois, 113-88, Friday night. Wembanyama, 18, lasted 27 minutes in the one-sided affair of France’s Betclic Elite LNB Pro A Regular Season Round 6. He logged 17 points with 7/10 field goals, including 2/3 from beyond the arc, pulled down seven rebounds, dished out six assists, and blocked five shots. -via EuroHoops.net / October 21, 2022
Fresh off wowing some 200 NBA executives and scouts in a two-game exhibition residence in suburban Las Vegas against the G League Ignite, Victor Wembanyama is headed for another significant stage next month. The 7-foot-3 phenom is expected to make his debut for France’s senior national team in a pair of qualifying games — on Nov. 11, when Les Bleus play Lithuania, followed by a Nov. 14 matchup with Bosnia and Herzegovina — for coveted spots in the 32-team field for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 21, 2022
Western Conference Executive 2: This is one of the few hype events I’ve seen where the reality exceeded the hype. I mean, (Wembanyama) had everybody’s (bleeping) head spinning like that little girl in ‘The Exorcist.’ Eastern Conference Executive 1: Scoot’s good, but, no. Short of Wembanyama having murdered somebody, there’s just no way. -via The Athletic / October 19, 2022
