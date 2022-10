Rudy Gobert on Victor Wembanyama: 'He's unique, something the world has never seen'

Fresh off wowing some 200 NBA executives and scouts in a two-game exhibition residence in suburban Las Vegas against the G League Ignite, Victor Wembanyama is headed for another significant stage next month. The 7-foot-3 phenom is expected to make his debut for France’s senior national team in a pair of qualifying games — on Nov. 11, when Les Bleus play Lithuania, followed by a Nov. 14 matchup with Bosnia and Herzegovina — for coveted spots in the 32-team field for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 21, 2022