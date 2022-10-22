Sam Merrill selected with No. 1 pick in the G League draft

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
The Cleveland Charge, the #Cavs G League team, are taking Sam Merrill with No.1 pick in the G League draft. – 1:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Cleveland Charge — #Cavs G League affiliate — will be taking Sam Merrill with the #1 pick in the G League Draft. – 1:20 PM
Jon Chepkevich @JonChep
The 2022 NBA G League Draft is today at 1:00pm EST.
Always a fun, chaotic, unpredictable event w/ some recognizable names.
Sam Merrill expected to go 1st overall.
Other top options include: Joe Wieskamp, Jared Rhoden, Tom Digbeu, etc.
Full list ⤵️ gleague.nba.com/news/players-e… – 10:14 AM
Marc Stein: Rising buzz in NBA circles has Sam Merrill, fresh off camp with Sacramento, as a strong contender to go No. 1 in Saturday’s G League Draft to the @Cleveland Charge. MUCH more around-the-NBA buzz, including the latest on Victor Wembanyama + Lakers, found here: https://marcstein.substack.com/p/more-victor-in-november -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 21, 2022
Other names of note in Saturday’s G League draft besides Ryan Turell include NBA veterans Norris Cole and Vander Blue and a few players who were cut late in training camps earlier this month: Sam Merrill (Sacramento), Jared Rhoden (Atlanta) and Joe Wieskamp (San Antonio). -via marcstein.substack.com / October 21, 2022
James Ham: League source confirms that KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and Matthew Dellavedova have made the Kings roster. Sam Merrill is the final cut. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / October 15, 2022
