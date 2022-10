Steve Nash on Ben Simmons vs. Raptors: 'I'm really proud of him'

Simmons’ teammates have repeatedly stood up for him publicly as he continues to find his rhythm after missing almost a year and a half from the NBA after waiting on a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers last season and then dealing with offseason back surgery. The Nets know they can be a completely different team when Simmons plays at a high level and is aggressive on the floor. “He just got downhill — he just played free,” Durant said of Simmons. “He didn’t think too much. I think we’re all a little anxious to start playing, start the season last game, so we had a better start to the game. … He impacted the game as much as he could tonight. … We need that from everybody, but I think we’re all a little [more] relaxed, even the coaches.” -via ESPN / October 22, 2022