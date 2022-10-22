Steve Nash on Ben Simmons vs. Raptors: 'I'm really proud of him'

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash said he was “proud of” Ben Simmons for the way the talented swingman bounced back in Friday night’s 109-105 win over the Toronto Raptors after a poor showing in the Nets’ season opener. “A step up for Ben,” Nash said after seeing Simmons score six points, grab 10 rebounds, dish out eight assists and block two shots in 32 minutes. “From the jump he was more aggressive. He got in the paint, every time he gets in the paint he causes problems. … He’s starting to show the player he can be, and I still think he’s got a ways to go, so really proud of him. He shook off the first night, and I thought he was much more aggressive in an important game for us.”
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Steve Nash on an improved Ben Simmons: “He’s starting to show the player he can be & I think he’s still got a ways to go. Really proud of him. He shook off a first night & was much more aggressive and [had a good] game for us.” nypost.com/2022/10/21/net… via @nypostsports – 1:48 AM
The Raptors Pascal Siakam was brilliant, but the Nets stars pulled it out and gave head coach Steve Nash a little bit of breathing room: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/ra… – 12:25 AM
Ben Simmons on how he assessed his game (6 PTS, 8 AST, 10 REB): “A little better. I didn’t get fouled out, which is good.” – 11:27 PM
One thing that says a lot about Nic Claxton is his level of aggressiveness down the stretch despite his free-throw struggles.
Nash said Claxton has “developed into a man.” Being healthy and in shape has helped him be able to get to the player he was in college instead of having to get in shape or rehab. – 10:11 PM
Kyrie Irving had 13 of his 30 in the 4th. Steve Nash: “Kyrie was incredible down the stretch making some big plays for us….We’ve come to expect that type of shotmaking but it’s not easy, especially 2nd games of the year.” – 10:09 PM
Steve Nash on the fans tonight:
“I thought our home crowd was great tonight. They gave us a real home court advantage.” – 10:07 PM
Nash happy to see more aggression from Simmons: “A step up for Ben. From the jump he was really aggressive … He’s starting to show who he can be.”
Nash proud of the way Simmons shook off his poor debut and bounced back. – 10:06 PM
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons’ performance:
“Ben was more aggressive. Every time he gets in the paint he causes problems.” – 10:05 PM
A little confused: Nash has opted to leave Markieff Morris in the game and put Nic Claxton on the bench at the end of the fourth. – 9:47 PM
Nash’s closing lineup has KD, Kyrie, Ben, Royce and Markieff out there. Nets up three with 2:19 left. – 9:47 PM
Steve Nash just won a huge challenge. What would have been Kyrie’s 5th foul overturned to an offensive foul.
Nets with the ball up 7. – 9:39 PM
Successful challenge by Steve Nash. Kyrie Irving does not pick up his 5th foul. Great decision. – 9:38 PM
Pascal Siakam has 34 points on 14-19 shooting through three quarters.
Ben Simmons needs to step up there in the fourth. That’s how you win this game. – 9:25 PM
Ben Simmons just rifled a pass to a wide open Kevin Durant, who nails a 3 to make this a 64-56 Nets lead. Durant started the game 0-of-5 from the field but has since shot 6–of-8 and has 19 points. Simmons has 7 rebounds and 8 assists. – 9:02 PM
Ben Simmons is being aggressive and getting downhill. And what do you know?
Good things are happening. – 8:20 PM
Kevin Durant and Joe Harris about to check in. Nash calls timeout after a 3 from VanVleet puts the Raptors up 31-30. – 8:15 PM
Joe Harris knocked down a three and is spacing the floor as the Nets hoped he would. Day’Ron Sharpe has given Nash some nice minutes off the bench. He’s been very active with four points and five rebounds in five minutes. Nets showing a lot more fight early tonight. – 8:09 PM
Nets lead, 28-24, at the end of the first quarter, which is particularly encouraging given Kevin Durant hasn’t made a shot yet. Ben Simmons has been aggressive in getting to the paint. Nets responding well to challenging Raptors defense. More updates to come. – 8:08 PM
Ben Simmons with a skyhook and just got out and ran after blocking a shot. He’s looking more aggressive than he did Wednesday. – 7:47 PM
Here’s a breath of fresh air: Ben Simmons takes OG Anunoby off the dribble and finishes with a running hook shot – 7:46 PM
Ben Simmons with a nice hesitation to the right-hand sweeping hook out of the post.
Drained it. – 7:46 PM
Ben Simmons showed a little burst going downhill on the last possession.
Probably could have gotten to the rim but pulled up. Looked more explosive for sure. – 7:44 PM
I asked Nets head coach Steve Nash to describe — for civilians — how he moved on from the kind of drama the Nets dealt with this past summer, such as having the franchise player wanting you and your boss fired: pic.twitter.com/m28IFIho0m – 7:36 PM
Greetings from Barclays. It’s Joe Harris t-shirt night. The longest tenured Net returns tonight for the first time in 11 months. Let’s see what he’s got. Nets-Raptors tips in about 30. BK looking to avoid an 0-2 start. Can Ben Simmons stay out of foul trouble in game two? – 7:09 PM
Royce O’Neale will continue to start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons. Joe Harris will come off the bench. #Nets – 7:00 PM
Nick Nurse on what he remembers from facing Ben Simmons in the 2019 playoffs:
“He’s very physical and he’s really tough. He’s a guy who’s not afraid to put his body on people and take hits.” – 6:14 PM
Nick Nurse on Ben Simmons: “He’s very physical and he’s really tough.” – 6:13 PM
Steve Nash was noncommittal on a minutes limit for Joe Harris. – 5:52 PM
The #Nets starting lineup will stay the same tonight vs. the #Raptors. Steve Nash was noncommittal on whether Joe Harris – who is coming off the bench – will be on a minutes limit in his return. – 5:52 PM
Nash says Seth Curry (ankle) “needs a couple more practices” before he can return. pic.twitter.com/zkHFCgeHRU – 5:52 PM
Nash says Seth Curry “needs a couple more practices” as he continues ankle rehab. Curry will travel with Nets to Memphis/Milwaukee next week — but unclear yet if/when he’ll play on that trip. – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash says Seth Curry will likely travel on the road trip to Memphis & Milwaukee but probably needs a few more practices before he plays. #Nets – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash said the starting lineup stays the same, so Joe Harris will come off the bench. Said Seth Curry is “a couple practices away.” Expects him to travel to Memphis. – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash says Seth Curry just needs “a few more practices” before he’s ready to go. – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash on Joe Harris minutes restriction:
“We’ll see how the game goes and how he feels.” – 5:50 PM
In Philadelphia, “booing is only for ghosts this October, at least until Ben Simmons comes to town.” via @AdamKilgoreWP
washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/10… – 5:19 PM
Jabari Smith Jr attempted more 3-pointers in his NBA debut than
Steph Curry
Reggie Miller
Ray Allen
Steve Nash
LeBron James
Steve Kerr
Dirk Nowitzki
attempted in their first NBA games combined. pic.twitter.com/IZdNoYE1y1 – 5:04 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on weird vibes around the Sixers, the state of the Lakers, early Knicks impressions, Santi Aldama, the Pelicans hype train, Shaedon Sharpe, Steve Nash coaching, DeMar DeRozen going off, and much more. @ringer open.spotify.com/episode/0JeHxm… – 3:14 PM
Simmons’ teammates have repeatedly stood up for him publicly as he continues to find his rhythm after missing almost a year and a half from the NBA after waiting on a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers last season and then dealing with offseason back surgery. The Nets know they can be a completely different team when Simmons plays at a high level and is aggressive on the floor. “He just got downhill — he just played free,” Durant said of Simmons. “He didn’t think too much. I think we’re all a little anxious to start playing, start the season last game, so we had a better start to the game. … He impacted the game as much as he could tonight. … We need that from everybody, but I think we’re all a little [more] relaxed, even the coaches.” -via ESPN / October 22, 2022
Nick Friedell: Nash on Simmons “I just think he’s rusty. The guy hasn’t played in over a year. He’s still getting used to referees, defense, offense. This is a process for Ben … He’s shown obviously glimpses of the player we know he is and can be, but it’s not easy. We’re here to support him” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / October 20, 2022
Brian Lewis: Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons fouling out: “As we told him in the locker room, he’s a valuable piece for us and we need him out there. And fouling out is not an option. Playing aggressive is something that we want him to do, but we also want to play smart.” #Nets #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / October 20, 2022
