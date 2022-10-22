Thunder vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Oklahoma City Thunder have not won any games while the Denver Nuggets are spending $162,893,770 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 22, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Absurdly small sample size alert, but through two games…
The Celtics are shooting 54.0% from the floor, runaway best, Denver (50.9%) is the only other team at 50% or above.
Boston also leads the league (at the 1/41st mark) in Offensive Rating, True Shooting and Effective FG% – 3:20 AM
Harrison Wind
@HarrisonWind
Christian Braun vs. Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/SOI3ixpEUV3:06 AM

