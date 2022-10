Zach LaVine won't play under minutes restriction

If Washington’s season-opening win at Indiana felt a bit hollow considering it was against the rebuilding Pacers, this one felt real. The Bulls were without Zach LaVine, their own franchise player, as he recovers from a knee injury, but Chicago figures to be a competitive team again this season. “This was a big step for us tonight,” Kyle Kuzma said. “I think we pooped the bed a little bit in Indiana. We still won, but it was an ugly win. For us, didn’t really get enough stops coming down the stretch, but we got the right stops at the right time. Being resilient, Brad made a hell of a shot … and that’s what it is. That’s what it boils down to, getting stops at the right time, timing possessions, and you can win like that.” -via Washington Post / October 22, 2022