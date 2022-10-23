Brandon Ingram leaves game against Jazz and will not return

New Orleans Pelicans PR: Brandon Ingram (head injury) will not return to tonight’s game vs. Utah. He is being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms.
Source: Twitter @PelicansPR
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
12-0 Pelicans run to tie the game late 4Q without Zion or Brandon Ingram on the floor. – 9:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
You know, with Brandon Ingram out, the Pelicans have been riding Zion Williamson much more than usual.
All of these reps could jolt him into regaining his dominating ways faster, maybe as soon as tonight. – 8:54 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Brandon Ingram (head injury) will not return tonight, due to concussion-like symptoms. He had 10 points on 4/5 shooting in 11 minutes. – 8:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Star forward Brandon Ingram is being evaluated for a concussion and will not return – 8:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram will not return to tonight’s game. He is being checked for concussion like symptoms. Official word is head injury. – 8:18 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram will not return, Pelicans say. Being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms. Scored 10 points in 11 minutes in the first half. – 8:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans announce Brandon Ingram is done for the night with a head injury.
He’s being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms. – 8:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Brandon Ingram suffered a head injury and is OUT for the remainder of the game tonight. – 8:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram (head injury) will not return to tonight’s game vs. Jazz. He is being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms – 8:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Jazz 63, Pelicans 53
Williamson 12 pts & 4 rebs
McCollum 11 pts & 4 assts
Ingram 10 pts
Pels trail by double digits after a sloppy half on both ends. Still waiting on an update on Brandon Ingram after he left the game in the 2nd quarter. – 8:13 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Following a CJ McCollum 3-pointer at the 7:47 mark of the 2nd quarter, the Pelicans were outscored by a 28-13 margin. Jazz lead 63-53 at halftime and Brandon Ingram is on everyone’s mind. – 8:12 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram walks back to the locker room. Got hit in the eye in the first quarter. – 7:55 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram just checked himself out the game and is headed back to the locker room. – 7:54 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Looked like Brandon Ingram might’ve gotten poked in the eye there or taken a shot to the nose when he and Naji went up for that steal.
Pelicans call a timeout to let BI get checked out by trainers. – 7:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Naji Marshall and Brandon Ingram collided while coming up with a steal on a long up-the-court pass. Looks like some of Naji’s fingers caught BI in the face. Pelicans had to call a timeout. – 7:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:42 PM
