Darius Garland out tonight

Chris Fedor: #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said yesterday that star guard Darius Garland would “probably” be out tonight against Washington. But added “miracles do happen.” Well, no miracle this Sunday. I’m told Garland is OUT tonight. As I reported yesterday, Friday is the target return date.
Source: Twitter @ChrisFedor
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said yesterday that star guard Darius Garland would “probably” be out tonight against Washington. But added “miracles do happen.” Well, no miracle this Sunday. I’m told Garland is OUT tonight. As I reported yesterday, Friday is the target return date. – 10:23 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have a motto. J.B. Bickerstaff introduced it at the beginning of last season & players keep repeating it.
“The strength of the team is the team”
On the road. Without Darius Garland. Coming off a hard-fought loss. Cleveland personified that credo
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/t… – 2:30 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Last season, #Cavs were outscored by 9.3 points per 100 possessions with Darius Garland off the floor. Could not function. At all. Donovan Mitchell has changed that. – 10:04 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro to step into starting lineup for injured Darius Garland, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/i… – 6:55 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
J.B. Bickerstaff was asked pre-game whether Darius Garland (who is out for tonight’s game in Chicago with a left eye laceration) will be out for tomorrow’s home opener.
“Probably so, but miracles do happen.” – 6:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff says Darius Garland is “probably” out tomorrow too. But added “miracles do happen” – 6:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine, as expected, is off Bulls’ injury report for home opener vs. Cavaliers tonight
Darius Garland (left eye laceration), Ricky Rubio (ACL rehab) and Dylan Windler (right ankle sprain) out for Cleveland – 12:41 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs point guard Darius Garland (left eye laceration) listed as out for Saturday night’s game at Chicago. G-F Dylan Windler (right ankle) also out. – 6:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Darius Garland as OUT tomorrow night against Chicago due to a left eye laceration. – 6:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs list Darius Garland (eye) as OUT for tomorrow’s game against Chicago.
Dylan Windler (ankle sprain) is also listed as out. – 6:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert’s versatility played a big role in him being named the starting small forward. That ability to fill various roles based on personnel and position could now help Cleveland navigate this latest injury to Darius Garland
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/w… – 6:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
While #Cavs Darius Garland’s eye injury doesn’t look pretty and the swelling has caused it to close, he sustained no structural damage and won’t require surgery
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/d… – 9:05 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs say Darius Garland was examined at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute today, and revealed that no structural damage and surgery was not required for the left eye injury he sustained last night. Garland will be re-evaluated over the next couple of days. – 7:35 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with Thursday examination showing no structural damage: Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland suffers eye injury in opener; no surgery required beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:18 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
￼Darius Garland sustained a left eye injury in the second quarter of last nights game.
Further evaluation at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute today revealed no structural damage and surgery was not required.
Garland will be re-evaluated over the next couple of days. – 7:11 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland had additional examination at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute today that revealed no structural damage and surgery was not required for his left eye injury suffered last night. He will be re-evaluated over the next couple of days. – 7:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“It does not look pretty. It’s swollen and then bloodshot on the eyeball”
#Cavs Darius Garland missed Thursday’s practice in Toronto with his left eye injury — and his status for Saturday night is very much in doubt as the team plans to run more tests
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/d… – 6:26 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland (eye) did not practice with the team today. He was back at the hotel. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland’s left eye is swollen closed and the team is currently preparing as if Garland won’t play against Chicago. However his official playing status is unclear – 1:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff had a plan: One of Darius Garland or Donovan Mitchell at all times. But as Mike Tyson once famously said, “Everyone has a plan ‘till they get punched in the mouth.” Or in this case, whacked across the eye.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/d… – 11:27 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro will temporarily step into the starting lineup for injured All-Star point guard Darius Garland, sources tell cleveland.com. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / October 22, 2022
Jamal Collier: Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff says Darius Garland (eye laceration) is “probably” out for the home opener tomorrow, but “miracles do happen” -via Twitter @JamalCollier / October 22, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Darius Garland didn’t come here to Chicago. He is not with the team. The Cavs practiced today at UIC and have been preparing as if he wouldn’t be available. The current feeling is Sunday’s home opener is improbable as well. But nothing official has been decided on Sunday. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 21, 2022
