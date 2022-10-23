Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook late game benching: 'We don't have time for people to be in their feelings'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
This is a column about Russell Westbrook that I wrote over the summer for an outlet I used to write for and they never ran it. After the way that game ended, I tweaked it and published it here (free to all): rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 7:11 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham when asked if he has concern about how Russell Westbrook will handle being benched late on Sunday: “We don’t have time for people to be in their feelings” – 6:47 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on matching up center Jusuf Nurkic with Lakers guard Russell Westbrook late: “Putting him on Russ, we were just going to kind of play off of Russ.” pic.twitter.com/XSPpejrCgz – 6:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said he brought Russell Westbrook back in the game because he wanted another athletic perimeter defender so the Lakers could switch on the perimeter. – 6:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Every Lakers starter had a positive point differential except for Russell Westbrook (-4).
Lakers starters not named Russell Westbrook shot 29-of-55 from the field (52.7%).
Russell Westbrook shot 4-of-15 from the field (26.7%).
It’s time. Bring him off of the bench. – 6:27 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Blazers close on an 11-2 run to beat the Lakers, 106-104.
– Chauncey Billups had center Jusuf Nurkic defend &completely lay off Russell Westbrook on multiple late possessions.
– Westbrook: 4-15 shooting & two big misses in last four minutes
– Lakers: 6-33 (18%) on threes – 6:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Blazers completely botch their defensive coverage and give LeBron a wide-open dunk. Game tied 104-104 with 7.7 seconds left. Timeout Blazers. No Russell Westbrook on that final offensive possession for LA. – 6:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 104-102 after a Lillard 3 in the final seconds.
Lakers were up 98-90 when they put Westbrook back in for Troy Brown Jr.; offense has struggled to produce good looks since. – 6:05 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A Russell Westbrook 2 for 1 is probably not what Darvin Ham had in mind. – 6:02 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Westbrook misses a midrange jumper, Blazers get the rebound, Nurkic sets a pick near the halfcourt line on Beverly, is called for an offensive foul, and now it’s being reviewed. Lakers up one with 21.8 seconds to play. – 6:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Patrick Beverley with a potential game-saving possession. With the Lakers holding a 102-101 lead over Portland, Russell Westbrook missed an open jumper. Beverley then drew an offensive foul on Nurkic with 21.8 seconds left. Play under review. – 5:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This is the second crunch time in a row that a team has used their center to defend Russell Westbrook and it’s clogged up the Lakers’ already poor spacing. – 5:59 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers doing the whole “let him shoot” thing with Westbrook here in the fourth – 5:54 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The Lakers need to end the Russell Westbrook experience now. Although if they do keep him and allow him to keep shooting shots other than off drives to the rim, he could help them with their Wenbanyama lottery odds. He’s 2-10 FG today vs POR – 5:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After both teams took turns missing shots on six consecutive attempts (3 from Westbrook, 2 from Simons), LAL ripped off a quick 7-0 run to tie the game at 59, as LeBron and AD scored inside, and Beverley hit a 3. – 5:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are using same starters vs. the Blazers:
Russell Westbrook
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 3:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Chauncey Billups on former teammate Darvin Ham: “When they hired him, I was like, it’s about time. He’s put in his work, worked for a lot of great coaches. He’s a great leader. When he says something, you took heed to it. It always came from the right place, not (about him).” – 2:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said he’s been impressed by Troy Brown Jr., who will make his debut today after dealing with a sore back for the past few weeks.
He likes the 23-year-old’s ability to defend and shoot, and will bring him in off the bench: “We’ll work him in pretty early in the game.” – 1:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis is “fine” after taking a hard fall in Thursday’s game vs the Clippers – 1:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook: “I want him to be aggressive.” Ham liked Westbrook’s shot selection despite going 0-for-11 vs Clippers. Ham also praised Westbrook’s defense pic.twitter.com/Z6YR49NRHF – 1:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis is fine after taking that hard fall last game. Obviously he returned to play in the game on Thursday, and practiced yesterday.
He’ll start today vs. Portland at 12:30 p.m. on @SpectrumSN. – 1:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Troy Brown Jr. is making his season debut today, per head coach Darvin Ham. – 1:49 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham said they are going to throw Troy Brown Jr “right into the fire” today for Lakers vs Portland – 1:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Troy Brown Jr. has an “unbelievable upside” for the Lakers this season. He’ll make his season debut today after missing time with lower back tightness. Ham says Brown will bring size on the wing defensively, athleticism and shooting to the court for the Lakers. – 1:48 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham praises Russell Westbrook vs. Clippers: ‘Defended his behind off’ latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:54 AM
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: I asked Darvin Ham about how the Lakers can counter teams defending Russell Westbrook with their opposing centers. He said the Lakers can do more dribble hand-offs (similar to what the Warriors do with Draymond Green) and/or Russ decisively attacking the centers off the dribble. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / October 23, 2022
