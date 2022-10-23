Kings vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Kings vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Kings vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

October 23, 2022- by

By |

The Sacramento Kings play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Sacramento Kings have not won any games while the Golden State Warriors are spending $193,374,102 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Sunday October 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave Mason
@DeuceMason
King Keegan Murray looks legit and I love the guy.
We also talked about his game and the good, bad and ugly of the Kings falling to 0-2 on the season.
🔊: https://t.co/VukWGuWMrU
📺: https://t.co/uFM8nEa7EI pic.twitter.com/lzufZmaaBh3:51 AM

Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Keegan Murray reflects on his NBA debut, the challenge of going up against Paul George, his impressive first outing in Sacramento’s 111-109 loss to the LA Clippers. pic.twitter.com/6c4w1RauNX3:14 AM

Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
Paul George scores 40 to help Los Angeles Clippers spoil sensational NBA debut for Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray and another big game from De’Aaron Fox
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…3:04 AM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
Two Sundays ago, Paul George said that he’s two to Kawhi Leonard’s one.
PG took as many shots Thursday at Los Angeles as Leonard did, despite Leonard coming off the bench.
Saturday night in Sacramento, without Leonard, we saw PG#1.
theathletic.com/3720239/2022/1…2:59 AM
Sam Amick
@sam_amick
#Stingersup baby. From Kings-Clippers game to the Sac State-Montana showdown (third quarter only) to watching overtime at home (couldn’t stay; long story). And @Bill Oram is already texting me excuses. pic.twitter.com/g14nHe0CJh2:49 AM

Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
What a night for the Sac State Hornets. They improve to 7-0 for the first time in program history and beat Montana 31-24 in OT on national television for the first time ever. Incredible – 2:44 AM
Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
✅ Keegan Murray debut for the Kings
✅ Republic FC wins
✅ No. 3 Sac State wins on ESPN2
What a night for Sacramento! – 2:44 AM
Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox reacts to tonight’s loss to the Clippers, his Kings fall to 0-2, his team high 36 points, the debut of Keegan Murray and Sacramento’s struggles to hit free throws. pic.twitter.com/9jRSr1Q5012:38 AM

Matt George
@MattGeorgeSAC
Final highlights from the Sacramento Kings’ 111-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. pic.twitter.com/RufZGmZqkl2:33 AM

Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
Sacramento State and Montana are going to OT on ESPN2. Man what a game! – 2:32 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home