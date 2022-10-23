Kings vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Sacramento Kings have not won any games while the Golden State Warriors are spending $193,374,102 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Sunday October 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: NBCSCA

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave Mason

@DeuceMason

King Keegan Murray looks legit and I love the guy.

We also talked about his game and the good, bad and ugly of the Kings falling to 0-2 on the season.

🔊:

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Paul George scores 40 to help Los Angeles Clippers spoil sensational NBA debut for Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray and another big game from De’Aaron Fox

Law Murray

@LawMurrayTheNU

🆕 @TheAthletic

Two Sundays ago, Paul George said that he’s two to Kawhi Leonard’s one.

PG took as many shots Thursday at Los Angeles as Leonard did, despite Leonard coming off the bench.

Saturday night in Sacramento, without Leonard, we saw PG#1.

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

✅ Keegan Murray debut for the Kings

✅ Republic FC wins

✅ No. 3 Sac State wins on ESPN2

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

