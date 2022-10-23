Kings vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Sacramento Kings have not won any games while the Golden State Warriors are spending $193,374,102 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Sunday October 23, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@DeuceMason
King Keegan Murray looks legit and I love the guy.
We also talked about his game and the good, bad and ugly of the Kings falling to 0-2 on the season.
🔊: https://t.co/VukWGuWMrU
📺: https://t.co/uFM8nEa7EI pic.twitter.com/lzufZmaaBh – 3:51 AM
@SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Keegan Murray reflects on his NBA debut, the challenge of going up against Paul George, his impressive first outing in Sacramento’s 111-109 loss to the LA Clippers. pic.twitter.com/6c4w1RauNX – 3:14 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Paul George scores 40 to help Los Angeles Clippers spoil sensational NBA debut for Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray and another big game from De’Aaron Fox
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:04 AM
@LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
Two Sundays ago, Paul George said that he’s two to Kawhi Leonard’s one.
PG took as many shots Thursday at Los Angeles as Leonard did, despite Leonard coming off the bench.
Saturday night in Sacramento, without Leonard, we saw PG#1.
theathletic.com/3720239/2022/1… – 2:59 AM
@sam_amick
#Stingersup baby. From Kings-Clippers game to the Sac State-Montana showdown (third quarter only) to watching overtime at home (couldn’t stay; long story). And @Bill Oram is already texting me excuses. pic.twitter.com/g14nHe0CJh – 2:49 AM
@SeanCunningham
What a night for the Sac State Hornets. They improve to 7-0 for the first time in program history and beat Montana 31-24 in OT on national television for the first time ever. Incredible – 2:44 AM
@JandersonSacBee
✅ Keegan Murray debut for the Kings
✅ Republic FC wins
✅ No. 3 Sac State wins on ESPN2
What a night for Sacramento! – 2:44 AM
@SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox reacts to tonight’s loss to the Clippers, his Kings fall to 0-2, his team high 36 points, the debut of Keegan Murray and Sacramento’s struggles to hit free throws. pic.twitter.com/9jRSr1Q501 – 2:38 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Final highlights from the Sacramento Kings’ 111-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. pic.twitter.com/RufZGmZqkl – 2:33 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Sacramento State and Montana are going to OT on ESPN2. Man what a game! – 2:32 AM