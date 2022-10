LeBron James ties Karl Malone for most 20-point games in NBA history

The Lakers can’t hit outside shots. That much is clear after L.A. shot 9-for-45 from 3 in Thursday night’s 103-97 loss to the Clippers. That total somehow managed to be even worse than the Lakers’ 10-for-40 clip from deep in their opening-night loss to the Golden State Warriors. Yet while LeBron James bluntly lamented his team’s lack of “lasers” on the roster after the Warriors game, he did not add to that refrain Thursday, even after the Lakers went 0-for-9 on 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. “I’m definitely not going to sit here and harp on what we can’t do every single game,” James said when asked about his team’s mounting misses. “That’s not a leader. What I know we can do? We can defend our ass off. We did that tonight, which gave us an opportunity to win and we just couldn’t make it happen. But, I’m OK with that.” -via ESPN / October 21, 2022