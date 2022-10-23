LeBron James ties Karl Malone for most 20-point games in NBA history

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James has 20 pts on 7-of-14 shooting. It’s the 1,134th 20-point game of his career, tying him with Karl Malone for the most in league history.
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
I know we joke a lot on this app but it pains me to see LeBron spending his final few years in the NBA being wasted like this 😩 – 6:33 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
just finished lakers/blazers and still can’t understand russ taking that pull up two with 30 seconds left. ad and lebron were both in disbelief.
dame and simons are a beautiful thing. – 6:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers fall to 0-3 with LeBron’s potential game-tying shot falling short at the buzzer. LeBron 31p 8r 8a; AD 22p 10r 6b; Walker 15p; Russ 10p 6r 6a. LAL shot 6-for-33 from 3 as a team (18.2 pct) pic.twitter.com/CZH0BLiUSM – 6:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James misses a turnaround fadeaway 2 and the Lakers fall 106-104 to the Trail Blazers.
Lakers record: 0-3 – 6:12 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jerami Grant scored on a drive for what proved to be the game winner with 3 seconds remaining and then LeBron James missed a deep jumper to leave the Blazers with a 106-104. Portland moved to 3-0 on this young season. pic.twitter.com/Bx0UjK4Gkw – 6:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers scored six points in the last 4:42 of their loss to Portland.
The LeBron-AD pick-and-roll has been their finishing move for their past three years. They simply can’t run it late in close games with the caliber of spacing available on this roster. – 6:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Blazers 106, Lakers 104
LeBron’s fadeaway jumper clangs off the rim at the buzzer. The Lakers drop to 0-3. LeBron had 31 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Anthony Davis had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks. LA’s crunchtime offense was bad.
Up next: at Denver on Wed. – 6:11 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
oh dear. LeBron misses at the buzzer, Lakers lose and fall to 0-3.
https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/PGrNdX3P8U – 6:10 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
LeBron misses over Lillard.
Portland is 3-0 to start the season!!! – 6:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jerami Grant scored over LeBron and AD for the game winner. pic.twitter.com/2SKSkH8yhy – 6:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James’ fallaway hits the front of the rim. Portland walk away with a 106-104 win over the Lakers. The Blazers (3-0) and Lakers (0-3) are going in different directions. – 6:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James missed turnaround jumper and Lakers drop a 106-104 game to Portland. Lakers are 0-3 on season – 6:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
(Avert for spoilers)
LeBron turnaround jumper over Dame is off, BLAZERS WIN! – 6:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Lakers have had countless chances on offense and defense to close this and couldn’t convert 1. You wouldn’t believe it if it wasn’t them. Bron step back and Russ jumpers? – 6:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jerami Grant with a TOUGH take around both LeBron and AD, and it’s good! Blazers 106, Blazers 104 with 3.0 seconds to play. LA ball after the timeout. – 6:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nurk shoulda taken a foul, make Bron go to the line and make two – 6:06 PM
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
Not defending LeBron James is a never before tried approach. It did not work. – 6:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron took advantage of a defensive breakdown from the Blazers to get all the way to the rim and tie the game at 104 with 7.7 seconds left.
Blazers ball with the chance for a last shot. Lakers looking to force OT. – 6:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Don’t know what the hell the Blazers were doing there lol Easiest dunk of LeBron’s career. – 6:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Blazers completely botch their defensive coverage and give LeBron a wide-open dunk. Game tied 104-104 with 7.7 seconds left. Timeout Blazers. No Russell Westbrook on that final offensive possession for LA. – 6:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James drives down lane for dunk that ties score at 104-104 with 7.7 seconds left – 6:05 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
LeBron with a wide, wide, wide open lane to the basket, ties the game at 104-104 with 7.7 seconds to play. Portland ball after the timeout. – 6:05 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Explain to meet why the last 3 possessions by the Lakers are all jumpers with the lead. Pat Bev a 3 pt attempt, Lebron a 3pt attempt and Russ jumper early in the clock. I don’t understand it – 6:04 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
genius of LeBron here with game on the line: waits until Nurkic has to leave the paint because of a potential defensive three-second violation, moment he steps out he attacks and Nurk is out of position to help.
https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/Hexn7CvOST – 5:58 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Not a defense in the world has stopped LeBron when he puts his head down – 5:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Successful challenge in terms of Beverley not fouling Lillard … but the refs determined it was a foul on LeBron, instead.
Lakers keep their TO by winning the challenge, but Portland keeps the ball. – 5:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL match their biggest lead of 8 (from when it was 10-2) with LeBron’s tough and-1 finish at the rim.
With 4:30 to play, 98-90 is the margin. – 5:47 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
LeBron with the and-1 — free throw forthcoming — gives the Lakers a 97-90 advantage with 4:42 to play. Blazers might be kicking themselves a bit after this one. – 5:44 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The halfcourt offense execution in this quarter feels light years away from what it was even in the last game. Multiple guys moving toward the basket, multiple passes in possessions. LeBron with a give and go just now that was more well oiled than most of the offense we’ve seen. – 5:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron just tied Karl Malone for the most 20-point games in NBA history tonight, with 1,134. – 5:28 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has tied Karl Malone for most 20 point games in NBA history at 1,134 – 5:28 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has 20 pts on 7-of-14 shooting. It’s the 1,134th 20-point game of his career, tying him with Karl Malone for the most in league history. – 5:27 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers lead Blazers 83-78 end of 3rd. LeBron James has 20 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists. AD has 20 points, 9 rebounds. – 5:26 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 83, Blazers 78
That was the Lakers’ best quarter of the season. Anthony Davis has 20 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals and 5 blocks. LeBron James has 20 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. They are now up to 6 of 29 on 3s (20.7%). Defense has been impressive. – 5:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
B2B 3’s from LeBron have LAL up 83-76. That’s 5 makes from 3 in the 3rd Q after 1 in the 1st half. – 5:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron made one of his patented cross court passes to get a teammate a wide open corner 3, and Walker IV hit it to tie the game, LeBron’s 6th assist.
Lillard answered, however, as POR leads by 3. – 5:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After both teams took turns missing shots on six consecutive attempts (3 from Westbrook, 2 from Simons), LAL ripped off a quick 7-0 run to tie the game at 59, as LeBron and AD scored inside, and Beverley hit a 3. – 5:06 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers have overcome a poor start to snatch a 55-48 halftime lead at the Lakers. Damian Lillard leads the Blazers, who have 12 turnovers, with 21 points. Jerami Grant has 12. LeBron James and Anthony Davis each have 10. Lakers shooting 35.4% and 1 of 16 on threes. yes, ONE OF 16 pic.twitter.com/uauNBLsu04 – 4:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Blazers 55, Lakers 48
The Lakers are shooting 1 of 16 on 3s (6.3%) and are now 20 of 101 on the season (19.8%). LeBron James and Anthony Davis each have 10 points. Defense, FTs and ball security (five fewer turnovers than POR) are keeping LA in this game. – 4:45 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LeBron James laces up his Nike LeBron XX for early action in LA! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/E1oz1N195u – 4:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Don’t think I’ve ever seen LeBron miss a shot that badly in 20 years. – 4:17 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James’ airball from 3 gives the Lakers a 1-for-10 start from deep in today’s game. – 4:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers are 1-for-10 from 3, including a LeBron James airball. No lasers here indeed. – 4:16 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
LeBron has one FG in the first quarter and it it happen until there was 27 secs left. That’s not good for the Lakers – 4:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Blazers 32, Lakers 24
A disastrous second half of the quarter. The Lakers were outscored 10-0 with LeBron on the bench. Damian Lillard has 14 points. Anthony Davis has 6 points and 3 blocks. LA has as many turnovers (6) as assists (6). They are 1-7 on 3s (14.3%). – 4:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LeBron James subs out of game:
– 5:37 remaining 1Q
– 16-11 Lakers lead
LeBron James subs into game:
– 2:38 remaining 1Q
– 21-16 Blazers lead
didnt score a single point. – 4:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers up 6-0 early against Portland.
LAL got a baseline J from Walker IV, a dunk from Davis in screen/roll action with LeBron, and 2 FT’s from AD amidst an ice cold start from Portland (0 for 5, including 4 misses from Lillard). – 3:44 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Blazers at Lakers
LeBron and L.A. face what feels like a must-win after dropping their first two. Damian Lillard scored 41 in his last game and loves to play the giant-killer role. pic.twitter.com/ecDNv0NOsx – 3:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are using same starters vs. the Blazers:
Russell Westbrook
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 3:03 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James has expressed interest in owning an NBA team in Las Vegas and now Magic Johnson wants to own a piece of the Las Vegas Raiders. The latest from The @SportingTrib: thesportingtribune.com/magic-johnson-… – 11:25 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
3 First Career Games:
LeBron: 18 pts, 7.3 rebs, 7.6 asts, 44% FG
Paolo: 23.3 pts, 8.6 rebs, 3.3 asts, 41% FG – 10:22 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Same injuries for Portland: Payton II, Watford and Sarr are out. As for the Lakers, Bryant, Shroder and Swinder are out and Lebron, AD and Troy Brown Jr. are probable for Sunday afternoon’s game in LA. – 9:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ injury report vs. Portland:
Troy Brown Jr., Anthony Davis and LeBron James are probable.
Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schroder and Coke Swider are out. pic.twitter.com/FjqpBr8OC5 – 7:16 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Left: the spatial alignment of a John Stockton-Karl Malone pick-and-roll.
Right: the spatial alignment of a Suns pick-and-roll from the 2021 playoffs.
SPACED OUT, featuring graphics like this and a bunch of words, is out in 10 days. Preorder yours today https://t.co/ISA4Xno2Dh pic.twitter.com/txaNhdCEq6 – 3:48 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1976, Hall of Famer Alex English scored four points in his NBA debut with the @Milwaukee Bucks.
English would go on to become one of the most productive scorers in NBA history. He and Karl Malone are the only players to record at least eight straight 2,000-point seasons. pic.twitter.com/mwlunJoVh2 – 12:01 PM
Justin Kubatko: LeBron James last night: ✅ 31 PTS ✅ 14 REB ✅ 8 AST James (37 years, 292 days) is the third-oldest player in NBA history to record at least 30p/10r/5a in a game. The two players above him are Michael Jordan (2x) and Karl Malone (5x). Jordan is the only 40-year-old to do so. pic.twitter.com/PrPv6M7OEo -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 19, 2022
You’d have to build it around, what, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker? Or Kendrick Nunn? So, the only thing the Lakers could offer Golden State that might be worth it is the two picks they have – send out all those guys plus the picks in 2027 and 2029. They (Los Angeles) like Draymond, LeBron wants Draymond, and Draymond has been following LeBron around like a puppy dog these last couple of years. But I can’t see them giving up those two picks for him, not at his age and not with him being a free agent next summer anyway,” The executive said. -via Heavy.com / October 22, 2022
Ham also said he didn’t have a problem with Westbrook saying what he said to reporters after the Warriors game, or with LeBron James’ blunt assessment that “we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting” — even if their comments were interpreted as critiques of the coaching staff and front office. “It’s a grown man’s league,” Ham said. “Things are going to be said whether it’s directed at someone or not. I handle it in stride. I’ve been around this thing for 26 years. I’ve been on quiet teams and I’ve been on a couple of loud teams. But I have the utmost respect for those guys. I believe they have the utmost respect for me. There’s nothing taken personal about anything. We address it and we move on.” -via ESPN / October 21, 2022
The Lakers can’t hit outside shots. That much is clear after L.A. shot 9-for-45 from 3 in Thursday night’s 103-97 loss to the Clippers. That total somehow managed to be even worse than the Lakers’ 10-for-40 clip from deep in their opening-night loss to the Golden State Warriors. Yet while LeBron James bluntly lamented his team’s lack of “lasers” on the roster after the Warriors game, he did not add to that refrain Thursday, even after the Lakers went 0-for-9 on 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. “I’m definitely not going to sit here and harp on what we can’t do every single game,” James said when asked about his team’s mounting misses. “That’s not a leader. What I know we can do? We can defend our ass off. We did that tonight, which gave us an opportunity to win and we just couldn’t make it happen. But, I’m OK with that.” -via ESPN / October 21, 2022
