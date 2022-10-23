Suns vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Phoenix Suns are spending $168,769,404 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $96,150,274 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

