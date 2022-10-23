Suns vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena
The Phoenix Suns are spending $168,769,404 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $96,150,274 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 23, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
@SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Keegan Murray reflects on his NBA debut, the challenge of going up against Paul George, his impressive first outing in Sacramento’s 111-109 loss to the LA Clippers. pic.twitter.com/6c4w1RauNX – 3:14 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Paul George scores 40 to help Los Angeles Clippers spoil sensational NBA debut for Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray and another big game from De’Aaron Fox
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:04 AM