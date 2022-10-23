Tyrese Haliburton on being traded by Kings: 'One of the best things that could happen for my career'

Sirius XM NBA: “Looking back…it’s probably one of the best things that could happen for my career” Tyrese Haliburton breaks down his original frustrations of getting traded by the Kings last year. @Indiana Pacers | #PacersTwitter pic.twitter.com/N1OLmDhMMl
Source: Twitter @SiriusXMNBA
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Looking back…it’s probably one of the best things that could happen for my career”
Tyrese Haliburton breaks down his original frustrations of getting traded by the Kings last year.
@Indiana Pacers | #PacersTwitter pic.twitter.com/N1OLmDhMMl – 1:21 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
A second straight double-double for Tyrese Haliburton combined with a career-high 27 points for Bennedict Mathurin guided the Pacers on Saturday night. That, combined with improved play from role players, helped the Pacers get their first win.
Story: si.com/nba/pacers/sch… – 12:33 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Haliburton + Mathurin might be the NBA’s best backcourt in three years. – 9:56 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Pacers’ new backcourt of Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin has been outstanding to open this season:
Haliburton = 25.7 points, 9.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds; 63.8 TS%
Mathurin = 24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists; 65.9 TS% – 9:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Haliburton tonight:
24 PTS
10 AST
5 STL
First career game with 20p/10a/5s. pic.twitter.com/6uruXDrnPp – 9:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Indiana Pacers have already bright future ahead. They defeated 124-115 the Pistons, taking the 1st season win.
Ben Mathurin 27pts, 10-18FG, 7rebs
Tyrese Haliburton 24pts, 10asts, 5stls
Jalen Smith 19pts, 15rebs, 3blks
Goga Bitadze 14pts, 15rebs, 6-8FG
#BoomBaby – 9:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers go 1-2 on homestand to begin the season, 124-115 winners over the Pistons.
Mathurin (27) and Haliburton (24) with 19+ each in all 3 games. Smith (19/15) and Bitadze (14/15). 15 total blocks.
Ivey had 17/11/5.
Up next: Mon. at Philly. (1st of 5) – 9:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Game changed once the Pacers started to hit 3s. Mathurin has 5, Haliburton with 3.
Then in the second half, players’ fight and personalities came out — and they found a rhythm together.
Pacers are going to get their first win of the season. – 9:22 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
How many young PGs are you taking over Haliburton over the next five yrs? – 9:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Haliburton-Mathurin-Bitadze trio can do all the thing on the floor. High basketball IQ, flexibility, protecting the rim, score, defense. A great foundation for the young core of the Indiana Pacers. #BoomBaby – 9:21 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pistons lead the Pacers 56-52 at halfitme. That second quarter was one of the best quarters of the Pacers season, they only allowed 21 points and cut into Detroit’s lead.
Haliburton has 10 ponits and 4 assists, Bitadze and Smith both have exactly 8 points and 9 rebounds. – 8:11 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Haliburton with back-to-back tough jumpers. And Ivey comes right back with a nice swing pass to Bey for the corner 3.
Pistons lead 16-8 with 7:39 left in the first quarter. – 7:18 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are making a change to the starters, Aaron Nesmith and Isaiah Jackson over Taylor and Duarte.
Haliburton, Hield, Nesmith, Smith and Jackson – 6:36 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Per our friend jumbotron, looks like the Pacers are changing the starting lineup: Haliburton, Hield, Nesmith, Smith, Jackson. pic.twitter.com/BChpGzS76E – 6:34 PM
A few days before the trade, still in Sacramento, he went through the paces in a media session, offering banal responses to the idea of being dealt. “But in my head I’m like ‘Why are they asking me?’” he said. In his last game before the deadline he scored 13 points and had 17 assists “I felt like I was almost untouchable,” he said. “I didn’t feel like there was a way I get traded. In terms of things that were actually realistic, possible, I didn’t feel like there was any way.” -via The Athletic / October 19, 2022
Pacers officials told him when he came to Indiana that they wanted to build around him. Haliburton had heard that in Sacramento, so he initially sloughed it off. But Pacers executives really did mean it. They told him early on he was taking the reins. “That was something he liked hearing,” Buchanan said. “Obviously it’s not one player you build with but he is a foundational piece for us.” -via The Athletic / October 19, 2022
Scott Agness: Not that there was any doubt, but Tyrese Haliburton is good to go for the season opener after sitting out the final two exhibition games with low back soreness. “Back is all good.” -via Twitter @ScottAgness / October 18, 2022
