Cole Swider out at least a month

Mark Medina: Lakers say that Cole Swider will be out for at least the next four weeks after team doctors diagnosed he has a stress reaction in his right foot.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say rookie Cole Swider has a navicular stress reaction of the right foot. He will be re-evaluated by the team in four weeks. – 1:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say rookie Cole Swider has a stress fracture in his right foot. He’ll be re-evaluated in four weeks. Swider is on a two-way deal and LAL like his upside as an outside shooter. – 1:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say rookie Cole Swider will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks after he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right foot.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that Cole Swider will be out for at least the next four weeks after team doctors diagnosed he has a stress reaction in his right foot. – 1:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers rookie Cole Swider will be reevaluated in a month for a navicular stress reaction in his right foot: pic.twitter.com/CjXO62Br0l – 1:01 PM
Dave McMenamin: Lakers rookie Cole Swider is wearing a walking boot on his right foot at Saturday’s practice. He was ruled out of the Clippers game with right foot soreness -via Twitter @mcten / October 22, 2022
Mike Trudell: Injury update for tonight: Rookie Cole Swider is out with right foot soreness. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 20, 2022
Jovan Buha: The Lakers are scrimmaging here at Pechanga. Purple team: Damian Jones, Cole Swider, LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn, Russell Westbrook White team: Jay Huff, Thomas Bryant, Dwayne Bacon, Patrick Beverley, Scotty Pippen Jr. pic.twitter.com/MI3KklT0Fl -via Twitter @jovanbuha / October 1, 2022
