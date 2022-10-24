Cole Swider out at least a month

Cole Swider out at least a month

Mark Medina: Lakers say that Cole Swider will be out for at least the next four weeks after team doctors diagnosed he has a stress reaction in his right foot.
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Per the Lakers, a Cole Swider update. AK pic.twitter.com/Numvuwy6hG1:05 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Tough news for two-way contract player Cole Swider: He has a stress reaction in his foot that will keep him out of action for at least four weeks. The Syracuse sharpshooter has spent the last few days in a boot, continuing to shoot a little and condition. – 1:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say rookie Cole Swider has a navicular stress reaction of the right foot. He will be re-evaluated by the team in four weeks. – 1:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say rookie Cole Swider has a stress fracture in his right foot. He’ll be re-evaluated in four weeks. Swider is on a two-way deal and LAL like his upside as an outside shooter. – 1:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say rookie Cole Swider will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks after he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right foot.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that Cole Swider will be out for at least the next four weeks after team doctors diagnosed he has a stress reaction in his right foot. – 1:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers rookie Cole Swider will be reevaluated in a month for a navicular stress reaction in his right foot: pic.twitter.com/CjXO62Br0l1:01 PM

Dave McMenamin: Lakers rookie Cole Swider is wearing a walking boot on his right foot at Saturday’s practice. He was ruled out of the Clippers game with right foot soreness -via Twitter @mcten / October 22, 2022
Mike Trudell: Injury update for tonight: Rookie Cole Swider is out with right foot soreness. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 20, 2022
Jovan Buha: The Lakers are scrimmaging here at Pechanga. Purple team: Damian Jones, Cole Swider, LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn, Russell Westbrook White team: Jay Huff, Thomas Bryant, Dwayne Bacon, Patrick Beverley, Scotty Pippen Jr. pic.twitter.com/MI3KklT0Fl -via Twitter @jovanbuha / October 1, 2022

