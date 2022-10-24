Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard named East and West Player of the Week

Marc Stein: Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Portland’s Damian Lillard were just named East and West Player of the Week by the NBA after the opening week of the 2022-23 season. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Last Two Minutes Report for Lakers-Blazers shows three missed calls that should have gone against the Lakers (two Beverley fouls and a James travel) and one missed call that should have gone against the Blazers (Lillard 8-second violation) pic.twitter.com/cKoGpUKClm – 4:29 PM
The Last Two Minutes Report for Lakers-Blazers shows three missed calls that should have gone against the Lakers (two Beverley fouls and a James travel) and one missed call that should have gone against the Blazers (Lillard 8-second violation) pic.twitter.com/cKoGpUKClm – 4:29 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Breakdown of Tatum’s 104 points this season (with fg%)
-36 in the restricted area (81.8%)
-24 on 3-pointers (33.3%)
-22 from the free throw line (88%)
-12 mid-range (75%)
-10 in the paint (non-restricted) (55.6%) bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/24/wha… – 3:36 PM
Breakdown of Tatum’s 104 points this season (with fg%)
-36 in the restricted area (81.8%)
-24 on 3-pointers (33.3%)
-22 from the free throw line (88%)
-12 mid-range (75%)
-10 in the paint (non-restricted) (55.6%) bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/24/wha… – 3:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (32.0 PPG, 5.3 APG, 3.2 RPG, .531/.529/.950 shooting, 2-1 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Damian Lillard (34.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.3 APG, .471/.364/.929 shooting, 3-0 record) won it. – 3:35 PM
Devin Booker (32.0 PPG, 5.3 APG, 3.2 RPG, .531/.529/.950 shooting, 2-1 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Damian Lillard (34.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.3 APG, .471/.364/.929 shooting, 3-0 record) won it. – 3:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Damian Lillard got the nod. – 3:34 PM
Devin Booker was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Damian Lillard got the nod. – 3:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam was a nominee for the season’s first (and abbreviated) Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, which ultimately went to Jayson Tatum. Lillard won it out West. – 3:34 PM
Pascal Siakam was a nominee for the season’s first (and abbreviated) Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, which ultimately went to Jayson Tatum. Lillard won it out West. – 3:34 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum named player of the week with Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/m1DoZTUYoJ – 3:34 PM
Jayson Tatum named player of the week with Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/m1DoZTUYoJ – 3:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s been spectacular”
🏀@VinnyDHoops has been impressed with Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers early on #RipCity
@Rick Kamla| @Amin Elhassan pic.twitter.com/rdUmd9X5Vc – 3:33 PM
“He’s been spectacular”
🏀@VinnyDHoops has been impressed with Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers early on #RipCity
@Rick Kamla| @Amin Elhassan pic.twitter.com/rdUmd9X5Vc – 3:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was a nominee for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Jayson Tatum was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:33 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was a nominee for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Jayson Tatum was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox got nominated for player of the week in the Western Conference but nobody was going to top Damian Lillard, especially after getting his Trail Blazers out to a 3-0 start to the season in his return to action. – 3:33 PM
De’Aaron Fox got nominated for player of the week in the Western Conference but nobody was going to top Damian Lillard, especially after getting his Trail Blazers out to a 3-0 start to the season in his return to action. – 3:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Boston’s Jayson Tatum beat out #Cavs Donovan Mitchell, among others, for Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:32 PM
Boston’s Jayson Tatum beat out #Cavs Donovan Mitchell, among others, for Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. #Cavs will see him and the Boston Celtics this Friday night on the road. – 3:31 PM
Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. #Cavs will see him and the Boston Celtics this Friday night on the road. – 3:31 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Winning Player of the Week in week 1 should put a lot of the “Will Dame be the same after the ab surgery?” stuff to rest for a while. – 3:31 PM
Winning Player of the Week in week 1 should put a lot of the “Will Dame be the same after the ab surgery?” stuff to rest for a while. – 3:31 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum named Players of the Week for their respective conferences. – 3:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum named Players of the Week for their respective conferences. – 3:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 1 of the 2022-23 season (Oct. 18-23). pic.twitter.com/9XaX8IjEch – 3:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 1 of the 2022-23 season (Oct. 18-23). pic.twitter.com/9XaX8IjEch – 3:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Portland’s Damian Lillard were just named East and West Player of the Week by the NBA after the opening week of the 2022-23 season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Portland’s Damian Lillard were just named East and West Player of the Week by the NBA after the opening week of the 2022-23 season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Stats after only 3 games are full of lies. There are two Tatum stats that jump off the page as either wild outliers, or what will make him a MVP candidate:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/24/wha… – 12:32 PM
Stats after only 3 games are full of lies. There are two Tatum stats that jump off the page as either wild outliers, or what will make him a MVP candidate:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/24/wha… – 12:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: What the numbers say about the Celtics, and Jayson Tatum’s, hot start bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/24/wha… – 12:21 PM
New on BSJ: What the numbers say about the Celtics, and Jayson Tatum’s, hot start bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/24/wha… – 12:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lauri Markkanen this season:
More PPG than
— Ant
— PG13
— Beal
— Kyrie
— Zion
— Ingram
More RPG than
— Sabonis
— Adams
— Capela
— Tatum
— AD
— Bam
All-Star? pic.twitter.com/jb1MSNrQDC – 12:10 PM
Lauri Markkanen this season:
More PPG than
— Ant
— PG13
— Beal
— Kyrie
— Zion
— Ingram
More RPG than
— Sabonis
— Adams
— Capela
— Tatum
— AD
— Bam
All-Star? pic.twitter.com/jb1MSNrQDC – 12:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
5 takeaways from Lakers-Blazers & Clippers-Suns: Dame Time, Lakers’ 3-point shooting woes, Westbrook’s issues in crunch time, Devin Booker’s strong start & Chris Paul reaching 11,000 career assists https://t.co/vqu5saa12a pic.twitter.com/w6kKRJjCTd – 10:40 AM
5 takeaways from Lakers-Blazers & Clippers-Suns: Dame Time, Lakers’ 3-point shooting woes, Westbrook’s issues in crunch time, Devin Booker’s strong start & Chris Paul reaching 11,000 career assists https://t.co/vqu5saa12a pic.twitter.com/w6kKRJjCTd – 10:40 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Last night’s #NBAsFinest…
MVP: Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/gAahJIdDsZ – 9:21 AM
Last night’s #NBAsFinest…
MVP: Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/gAahJIdDsZ – 9:21 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 7-12 3P
It’s the 106th time Curry has made at least seven 3P in a game, the most such games in NBA history.
James Harden and Damian Lillard – second and third, respectively, on the all-time list – have 79 such games combined. pic.twitter.com/syUifr1NXO – 9:16 AM
Stephen Curry last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 7-12 3P
It’s the 106th time Curry has made at least seven 3P in a game, the most such games in NBA history.
James Harden and Damian Lillard – second and third, respectively, on the all-time list – have 79 such games combined. pic.twitter.com/syUifr1NXO – 9:16 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to know: Damian Lillard is back, Lakers 0-3 because of it nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/24/thr… – 7:56 AM
Three things to know: Damian Lillard is back, Lakers 0-3 because of it nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/24/thr… – 7:56 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“I literally came out the game that night and I told our team physician ‘I’m done.'” — @Damian Lillard
How getting ‘whooped’ in his last visit set up a win, and the @Portland Trail Blazers future, in Lillard’s return to Los Angeles… rip.city/3TQjo1G – 11:24 PM
“I literally came out the game that night and I told our team physician ‘I’m done.'” — @Damian Lillard
How getting ‘whooped’ in his last visit set up a win, and the @Portland Trail Blazers future, in Lillard’s return to Los Angeles… rip.city/3TQjo1G – 11:24 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant answers the call in win over Lakers
For the second consecutive game, Damian Lillard scores 41 point but it’s a teammates who sinks the game-winner.
“I know it’s early, but it’s just trust.” – Damian Lillard
#RipCity
https://t.co/tkTqMVYdci pic.twitter.com/KH403WBRcR – 10:51 PM
Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant answers the call in win over Lakers
For the second consecutive game, Damian Lillard scores 41 point but it’s a teammates who sinks the game-winner.
“I know it’s early, but it’s just trust.” – Damian Lillard
#RipCity
https://t.co/tkTqMVYdci pic.twitter.com/KH403WBRcR – 10:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Lillard hit clutch 3, Grant hit game-winner lifting Trail Blazers past 0-3 Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/23/wat… – 9:00 PM
Watch Lillard hit clutch 3, Grant hit game-winner lifting Trail Blazers past 0-3 Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/23/wat… – 9:00 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
“Obviously, Dame is back and he’s pretty much putting the league on notice.” – Blazers coach Chauncey Billups following Lillard’s second consecutive 41-point performance, this one coming during the Trail Blazers’ 106-104 win Sunday at the Los Angeles Lakers. pic.twitter.com/2AupXaB03e – 7:00 PM
“Obviously, Dame is back and he’s pretty much putting the league on notice.” – Blazers coach Chauncey Billups following Lillard’s second consecutive 41-point performance, this one coming during the Trail Blazers’ 106-104 win Sunday at the Los Angeles Lakers. pic.twitter.com/2AupXaB03e – 7:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Damian Lillard on hitting the ground running after rehabbing his injuries for most of last season pic.twitter.com/rwpWtBnbxa – 6:46 PM
Damian Lillard on hitting the ground running after rehabbing his injuries for most of last season pic.twitter.com/rwpWtBnbxa – 6:46 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Damian Lillard today:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 15-25 FG
✅ 6-13 3P
It’s the 42nd time Lillard has scored at least 40 points in a game, 25 more such games than any other player in @Portland Trail Blazers history. pic.twitter.com/YRUyestJm6 – 6:35 PM
Damian Lillard today:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 15-25 FG
✅ 6-13 3P
It’s the 42nd time Lillard has scored at least 40 points in a game, 25 more such games than any other player in @Portland Trail Blazers history. pic.twitter.com/YRUyestJm6 – 6:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups: “More importantly, we got Damian Lillard. Obviously, Dame is back and is pretty much putting the league on notice.” – 6:26 PM
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups: “More importantly, we got Damian Lillard. Obviously, Dame is back and is pretty much putting the league on notice.” – 6:26 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Trail Blazers are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2011.
That means this is the first time Damian Lillard has ever been 3-0 in a Blazers uniform.
However, Portland finished that delayed season 28-38.
#RipCity. pic.twitter.com/V7jjalBnJH – 6:24 PM
The Trail Blazers are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2011.
That means this is the first time Damian Lillard has ever been 3-0 in a Blazers uniform.
However, Portland finished that delayed season 28-38.
#RipCity. pic.twitter.com/V7jjalBnJH – 6:24 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
just finished lakers/blazers and still can’t understand russ taking that pull up two with 30 seconds left. ad and lebron were both in disbelief.
dame and simons are a beautiful thing. – 6:19 PM
just finished lakers/blazers and still can’t understand russ taking that pull up two with 30 seconds left. ad and lebron were both in disbelief.
dame and simons are a beautiful thing. – 6:19 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
How bout The Blazers?
3-0, 2 game winners from players not named Dame Lillard – 6:12 PM
How bout The Blazers?
3-0, 2 game winners from players not named Dame Lillard – 6:12 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
“I saw the conviction in his movement,” – Lillard on Grant’s game winning performance.
Blazers are now 3-0, who saw that coming. – 6:12 PM
“I saw the conviction in his movement,” – Lillard on Grant’s game winning performance.
Blazers are now 3-0, who saw that coming. – 6:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Blazers now 3-0. Back-to-back 40 burgers from Dame and back-to-back go-ahead buckets in the closing moments of the game from his teammates. – 6:12 PM
Blazers now 3-0. Back-to-back 40 burgers from Dame and back-to-back go-ahead buckets in the closing moments of the game from his teammates. – 6:12 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
LeBron misses over Lillard.
Portland is 3-0 to start the season!!! – 6:10 PM
LeBron misses over Lillard.
Portland is 3-0 to start the season!!! – 6:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame today:
41 PTS
15-25 FG
6-13 3P
He has 82 points in the last 2 games. pic.twitter.com/MqmANbhcki – 6:10 PM
Dame today:
41 PTS
15-25 FG
6-13 3P
He has 82 points in the last 2 games. pic.twitter.com/MqmANbhcki – 6:10 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
(Avert for spoilers)
LeBron turnaround jumper over Dame is off, BLAZERS WIN! – 6:09 PM
(Avert for spoilers)
LeBron turnaround jumper over Dame is off, BLAZERS WIN! – 6:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Lakers successfully deny Dame, but Jerami Grant goes to the rack for the lead with 3 seconds left! What a damn game.
https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/TSaoMc9hf8 – 6:08 PM
Lakers successfully deny Dame, but Jerami Grant goes to the rack for the lead with 3 seconds left! What a damn game.
https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/TSaoMc9hf8 – 6:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
41 for Lillard again. Great to have him back. Ice cold in crunch time. – 6:07 PM
41 for Lillard again. Great to have him back. Ice cold in crunch time. – 6:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 104-102 after a Lillard 3 in the final seconds.
Lakers were up 98-90 when they put Westbrook back in for Troy Brown Jr.; offense has struggled to produce good looks since. – 6:05 PM
LAL trail 104-102 after a Lillard 3 in the final seconds.
Lakers were up 98-90 when they put Westbrook back in for Troy Brown Jr.; offense has struggled to produce good looks since. – 6:05 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
So good to have Dame back
So difficult to watch Russ continue to do things that make people very mad online – 6:04 PM
So good to have Dame back
So difficult to watch Russ continue to do things that make people very mad online – 6:04 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
IT’S BACK. DAME TIME. BANG.
https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/VHwogbHcvL – 6:04 PM
IT’S BACK. DAME TIME. BANG.
https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/VHwogbHcvL – 6:04 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
I’d like to recant all my concerns, worries, questions and fears about Damian Lillard from Thursday’s pod and set that take on fire in my backyard. Thank you. – 6:04 PM
I’d like to recant all my concerns, worries, questions and fears about Damian Lillard from Thursday’s pod and set that take on fire in my backyard. Thank you. – 6:04 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Lakers left the door open and Dame went full Kool Aid man on em – 6:04 PM
The Lakers left the door open and Dame went full Kool Aid man on em – 6:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Dame against the Lakers is like the same game on repeat every single time… – 6:04 PM
Dame against the Lakers is like the same game on repeat every single time… – 6:04 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Ball checked to Dame, sizes up Walker, gets into his stepback and it’s good for three. Blazers 104, Lakers 102 with 12.4 seconds to play. LA ball after the timeout. – 6:04 PM
Ball checked to Dame, sizes up Walker, gets into his stepback and it’s good for three. Blazers 104, Lakers 102 with 12.4 seconds to play. LA ball after the timeout. – 6:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Damian Lillard’s stepback 3-pointer gives the Blazers a 104-102 lead with 12.4 seconds remaining. Timeout Lakers. Poor offensive execution by LA these last few minutes. – 6:03 PM
Damian Lillard’s stepback 3-pointer gives the Blazers a 104-102 lead with 12.4 seconds remaining. Timeout Lakers. Poor offensive execution by LA these last few minutes. – 6:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Damian Lillard drains a 3 for a 104-102 lead with 12.4 seconds left. He then did his signature tap on the wrist to signal that it’s Dame Time – 6:03 PM
Damian Lillard drains a 3 for a 104-102 lead with 12.4 seconds left. He then did his signature tap on the wrist to signal that it’s Dame Time – 6:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Successful challenge in terms of Beverley not fouling Lillard … but the refs determined it was a foul on LeBron, instead.
Lakers keep their TO by winning the challenge, but Portland keeps the ball. – 5:49 PM
Successful challenge in terms of Beverley not fouling Lillard … but the refs determined it was a foul on LeBron, instead.
Lakers keep their TO by winning the challenge, but Portland keeps the ball. – 5:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
If this call is overturned, expect Patrick Beverley to gloat at Dame Lillard just like after those rare FT misses in the bubble. – 5:48 PM
If this call is overturned, expect Patrick Beverley to gloat at Dame Lillard just like after those rare FT misses in the bubble. – 5:48 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Dame was yelling “go ahead and challenge” after the PatBev foul call. – 5:47 PM
Dame was yelling “go ahead and challenge” after the PatBev foul call. – 5:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After Lillard created some separation for Portland, Davis has dominated the last few minutes for LAL, scoring 3 times at the rim to tie the game at 74.
Davis has 20 points, 8 boards, 4 blocks and 2 steals. – 5:17 PM
After Lillard created some separation for Portland, Davis has dominated the last few minutes for LAL, scoring 3 times at the rim to tie the game at 74.
Davis has 20 points, 8 boards, 4 blocks and 2 steals. – 5:17 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Damian Lillard must circle the Lakers on the schedule every single year… He takes it to another level against LA. He’s got a game-high 29 points. – 5:14 PM
Damian Lillard must circle the Lakers on the schedule every single year… He takes it to another level against LA. He’s got a game-high 29 points. – 5:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron made one of his patented cross court passes to get a teammate a wide open corner 3, and Walker IV hit it to tie the game, LeBron’s 6th assist.
Lillard answered, however, as POR leads by 3. – 5:13 PM
LeBron made one of his patented cross court passes to get a teammate a wide open corner 3, and Walker IV hit it to tie the game, LeBron’s 6th assist.
Lillard answered, however, as POR leads by 3. – 5:13 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers have overcome a poor start to snatch a 55-48 halftime lead at the Lakers. Damian Lillard leads the Blazers, who have 12 turnovers, with 21 points. Jerami Grant has 12. LeBron James and Anthony Davis each have 10. Lakers shooting 35.4% and 1 of 16 on threes. yes, ONE OF 16 pic.twitter.com/uauNBLsu04 – 4:46 PM
Blazers have overcome a poor start to snatch a 55-48 halftime lead at the Lakers. Damian Lillard leads the Blazers, who have 12 turnovers, with 21 points. Jerami Grant has 12. LeBron James and Anthony Davis each have 10. Lakers shooting 35.4% and 1 of 16 on threes. yes, ONE OF 16 pic.twitter.com/uauNBLsu04 – 4:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Damian Lillard with 3 times as many 3s (3-for-7) as the entire Lakers team (1-for-13) – 4:32 PM
Damian Lillard with 3 times as many 3s (3-for-7) as the entire Lakers team (1-for-13) – 4:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Blazers were +5 with Lillard on the bench, and now lead by 12 as he returns with a layup. – 4:21 PM
Blazers were +5 with Lillard on the bench, and now lead by 12 as he returns with a layup. – 4:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Blazers 32, Lakers 24
A disastrous second half of the quarter. The Lakers were outscored 10-0 with LeBron on the bench. Damian Lillard has 14 points. Anthony Davis has 6 points and 3 blocks. LA has as many turnovers (6) as assists (6). They are 1-7 on 3s (14.3%). – 4:12 PM
First quarter: Blazers 32, Lakers 24
A disastrous second half of the quarter. The Lakers were outscored 10-0 with LeBron on the bench. Damian Lillard has 14 points. Anthony Davis has 6 points and 3 blocks. LA has as many turnovers (6) as assists (6). They are 1-7 on 3s (14.3%). – 4:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Damian Lillard is torching the Lakers right now. He has 14 points with three minutes left in the first. – 4:04 PM
Damian Lillard is torching the Lakers right now. He has 14 points with three minutes left in the first. – 4:04 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers not playing particularly well but a 3 from Lillard just tied the game at 16-16 in the 1st Q at Lakers.
Lillard, as he did Friday vs. PHX, is carrying the offense early. He has 11 of the Blazers’ 16 points on 5 of 9 shooting. Portland has committed 6 turnovers. – 4:01 PM
Blazers not playing particularly well but a 3 from Lillard just tied the game at 16-16 in the 1st Q at Lakers.
Lillard, as he did Friday vs. PHX, is carrying the offense early. He has 11 of the Blazers’ 16 points on 5 of 9 shooting. Portland has committed 6 turnovers. – 4:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Blazers respond to the Lakers’ 10-2 start with a 14-6 run of their own. Damian Lillard glides off a screen for an open 3 to tie the game at 16-16. He’s up to 11 points. Timeout Lakers. – 4:01 PM
The Blazers respond to the Lakers’ 10-2 start with a 14-6 run of their own. Damian Lillard glides off a screen for an open 3 to tie the game at 16-16. He’s up to 11 points. Timeout Lakers. – 4:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum’s season in one play. Good defensive play, runout allowing Smart and others to throw an outlet, getting downhill to the rim.
Tatum is the best transition player in the league right now: 2.00 PPP(!!!) 90% FG in 12 possessions
More: https://t.co/DCOVCrs6Lk pic.twitter.com/1g4XsipeeO – 3:47 PM
Jayson Tatum’s season in one play. Good defensive play, runout allowing Smart and others to throw an outlet, getting downhill to the rim.
Tatum is the best transition player in the league right now: 2.00 PPP(!!!) 90% FG in 12 possessions
More: https://t.co/DCOVCrs6Lk pic.twitter.com/1g4XsipeeO – 3:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lillard is getting clean looks, but early on the early start is not agreeing with him, 0-4. – 3:45 PM
Lillard is getting clean looks, but early on the early start is not agreeing with him, 0-4. – 3:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers up 6-0 early against Portland.
LAL got a baseline J from Walker IV, a dunk from Davis in screen/roll action with LeBron, and 2 FT’s from AD amidst an ice cold start from Portland (0 for 5, including 4 misses from Lillard). – 3:44 PM
Lakers up 6-0 early against Portland.
LAL got a baseline J from Walker IV, a dunk from Davis in screen/roll action with LeBron, and 2 FT’s from AD amidst an ice cold start from Portland (0 for 5, including 4 misses from Lillard). – 3:44 PM
More on this storyline
NBA on ESPN: It was all Dame Time vs. the Lakers ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/50YoUVeOll -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / October 23, 2022
Lillard, who is familiar with their friendship because he is so often a part of their workouts, said he can only imagine the smack talk in the future. “Every time they’ve been together, I’ve been there, so I know it’s definitely going to be talked about,” Lillard said. “But we are going to see each other a lot, both being in the Western Conference … so I’m sure (Bridges) is going to be trying to get his lick back next time we see them.” For now, though, Bridges is left wondering where that shot came from, and how in the world did Simons have the guts to unveil it from there, at that moment. “He told me he works on it,” Bridges said. “But I’ve never seen it. But he says he has been, so I have to believe him.” -via The Athletic / October 22, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Damian Lillard last night: ✅ 41 PTS ✅ 7 REB ✅ 12-12 FT It’s the 40th time Lillard has made at least 10 free throws in a game without a miss. He’s the ninth player in NBA history to reach that mark. pic.twitter.com/cVAohZpCon -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 22, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Jayson Tatum this season: ✅ 35 PTS ✅ 29 PTS ✅ 40 PTS Tatum’s 104 points are the most in @Boston Celtics history by a player in his first three games of a season. The previous mark of 96 points was established by Larry Bird in 1984-85. pic.twitter.com/BM6eeuzgtR -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 23, 2022
To move to 2-0 on Friday night, the Celtics overcame a big third-quarter run from Miami en route to a 111-104 win. Tatum said he and his teammates have been having a blast early in this regular season. “There were some tough times last year where we’d have a lead and lose it or lose close games at the end,” Tatum said. “But just the way we’ve responded last season into the playoffs and then the start we had this year, it’s just been fun. The way we’ve been playing has been fun. Everybody gets in and contributes in one way or another. We feel it and hope you guys can see it, just the joy we’ve been playing with.” -via The Athletic / October 22, 2022
“The way we’re playing on offense the majority of the game, playing with pace,” Tatum said. “Not always calling the plays, just like, trying not to be stagnant as much as we can. Last year, we probably would’ve struggled with that early, but the ball was just popping, and trying to get somebody else open to make a sacrificial cut or screening for somebody else. Passing up a good shot for a great shot. Just having a feel for where guys are on the floor. We’ve had a lot of practice with that. The guys that have been here for a while, it shows. The camaraderie we have and just the feeling we have for each other on that end.” -via The Athletic / October 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.