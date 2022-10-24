Kevin Durant on Ja Morant: 'He's doing some stuff that we've never seen before'

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant had high praise for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, noting that the 23-year-old point guard is “doing some stuff that we’ve never seen before.” When asked prior to Monday’s game against the Grizzlies if Morant’s game reminded him of anyone, Durant said it was unique. “Nobody really,” Durant said. “He’s a unique player. A lot of athleticism and creativity out there. Body type reminds you of somebody like — well he’s taller than A.I. [Allen Iverson], but a wiry, strong player … but he’s an incredible player, man.”
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The last Grizz-Nets game, Morant was in street clothes, KD and Kyrie were on the court, and the Nets served as mere fodder for an ESPN All-Access “We Here” coming out party.
Since Morant, KD and Kyrie landed on these teams, Grizz are 6-0 head-to-head.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 4:25 PM
The last Grizz-Nets game, Morant was in street clothes, KD and Kyrie were on the court, and the Nets served as mere fodder for an ESPN All-Access “We Here” coming out party.
Since Morant, KD and Kyrie landed on these teams, Grizz are 6-0 head-to-head.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 4:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD had high praise of Ja in advance of Monday’s matchup — saying the young guard is “doing some stuff that we’ve never seen before.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:08 PM
KD had high praise of Ja in advance of Monday’s matchup — saying the young guard is “doing some stuff that we’ve never seen before.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Fun Fact:
The Brooklyn Nets are the only team Ja Morant has not lost to in his NBA career.
4-0. – 2:11 PM
Fun Fact:
The Brooklyn Nets are the only team Ja Morant has not lost to in his NBA career.
4-0. – 2:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on who Ja Morant reminds him of: “Nobody really. He’s a unique player. Lot of athleticism & creativity…He’s taller than (Allen Iverson) but wiry strong player. But he’s an incredible player, just doing some stuff that we’ve never seen before.” #Nets #Grizzlies – 12:26 PM
Kevin Durant on who Ja Morant reminds him of: “Nobody really. He’s a unique player. Lot of athleticism & creativity…He’s taller than (Allen Iverson) but wiry strong player. But he’s an incredible player, just doing some stuff that we’ve never seen before.” #Nets #Grizzlies – 12:26 PM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
Goodmorning. Back to back wins for my Manders…nets hoop today. Enjoy your week ya bih – 9:43 AM
Goodmorning. Back to back wins for my Manders…nets hoop today. Enjoy your week ya bih – 9:43 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, Ja Morant had 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists in his NBA debut with the @Memphis Grizzlies.
Morant already owns the five highest-scoring games in franchise history (postseason included). pic.twitter.com/P1uiJfL0sT – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2019, Ja Morant had 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists in his NBA debut with the @Memphis Grizzlies.
Morant already owns the five highest-scoring games in franchise history (postseason included). pic.twitter.com/P1uiJfL0sT – 4:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Dallas 64 Memphis 36
The Mavs are clearly the fresher team, and Luka Doncic is in a zone. He has 24 points and 6 assists. Ja Morant leads Memphis with 12 points. – 9:46 PM
Halftime:
Dallas 64 Memphis 36
The Mavs are clearly the fresher team, and Luka Doncic is in a zone. He has 24 points and 6 assists. Ja Morant leads Memphis with 12 points. – 9:46 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Uh-uh. Luka doing Luka things. He saw that 49-piece Ja Morant put on Houston last night. Luka has 16 points with 5:13 left in the first quarter. He’s on pace to score 123 points. – 9:01 PM
Uh-uh. Luka doing Luka things. He saw that 49-piece Ja Morant put on Houston last night. Luka has 16 points with 5:13 left in the first quarter. He’s on pace to score 123 points. – 9:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Luka Doncic having his way early. He has all 9 Dallas points. Most of the offense being generated by Doncic is from guard to guard screens with him trying to isolate Ja Morant. Morant is showing on screens, and Luka is attacking. Might have to just start switching those. – 8:53 PM
Luka Doncic having his way early. He has all 9 Dallas points. Most of the offense being generated by Doncic is from guard to guard screens with him trying to isolate Ja Morant. Morant is showing on screens, and Luka is attacking. Might have to just start switching those. – 8:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
There are of course only 2 possible reactions to the Last Two Minute Report when you disagreed with a call: A) Call is confirmed, and therefore it’s a conspiracy; B) Call is cited as incorrect, which DOESN’T DO ANYTHING FOR US NOW
Anyway, the FVV foul on Durant last night was B) – 4:44 PM
There are of course only 2 possible reactions to the Last Two Minute Report when you disagreed with a call: A) Call is confirmed, and therefore it’s a conspiracy; B) Call is cited as incorrect, which DOESN’T DO ANYTHING FOR US NOW
Anyway, the FVV foul on Durant last night was B) – 4:44 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The GAME in the NBA tonight is clearly MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the @Dallas Mavericks hosting MVP candidate Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Get your @Whataburger ready. – 4:09 PM
The GAME in the NBA tonight is clearly MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the @Dallas Mavericks hosting MVP candidate Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Get your @Whataburger ready. – 4:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant’s historic first two games, improved 3-point shot have Grizzlies off to flying start
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 2:41 PM
Ja Morant’s historic first two games, improved 3-point shot have Grizzlies off to flying start
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 2:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Head to head numbers between Luka Doncic and Ja Morant in previous Grizzlies-Mavs games:
Record: Doncic is 5-1
Stats:
Doncic – 24.5 points, 7.3 assists, 7.5 rebounds
Morant – 21.3 points, 7.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds – 2:39 PM
Head to head numbers between Luka Doncic and Ja Morant in previous Grizzlies-Mavs games:
Record: Doncic is 5-1
Stats:
Doncic – 24.5 points, 7.3 assists, 7.5 rebounds
Morant – 21.3 points, 7.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds – 2:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Among the observations from Brooklyn’s 109-105 win over the Toronto Raptors Friday was the raucous home crowd.
Steve Nash and Kyrie Irving were complementary of the fans postgame, and Kevin Durant fired back at those who talk down on the Nets fanbase. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-we-g… – 1:26 PM
Among the observations from Brooklyn’s 109-105 win over the Toronto Raptors Friday was the raucous home crowd.
Steve Nash and Kyrie Irving were complementary of the fans postgame, and Kevin Durant fired back at those who talk down on the Nets fanbase. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-we-g… – 1:26 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I’ve made my appraisal of Ja Morant lavishly lucid. That reserves me the right, I submit, to postulate Bones Hyland flaunts ‘Ja Breaking’ ingenuity!! – 12:25 PM
I’ve made my appraisal of Ja Morant lavishly lucid. That reserves me the right, I submit, to postulate Bones Hyland flaunts ‘Ja Breaking’ ingenuity!! – 12:25 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant now has the five highest-scoring performances in Grizzlies history (via @ESPNStatsInfo): pic.twitter.com/y00GjuYR73 – 11:28 AM
Ja Morant now has the five highest-scoring performances in Grizzlies history (via @ESPNStatsInfo): pic.twitter.com/y00GjuYR73 – 11:28 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
De’Anthony Melton on similarities between @Tyrese Maxey and former teammate Ja Morant:
“Two young, athletic, electric players.”
“Who’s faster? It’s tough. They’re both quick as lightning.” – 11:02 AM
De’Anthony Melton on similarities between @Tyrese Maxey and former teammate Ja Morant:
“Two young, athletic, electric players.”
“Who’s faster? It’s tough. They’re both quick as lightning.” – 11:02 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets insider: The Rockets’ defensive schemes to slow Ja Morant that he foiled in Grizzlies win houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:47 AM
Rockets insider: The Rockets’ defensive schemes to slow Ja Morant that he foiled in Grizzlies win houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:47 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, Fast break points: Takeaways from the Rockets lost to Grizzlies, Ja Morant in home opener houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:42 AM
ICYMI, Fast break points: Takeaways from the Rockets lost to Grizzlies, Ja Morant in home opener houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:42 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Ja Morant is averaging 41.5 points this season.
Over the last 25 years, the only player to average more through his first 2 games of a season is Anthony Davis in 2016-17 (47.5 PPG).
Russell Westbrook also averaged 41.5 points through his first 2 games in 2016-17. – 9:38 AM
Ja Morant is averaging 41.5 points this season.
Over the last 25 years, the only player to average more through his first 2 games of a season is Anthony Davis in 2016-17 (47.5 PPG).
Russell Westbrook also averaged 41.5 points through his first 2 games in 2016-17. – 9:38 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jalen Green on Ja Morant making five 3s last night:
“He’s already a problem as it is. When he’s hitting that jumper, all you can do is pray that he miss.” – 9:35 AM
Jalen Green on Ja Morant making five 3s last night:
“He’s already a problem as it is. When he’s hitting that jumper, all you can do is pray that he miss.” – 9:35 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Last night’s #NBAsFinest…
MVP: Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/yMppOqzlOS – 7:19 AM
Last night’s #NBAsFinest…
MVP: Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/yMppOqzlOS – 7:19 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ja Morant steals the show with 49 points 📽️
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:48 AM
Ja Morant steals the show with 49 points 📽️
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:48 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ja Morant drops 49 points, 8 assists in road win vs Rockets sportando.basketball/en/ja-morant-d… – 4:34 AM
Ja Morant drops 49 points, 8 assists in road win vs Rockets sportando.basketball/en/ja-morant-d… – 4:34 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Ja Morant go off for 49 points, lift Grizzlies past Rockets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/22/wat… – 3:19 AM
Watch Ja Morant go off for 49 points, lift Grizzlies past Rockets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/22/wat… – 3:19 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets insider: Ja Morant was unsolvable against Houston ift.tt/96OIGF3 – 3:18 AM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets insider: Ja Morant was unsolvable against Houston ift.tt/96OIGF3 – 3:18 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets insider: Ja Morant was unsolvable against Houston houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:27 AM
Rockets insider: Ja Morant was unsolvable against Houston houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:27 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Fastbreak points: Rockets fall to Grizzlies, Ja Morant in home opener ift.tt/1KYmJL7 – 1:19 AM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Fastbreak points: Rockets fall to Grizzlies, Ja Morant in home opener ift.tt/1KYmJL7 – 1:19 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Hit our Discord with:
Ja Morant 40+points at +700
Haliburton 25+ and 10+ +600
And Pels -6.
So good. pic.twitter.com/tGyJzbDE8O – 1:19 AM
Hit our Discord with:
Ja Morant 40+points at +700
Haliburton 25+ and 10+ +600
And Pels -6.
So good. pic.twitter.com/tGyJzbDE8O – 1:19 AM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Experimenting with some brief summaries / headlines for some of our existing content and Ja Morant’s archive is a literal Mad Lib.
“J̲a̲ M̲o̲r̲a̲n̲t̲ completes 1̲8̲0̲ a̲l̲l̲e̲y̲-o̲o̲p̲ in 4̲7̲-p̲o̲i̲n̲t̲ 1̲s̲t̲-R̲o̲u̲n̲d̲ performance” pic.twitter.com/URUYEykfWU – 1:05 AM
Experimenting with some brief summaries / headlines for some of our existing content and Ja Morant’s archive is a literal Mad Lib.
“J̲a̲ M̲o̲r̲a̲n̲t̲ completes 1̲8̲0̲ a̲l̲l̲e̲y̲-o̲o̲p̲ in 4̲7̲-p̲o̲i̲n̲t̲ 1̲s̲t̲-R̲o̲u̲n̲d̲ performance” pic.twitter.com/URUYEykfWU – 1:05 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Rockets tried everything to stop Ja Morant on Friday night.
Not even dark Magic could do the trick.
Story: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:11 AM
The Rockets tried everything to stop Ja Morant on Friday night.
Not even dark Magic could do the trick.
Story: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:11 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Adding even more intrigue to tomorrow night’s Mavs home opener vs the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant is avg 41.5 ppg in his first two games. He had 49 tonight in a 129-122 win for the Grizz in Houston. Second best scoring game of his career – 12:08 AM
Adding even more intrigue to tomorrow night’s Mavs home opener vs the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant is avg 41.5 ppg in his first two games. He had 49 tonight in a 129-122 win for the Grizz in Houston. Second best scoring game of his career – 12:08 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Fastbreak points: Rockets fall to Grizzlies, Ja Morant in home opener houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:42 PM
Fastbreak points: Rockets fall to Grizzlies, Ja Morant in home opener houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:42 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Updated Mavs-Grizzlies preview, plus visit mavs.com for more on Saturday’s matchup between Luka Doncic and Ja Morant.
mavs.com/mav-grizz-prev… – 11:41 PM
Updated Mavs-Grizzlies preview, plus visit mavs.com for more on Saturday’s matchup between Luka Doncic and Ja Morant.
mavs.com/mav-grizz-prev… – 11:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant on the guy with the voodoo doll after the game:
“Where I’m from, we don’t get down with stuff like that. I feel like my job saved him tonight. But, I’m covered by God. He can take that 49 and whatever to go.” pic.twitter.com/eH1lhj2egQ – 11:34 PM
Ja Morant on the guy with the voodoo doll after the game:
“Where I’m from, we don’t get down with stuff like that. I feel like my job saved him tonight. But, I’m covered by God. He can take that 49 and whatever to go.” pic.twitter.com/eH1lhj2egQ – 11:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant scored 49 points on Friday night. He dominated the fourth quarter again. One of the game’s best closers. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 10:57 PM
Ja Morant scored 49 points on Friday night. He dominated the fourth quarter again. One of the game’s best closers. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 10:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant shows love to Nets fans for giving a big home court advantage tonight:
“We get a bad wrap for our fans, saying we don’t got a lot, but I feel like every game that I’ve played since I’ve been here it’s been loud… I always hear Nets loud and clear.” pic.twitter.com/SxhD3Emc8u – 10:54 PM
Kevin Durant shows love to Nets fans for giving a big home court advantage tonight:
“We get a bad wrap for our fans, saying we don’t got a lot, but I feel like every game that I’ve played since I’ve been here it’s been loud… I always hear Nets loud and clear.” pic.twitter.com/SxhD3Emc8u – 10:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant gets told Christian Koloko wore No. 35 in his honor makes him feel honored and old. – 10:42 PM
Kevin Durant gets told Christian Koloko wore No. 35 in his honor makes him feel honored and old. – 10:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant this season:
— 69 minutes
— 83 points
41.5 PPG on 56/67/79%. pic.twitter.com/KXAiXLVwBr – 10:41 PM
Ja Morant this season:
— 69 minutes
— 83 points
41.5 PPG on 56/67/79%. pic.twitter.com/KXAiXLVwBr – 10:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s a super long season, but Ja Morant becoming a three-level scorer is a scary sight. Don’t know what the answer would be to stopping him in that case. Grizzlies defeat the Rockets, 129-122. Memphis is 2-0.
Morant had 49 points, 8 assists, 2 blocks, five made 3s. – 10:40 PM
It’s a super long season, but Ja Morant becoming a three-level scorer is a scary sight. Don’t know what the answer would be to stopping him in that case. Grizzlies defeat the Rockets, 129-122. Memphis is 2-0.
Morant had 49 points, 8 assists, 2 blocks, five made 3s. – 10:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant tonight:
49 PTS
8 AST
17-26 FG
5-6 3P
in only 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/OumHMMDos1 – 10:34 PM
Ja Morant tonight:
49 PTS
8 AST
17-26 FG
5-6 3P
in only 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/OumHMMDos1 – 10:34 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ja Morant vs Houston Rockers
49 points
17-26 FG
5-6 3P
10-13 FT
4 rebounds
8 assists
1 steal
2 blocks
Elite basketball. #BigMemphis @Ja Morant – 10:33 PM
Ja Morant vs Houston Rockers
49 points
17-26 FG
5-6 3P
10-13 FT
4 rebounds
8 assists
1 steal
2 blocks
Elite basketball. #BigMemphis @Ja Morant – 10:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ja Morant got UP for this block 🖐️✈️
pic.twitter.com/xUOw38wfvH – 10:28 PM
Ja Morant got UP for this block 🖐️✈️
pic.twitter.com/xUOw38wfvH – 10:28 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
This Ja Morant game is something to behold. Good lord. Just such a special athletic talent. – 10:28 PM
This Ja Morant game is something to behold. Good lord. Just such a special athletic talent. – 10:28 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Ja Morant has apparently decided he wants to lead the league in blocks this season and there’s nothing y’all can do to stop him – 10:26 PM
Ja Morant has apparently decided he wants to lead the league in blocks this season and there’s nothing y’all can do to stop him – 10:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant could block a basketball off the top of a skyscraper. Sheesh. That was unreal. – 10:24 PM
Ja Morant could block a basketball off the top of a skyscraper. Sheesh. That was unreal. – 10:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant spark #Nets to comeback win over #Raptors nypost.com/2022/10/21/net… via @nypostsports – 10:23 PM
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant spark #Nets to comeback win over #Raptors nypost.com/2022/10/21/net… via @nypostsports – 10:23 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
How many date nights in Memphis has Ja Morant ruined tonight? How many men (or women) “went to the bathroom” and 15 mins later they’re still watching the Grizzlies game at the bar? – 10:22 PM
How many date nights in Memphis has Ja Morant ruined tonight? How many men (or women) “went to the bathroom” and 15 mins later they’re still watching the Grizzlies game at the bar? – 10:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton had 19 points, 11 boards, 4 blocks & some open court dribbling: “Just trying to get back to young Clax. Just being myself. We need other guys to step up. We can’t have Kyrie & KD trying to do everything.” For the record, current Clax is just 23. – 10:21 PM
Nic Claxton had 19 points, 11 boards, 4 blocks & some open court dribbling: “Just trying to get back to young Clax. Just being myself. We need other guys to step up. We can’t have Kyrie & KD trying to do everything.” For the record, current Clax is just 23. – 10:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant led the NBA in average clutch points last season. This has been complete masterclass in the 4t quarter.
Unbelievable start to the season. – 10:19 PM
Ja Morant led the NBA in average clutch points last season. This has been complete masterclass in the 4t quarter.
Unbelievable start to the season. – 10:19 PM
Antonius Cleveland @ac_uno1
All jokes aside , Ja Morant is my favorite player . Dude is unreal – 10:19 PM
All jokes aside , Ja Morant is my favorite player . Dude is unreal – 10:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton on his performance down the stretch:
“We need other guys to step up. We can’t have Kyrie and KD doing everything. The guys do a great job of instilling confidence in me.” – 10:16 PM
Nic Claxton on his performance down the stretch:
“We need other guys to step up. We can’t have Kyrie and KD doing everything. The guys do a great job of instilling confidence in me.” – 10:16 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Hims inside Toyota Center tonight: Ja Morant, Jalen Green, @Kelly Iko – 10:15 PM
Hims inside Toyota Center tonight: Ja Morant, Jalen Green, @Kelly Iko – 10:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is making 3-pointers, mid-range jumpers and finishing at the rim. A three-level scoring masterpiece so far. He has 45 points and has already set the Grizzlies record for most points in the first two games of a season. – 10:14 PM
Ja Morant is making 3-pointers, mid-range jumpers and finishing at the rim. A three-level scoring masterpiece so far. He has 45 points and has already set the Grizzlies record for most points in the first two games of a season. – 10:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant does things you just simply shouldn’t be able to do on a basketball court.
Send tweet. – 10:14 PM
Ja Morant does things you just simply shouldn’t be able to do on a basketball court.
Send tweet. – 10:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Ja Morant, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. all return with Memphis up one, 7:41 left. – 10:10 PM
Ja Morant, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. all return with Memphis up one, 7:41 left. – 10:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fun game. Raptors forced someone other than KD/Kyrie to beat them in the big moment and O’Neale, who had 4 pts & was 0-3 from 3 at the time, hit the dagger. You live with that. Still, Raps were on the wrong end of 17-0 & 9-0 runs in the final 15 mins. Hard to fight back from that – 10:01 PM
Fun game. Raptors forced someone other than KD/Kyrie to beat them in the big moment and O’Neale, who had 4 pts & was 0-3 from 3 at the time, hit the dagger. You live with that. Still, Raps were on the wrong end of 17-0 & 9-0 runs in the final 15 mins. Hard to fight back from that – 10:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 109, Raptors 105
Irving: 30 pts, 7 ast, 11/24 shooting
Durant: 27 pts, 8/18 shooting
Claxton: 19 pts, 11 reb, 8/11 shooting
Simmons: 6 pts, 10 reb, 8 ast
Kyrie Irving comes up huge in the 4th quarter. Durant and O’Neale hit massive threes. Simmons shows improvement. – 10:01 PM
Final: Nets 109, Raptors 105
Irving: 30 pts, 7 ast, 11/24 shooting
Durant: 27 pts, 8/18 shooting
Claxton: 19 pts, 11 reb, 8/11 shooting
Simmons: 6 pts, 10 reb, 8 ast
Kyrie Irving comes up huge in the 4th quarter. Durant and O’Neale hit massive threes. Simmons shows improvement. – 10:01 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
First 1 of the year for BK
Kyrie: 30 points, 7 assists
KD: 27 points, 6 assists
Claxton: 19 points, 11 reb, 4 blocks
Simmons: 6pts, 8 assists, 10 reb
Sigh of relief for the Nets… – 10:00 PM
First 1 of the year for BK
Kyrie: 30 points, 7 assists
KD: 27 points, 6 assists
Claxton: 19 points, 11 reb, 4 blocks
Simmons: 6pts, 8 assists, 10 reb
Sigh of relief for the Nets… – 10:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets up 5 after three quarters. Grizz are +17 in 24 minutes with Ja Morant on the floor and -22 in 12 minutes with Ja Morant on the bench – 9:58 PM
Rockets up 5 after three quarters. Grizz are +17 in 24 minutes with Ja Morant on the floor and -22 in 12 minutes with Ja Morant on the bench – 9:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets Big 3 tonight
Kyrie: 30 PTS | 7 AST | 5 3P
KD: 27 PTS | 4 REB | 6 AST
Ben: 10 REB | 8 AST | 2 BLK
First W of the season. pic.twitter.com/Q7KgPekj2c – 9:58 PM
Nets Big 3 tonight
Kyrie: 30 PTS | 7 AST | 5 3P
KD: 27 PTS | 4 REB | 6 AST
Ben: 10 REB | 8 AST | 2 BLK
First W of the season. pic.twitter.com/Q7KgPekj2c – 9:58 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes lose. 109-105. Siakam with 37-13-11, Irving with 30, KD with 27. Some things to work on, but Siakam’s brilliance is a bigger positive than any single negative. – 9:57 PM
‘Topes lose. 109-105. Siakam with 37-13-11, Irving with 30, KD with 27. Some things to work on, but Siakam’s brilliance is a bigger positive than any single negative. – 9:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Raptors 109-105. Kevin Durant had 27, Kyrie Irving had 30, Royce O’Neale had the dagger. Nic Claxton continues to evolve. Let’s see what they got in Memphis and Milwaukee. – 9:57 PM
Final: Nets beat the Raptors 109-105. Kevin Durant had 27, Kyrie Irving had 30, Royce O’Neale had the dagger. Nic Claxton continues to evolve. Let’s see what they got in Memphis and Milwaukee. – 9:57 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
After 3 quarters, Ja Morant already put up a show in Houston against the Rockets. 40 points, 14-20 FG, 5-5 3s, 7-9 FT, 7 assists, in 23 minutes. MVP caliber presence. #BigMemphis – 9:57 PM
After 3 quarters, Ja Morant already put up a show in Houston against the Rockets. 40 points, 14-20 FG, 5-5 3s, 7-9 FT, 7 assists, in 23 minutes. MVP caliber presence. #BigMemphis – 9:57 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Raptors doubled Kyrie and forced O’Neale to take the shot — he drilled it. A clutch moment for the new Net. He’s going to earn a hell of a lot of confidence in the locker room if he can take some pressure off KD/Kyrie like that. Nets needed that shot badly. – 9:54 PM
Raptors doubled Kyrie and forced O’Neale to take the shot — he drilled it. A clutch moment for the new Net. He’s going to earn a hell of a lot of confidence in the locker room if he can take some pressure off KD/Kyrie like that. Nets needed that shot badly. – 9:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Raps with tons of poise were able to go on a 12-0 run to tie the game with two minutes left but then none it mattered because Kyrie and KD hit back-to-back tough shots to bail out bad possessions. That is why the Nets could still be contenders! – 9:54 PM
Raps with tons of poise were able to go on a 12-0 run to tie the game with two minutes left but then none it mattered because Kyrie and KD hit back-to-back tough shots to bail out bad possessions. That is why the Nets could still be contenders! – 9:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors forced someone other than Irving and Durant to beat them, and Royce O’Neale just buried a 3. Nets by 4 in a really fun ending. – 9:52 PM
The Raptors forced someone other than Irving and Durant to beat them, and Royce O’Neale just buried a 3. Nets by 4 in a really fun ending. – 9:52 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green now with 29 points (career high is 41), responding bucket for bucket with Ja Morant.
Listen to the Toyota Center crowd.
Yeah, Green’s a superstar. pic.twitter.com/BZoA1W01ea – 9:51 PM
Jalen Green now with 29 points (career high is 41), responding bucket for bucket with Ja Morant.
Listen to the Toyota Center crowd.
Yeah, Green’s a superstar. pic.twitter.com/BZoA1W01ea – 9:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is 5-for-5 on 3-pointers today. This is after shooting 3 of 6 on Wednesday from deep. – 9:48 PM
Ja Morant is 5-for-5 on 3-pointers today. This is after shooting 3 of 6 on Wednesday from deep. – 9:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
40 points for Ja Morant. 3:54 left in the third. He’s doing it all offensively. Memphis just needs stops. – 9:48 PM
40 points for Ja Morant. 3:54 left in the third. He’s doing it all offensively. Memphis just needs stops. – 9:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash’s closing lineup has KD, Kyrie, Ben, Royce and Markieff out there. Nets up three with 2:19 left. – 9:47 PM
Nash’s closing lineup has KD, Kyrie, Ben, Royce and Markieff out there. Nets up three with 2:19 left. – 9:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant has 37 points and we are halfway through the third quarter. Buckle up – 9:45 PM
Ja Morant has 37 points and we are halfway through the third quarter. Buckle up – 9:45 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
ja morant has 34 points and half a dozen highlight passes with 6:30 left in the 3Q – 9:42 PM
ja morant has 34 points and half a dozen highlight passes with 6:30 left in the 3Q – 9:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant looks like a man on a mission to start this second half. 27 points now. – 9:36 PM
Ja Morant looks like a man on a mission to start this second half. 27 points now. – 9:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is stringing together a really impressive fourth quarter — but the Raptors continue to respond to every Nets basket. Despite a flurry of baskets from Irving, the Nets only lead by 3 here in the 4th quarter. Durant set to check in, but so is Siakam – 9:31 PM
Kyrie Irving is stringing together a really impressive fourth quarter — but the Raptors continue to respond to every Nets basket. Despite a flurry of baskets from Irving, the Nets only lead by 3 here in the 4th quarter. Durant set to check in, but so is Siakam – 9:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Raptors lead the Nets 79-78. We have a game boys and girls. KD leads four Nets in double-figures with 23. Clax has 13 and seven. Let’s see if they can close this out. – 9:23 PM
End of the third quarter: Raptors lead the Nets 79-78. We have a game boys and girls. KD leads four Nets in double-figures with 23. Clax has 13 and seven. Let’s see if they can close this out. – 9:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Houston 70 Memphis 62
Ja Morant has 21 points and six assists
John Konchar has 12
The problem? Houston shooting 50% on 9 made 3s, and Jalen Green has 20 points. – 9:19 PM
Halftime:
Houston 70 Memphis 62
Ja Morant has 21 points and six assists
John Konchar has 12
The problem? Houston shooting 50% on 9 made 3s, and Jalen Green has 20 points. – 9:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Clear everyone off the floor and let Jalen Green and Ja Morant play each other after halftime – 9:16 PM
Clear everyone off the floor and let Jalen Green and Ja Morant play each other after halftime – 9:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets need more ball-handlers. They have two guys who can create their own shot: KD and Kyrie.
Seth will help. Joe needs to show something. But that’s an issue right now. – 9:15 PM
The Nets need more ball-handlers. They have two guys who can create their own shot: KD and Kyrie.
Seth will help. Joe needs to show something. But that’s an issue right now. – 9:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Silas will challenge a call of Smith fouling Ja Morant on a dunk attempt. Smith got the ball clean. Question will be whether he got him on the left hand or body first. Crowd was pretty livid. – 9:07 PM
Silas will challenge a call of Smith fouling Ja Morant on a dunk attempt. Smith got the ball clean. Question will be whether he got him on the left hand or body first. Crowd was pretty livid. – 9:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD has found a little rhythm after Siakam threw one down over him. He’s got 19 points, eight in the last 4:27. KD and Kyrie have combined for 36 points. They’re going to need somebody else to step up and help down the stretch to close. – 9:03 PM
KD has found a little rhythm after Siakam threw one down over him. He’s got 19 points, eight in the last 4:27. KD and Kyrie have combined for 36 points. They’re going to need somebody else to step up and help down the stretch to close. – 9:03 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
And like Nets assistant coach Royal Ivey told me at halftime, it is only a matter of time for Kevin Durant’s shot to fall. Durant has 8pts in the 3rd qtr in just a little over 4 min of play. – 9:03 PM
And like Nets assistant coach Royal Ivey told me at halftime, it is only a matter of time for Kevin Durant’s shot to fall. Durant has 8pts in the 3rd qtr in just a little over 4 min of play. – 9:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets open the quarter on a 15-4 run.
Simmons hits KD with a great pass for his 2nd-straight three. He’s up to 8 assists. – 9:02 PM
Nets open the quarter on a 15-4 run.
Simmons hits KD with a great pass for his 2nd-straight three. He’s up to 8 assists. – 9:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons just rifled a pass to a wide open Kevin Durant, who nails a 3 to make this a 64-56 Nets lead. Durant started the game 0-of-5 from the field but has since shot 6–of-8 and has 19 points. Simmons has 7 rebounds and 8 assists. – 9:02 PM
Ben Simmons just rifled a pass to a wide open Kevin Durant, who nails a 3 to make this a 64-56 Nets lead. Durant started the game 0-of-5 from the field but has since shot 6–of-8 and has 19 points. Simmons has 7 rebounds and 8 assists. – 9:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Kevin Durant has remembered how to shoot, Raps offence creating nothing in the half court. Nets by 8. – 9:01 PM
Kevin Durant has remembered how to shoot, Raps offence creating nothing in the half court. Nets by 8. – 9:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are up 64-56 after Simmons finds Durant for a 3. The ball is MOVING. – 9:01 PM
Nets are up 64-56 after Simmons finds Durant for a 3. The ball is MOVING. – 9:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A Ja Morant, David Roddy, Jake LaRavia, Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke lineup.
In the second game of the season! Bet you wouldn’t have predicted that. – 8:52 PM
A Ja Morant, David Roddy, Jake LaRavia, Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke lineup.
In the second game of the season! Bet you wouldn’t have predicted that. – 8:52 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Herb Jones just blocked another 3-pointer. Kevin Durant the other day, Kelly Oubre tonight. Insane. – 8:46 PM
Herb Jones just blocked another 3-pointer. Kevin Durant the other day, Kelly Oubre tonight. Insane. – 8:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Raptors 52, Nets 49
Durant: 11 pts, 3/10 shooting
Irving: 10 pts, 4/9 shooting
Simmons: 4 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast
Much better half from the Nets with Simmons noticeably more aggressive. KD struggles out of the gate. If he gets going should be fine. – 8:41 PM
Half: Raptors 52, Nets 49
Durant: 11 pts, 3/10 shooting
Irving: 10 pts, 4/9 shooting
Simmons: 4 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast
Much better half from the Nets with Simmons noticeably more aggressive. KD struggles out of the gate. If he gets going should be fine. – 8:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Raptors lead the Nets 52-49. Good game so far. Scottie Barnes has been a no-factor. Kevin Durant is shooting 3-for-10. Kyrie Irving has 10 points, Ben-10 has four, five and five. Nets can use some more 3s. – 8:40 PM
Halftime: Raptors lead the Nets 52-49. Good game so far. Scottie Barnes has been a no-factor. Kevin Durant is shooting 3-for-10. Kyrie Irving has 10 points, Ben-10 has four, five and five. Nets can use some more 3s. – 8:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 52-49 at the half. They’re struggling offensively when Siakam sits. Pascal has 18/8/4. Durant has 11 and 4. – 8:39 PM
Raps up 52-49 at the half. They’re struggling offensively when Siakam sits. Pascal has 18/8/4. Durant has 11 and 4. – 8:39 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors 52, Nets 49 at half, scraggy game at times, SIakam has 18, Durant 11 on 3-10 FGs – 8:39 PM
Raptors 52, Nets 49 at half, scraggy game at times, SIakam has 18, Durant 11 on 3-10 FGs – 8:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD ➡️ Ben 10 short-roll ➡️ Patty corner three
You love to see that. – 8:29 PM
KD ➡️ Ben 10 short-roll ➡️ Patty corner three
You love to see that. – 8:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Gotta love Christian Koloko’s defensive activity. Towers over Simmons, then switches and looks like he gets a finger on the Durant pass to create a transition chance.
This has been a consistent theme since preseason. No wonder he’s already in Nick Nurse’s rotation. pic.twitter.com/jvYSvsnNMz – 8:24 PM
Gotta love Christian Koloko’s defensive activity. Towers over Simmons, then switches and looks like he gets a finger on the Durant pass to create a transition chance.
This has been a consistent theme since preseason. No wonder he’s already in Nick Nurse’s rotation. pic.twitter.com/jvYSvsnNMz – 8:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam has been the best player on a court that also includes Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
A reminder that a year ago at this time he was watching from the bench, still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and a month away from getting back to pre-injury form. – 8:23 PM
Pascal Siakam has been the best player on a court that also includes Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
A reminder that a year ago at this time he was watching from the bench, still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and a month away from getting back to pre-injury form. – 8:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
After missing his first five shots, Kevin Durant gets one to go down. – 8:21 PM
After missing his first five shots, Kevin Durant gets one to go down. – 8:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant and Joe Harris about to check in. Nash calls timeout after a 3 from VanVleet puts the Raptors up 31-30. – 8:15 PM
Kevin Durant and Joe Harris about to check in. Nash calls timeout after a 3 from VanVleet puts the Raptors up 31-30. – 8:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane starts off guarding Kevin Porter Jr. Ja Morant gets Jalen Green. – 8:15 PM
Desmond Bane starts off guarding Kevin Porter Jr. Ja Morant gets Jalen Green. – 8:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead, 28-24, at the end of the first quarter, which is particularly encouraging given Kevin Durant hasn’t made a shot yet. Ben Simmons has been aggressive in getting to the paint. Nets responding well to challenging Raptors defense. More updates to come. – 8:08 PM
Nets lead, 28-24, at the end of the first quarter, which is particularly encouraging given Kevin Durant hasn’t made a shot yet. Ben Simmons has been aggressive in getting to the paint. Nets responding well to challenging Raptors defense. More updates to come. – 8:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors’ rookie Christian Koloko, who wears No. 35 because Kevin Durant was his favourite player growing up, checks in. With Boucher out, he’s the second big off Toronto’s bench again. – 8:01 PM
Raptors’ rookie Christian Koloko, who wears No. 35 because Kevin Durant was his favourite player growing up, checks in. With Boucher out, he’s the second big off Toronto’s bench again. – 8:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Similar to Wednesday, KD is off to start the game.
0-4 from the field. – 7:58 PM
Similar to Wednesday, KD is off to start the game.
0-4 from the field. – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Raptors lead the Nets 21-20 with 3:01 left in the first quarter. Uncharacteristic start for Kevin Durant. He’s missed his first four shots. Day’Ron Sharpe and Nic Claxton playing well early. – 7:58 PM
Raptors lead the Nets 21-20 with 3:01 left in the first quarter. Uncharacteristic start for Kevin Durant. He’s missed his first four shots. Day’Ron Sharpe and Nic Claxton playing well early. – 7:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant gets fouled more on mid-range jumpers than any player in NBA history.
No data whatsoever to back this up. Eye test confirms. – 7:55 PM
Kevin Durant gets fouled more on mid-range jumpers than any player in NBA history.
No data whatsoever to back this up. Eye test confirms. – 7:55 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes taking a 20-foot 2 being guarded by Durant with about 19 seconds left on the shot clock is not going to get it done
Nets up 2, 6 mins in – 7:51 PM
Barnes taking a 20-foot 2 being guarded by Durant with about 19 seconds left on the shot clock is not going to get it done
Nets up 2, 6 mins in – 7:51 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
FYI: Scotty Barnes averaged 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals in his three meetings with Kevin Durant and the Nets last year. – 7:46 PM
FYI: Scotty Barnes averaged 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals in his three meetings with Kevin Durant and the Nets last year. – 7:46 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
99 percent of high school players want to be KD or Luka or Kyrie, but 99 percent of them should try to be Jose Alvarado. – 7:30 PM
99 percent of high school players want to be KD or Luka or Kyrie, but 99 percent of them should try to be Jose Alvarado. – 7:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This man has a Ja Morant voodoo doll.
His chant: “I don’t want the player to be hurt or maimed, I just want the player to have a really bad game.” pic.twitter.com/xooGSF5POK – 7:26 PM
This man has a Ja Morant voodoo doll.
His chant: “I don’t want the player to be hurt or maimed, I just want the player to have a really bad game.” pic.twitter.com/xooGSF5POK – 7:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Same starters for both teams as in their respective openers. For Brooklyn, that’s Kyrie, Simmons, O’Neale, Durant and Claxton. – 7:20 PM
Same starters for both teams as in their respective openers. For Brooklyn, that’s Kyrie, Simmons, O’Neale, Durant and Claxton. – 7:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I know John Konchar doesn’t scream upside, but his playing style is complimentary alongside Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. The lineup addition of another guy who can consistently knock down shots at a high rate adds pressure on defenses. He’s aiming to shoot much more this season. – 7:17 PM
I know John Konchar doesn’t scream upside, but his playing style is complimentary alongside Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. The lineup addition of another guy who can consistently knock down shots at a high rate adds pressure on defenses. He’s aiming to shoot much more this season. – 7:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Toronto: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:00 PM
Nets starters vs. Toronto: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale will continue to start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons. Joe Harris will come off the bench. #Nets – 7:00 PM
Royce O’Neale will continue to start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons. Joe Harris will come off the bench. #Nets – 7:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka has a profound respect for Ja Morant and realizes his game and Morant’s are strikingly different. But he has one thing in common with Memphis’ point guard.
mavs.com/luka-vs-ja/ – 5:41 PM
Luka has a profound respect for Ja Morant and realizes his game and Morant’s are strikingly different. But he has one thing in common with Memphis’ point guard.
mavs.com/luka-vs-ja/ – 5:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Not that we’re looking back with the home opener tonight, but the NBA’s last two-minute reports from Memphis – correct call on Ja Morant charge that Brunson took in the final second of regulation. pic.twitter.com/JNRROzg4ZE – 4:42 PM
Not that we’re looking back with the home opener tonight, but the NBA’s last two-minute reports from Memphis – correct call on Ja Morant charge that Brunson took in the final second of regulation. pic.twitter.com/JNRROzg4ZE – 4:42 PM
More on this storyline
“All of these guys are one of ones,” Durant said. “I’ve been in the league with DRose [Derrick Rose] and Russell Westbrook, so many athletic guards I’m missing, but those two stick out the most to me. The stuff they were doing was unheard of, and you’re seeing other guys doing the same thing. I’m sure he’s inspired by those two as well. The league’s in a great place.” -via ESPN / October 24, 2022
Simmons’ teammates have repeatedly stood up for him publicly as he continues to find his rhythm after missing almost a year and a half from the NBA after waiting on a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers last season and then dealing with offseason back surgery. The Nets know they can be a completely different team when Simmons plays at a high level and is aggressive on the floor. “He just got downhill — he just played free,” Durant said of Simmons. “He didn’t think too much. I think we’re all a little anxious to start playing, start the season last game, so we had a better start to the game. … He impacted the game as much as he could tonight. … We need that from everybody, but I think we’re all a little [more] relaxed, even the coaches.” -via ESPN / October 22, 2022
Who are some of the toughest guys you’ve had to guard? Herb Jones: It’s pretty much a different beast night in and night out. If I had to cut it down to a few, I’d say Luka (Doncic) is a tough guard. KD (Kevin Durant). I’ll also say, Trae Young. -via HoopsHype / October 21, 2022
Ja Morant is celebrating the start of the NBA season with some new ice — a black and white diamond pendant reppin’ his nickname … with a matching Audemars Piguet watch!! TMZ Sports has learned … it all came to be when the Memphis Grizzlies superstar was talking to an owner at Ice Box on Instagram Live about making him a one-of-a-kind diamond watch. -via TMZ.com / October 24, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Ja Morant last night: ✅ 49 PTS ✅ 8 AST ✅ 17-26 FG Morant is just the second player in NBA history to record at least 80 points and 15 assists through his first two games of a season. He joins Russell Westbrook, who did so twice (2015-16 and 2016-17). pic.twitter.com/dDgxpoVPNr -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.