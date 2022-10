Kevin Garnett to Russell Westbrook: 'Hold your head'

The short-term move that the Lakers strongly have to think about making is hashing out a verbal agreement with Westbrook to stay away from the team until a trade can be worked out. As I reported on multiple occasions during the offseason, all signals suggested that the Lakers were vehemently against going this route coming into the season — to the point that one source with knowledge of the team’s thinking called the mere suggestion “absurd.” -via marcstein.substack.com / October 24, 2022