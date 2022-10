Lakers expressed interest in Spurs' Josh Richardson

Matisse Thybulle’s role in Philadelphia could be marginalized now with the additions of PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House. Still, he’s one of their best trade assets outside of their main rotation since they can’t trade any first-round picks right now. Thybulle could be a difference maker on the defensive end for the Suns though his three-point shooting struggles could limit his minutes. A package of Thybulle and another salary filler like Furkan Korkmaz or Georges Niang could make sense. If the Suns don’t want Thybulle, perhaps he can be rerouted to a third team while still getting a veteran forward back. For example, perhaps the Spurs would beinterested in Thybulle while sending back the Suns a veteran like Josh Richardson or Doug McDermott . -via HoopsHype / September 26, 2022