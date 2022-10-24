Lakers expressed interest in Spurs' Josh Richardson

The Lakers have also held preliminary discussions with the Spurs in recent weeks, sources said, showing interest in three-and-D wing Josh Richardson. The 6-foot-5 Richardson has averaged nearly 13 points to start the season, shooting 47.1 percent on 5.67 three-point attempts per game. So expect the Lakers to continue to keep tabs with the Spurs, Hornets and Pacers as a potential trade partner as the season wears on.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Oh, y’all remember former Sixer Josh Richardson? He got booed too when he entered the game. – 6:27 PM
Oh, y’all remember former Sixer Josh Richardson? He got booed too when he entered the game. – 6:27 PM
Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
Goodnight. Call me if y’all need anything. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/CWEue1VhHT – 2:37 AM
Goodnight. Call me if y’all need anything. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/CWEue1VhHT – 2:37 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The triple take: Spurs 137, Pacers 134 (with a bonus take on Jakob Poeltl’s “courage”)
1. Welcome to the 2022-23 season, Devin Vassell and Josh Richardson.
2. The Spurs’ press break needs work.
3. Benn Mathurin is the real dang deal.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 11:55 PM
The triple take: Spurs 137, Pacers 134 (with a bonus take on Jakob Poeltl’s “courage”)
1. Welcome to the 2022-23 season, Devin Vassell and Josh Richardson.
2. The Spurs’ press break needs work.
3. Benn Mathurin is the real dang deal.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 11:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
6 made 3s for Josh Richardson. He’s the new leading scorer in the game pic.twitter.com/VMiAGPV0UA – 8:53 PM
6 made 3s for Josh Richardson. He’s the new leading scorer in the game pic.twitter.com/VMiAGPV0UA – 8:53 PM
More on this storyline
Matthew Tynan: No injuries to report for the Spurs ahead of opening night. Josh Richardson’s knee is good to go; Zach Collins has cleared concussion protocols. -via Twitter @Matthew_Tynan / October 18, 2022
Matisse Thybulle’s role in Philadelphia could be marginalized now with the additions of PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House. Still, he’s one of their best trade assets outside of their main rotation since they can’t trade any first-round picks right now. Thybulle could be a difference maker on the defensive end for the Suns though his three-point shooting struggles could limit his minutes. A package of Thybulle and another salary filler like Furkan Korkmaz or Georges Niang could make sense. If the Suns don’t want Thybulle, perhaps he can be rerouted to a third team while still getting a veteran forward back. For example, perhaps the Spurs would beinterested in Thybulle while sending back the Suns a veteran like Josh Richardson or Doug McDermott. -via HoopsHype / September 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.