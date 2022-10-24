Lakers, Jazz expected to discuss Russell Westbrook trade again involving Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and Rudy Gay

League sources say that before the Jazz sent Bojan Bogdanovic to the Pistons, the Lakers offered Westbrook, a future first-round pick, and second-rounders for Bogdanovic and others. Sources expect the Lakers and Jazz to resume talks later in the season with some combination of other players discussed. (Utah has Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, and Rudy Gay—three veterans who can all shoot.)
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: Until a divorce frees all parties, the only thing standing between Russell Westbrook and his worst impulses is Darvin Ham. It’s time for the rookie coach to hurt some feelings @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/10… – 12:52 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Russell Westbrook jumpers have been contested only 41.2% of the time.
@SecondSpectrum says it’s the lowest contest rate in NBA tracking data history (since 2013). Over a full season only Andre Roberson and Joakim Noah were below 50%.
More on the Lakers: theringer.com/nba/2022/10/24… – 11:21 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
When Russell Westbrook returned to yesterday’s game with 4:42 remaining, the Lakers led by eight. They scored only six more points and lost by two.
I went back and watched their late-game offense. The culprit? Jusuf Nurkic simply wasn’t guarding Russ.
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-r… – 10:45 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
5 takeaways from Lakers-Blazers & Clippers-Suns: Dame Time, Lakers’ 3-point shooting woes, Westbrook’s issues in crunch time, Devin Booker’s strong start & Chris Paul reaching 11,000 career assists https://t.co/vqu5saa12a pic.twitter.com/w6kKRJjCTd – 10:40 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Something I’ve kind of wondered about on the Russell Westbrook trade front: if the Lakers had engaged Indiana early enough, could they have landed Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon, instead of Buddy Hield, for those two firsts? I imagine they’d slightly prefer that version. – 10:32 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: Lakers in crisis? LeBron James won’t talk about Russell Westbrook amid 0-3 start latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:31 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers lose to Portland Sunday, fall to 0-3, can’t shoot 3’s to save their lives… and the spotlight on Westbrook is only getting hotter. What to do with Russ? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 10:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook has taken 11 wide open threes, the most on the Lakers.
He has made 1.
Open for a reason. pic.twitter.com/ZUOmSFsyxZ – 10:23 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
“Westbrook has gone from being the elephant in the room to being the oxygen in the room.”
@Jovan Buha brought it with this one theathletic.com/3722039/2022/1… – 9:26 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
LeBron and AD in complete disbelief at Westbrook missing a jumper instead of running clock. pic.twitter.com/c1VxJRiLSw – 8:47 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Right decision? Russell Westbrook takes mid range shot up by 1 with 30 seconds left sportando.basketball/en/right-decis… – 3:50 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Zion Williamson suffers hip contusion after being blocked by Jordan Clarkson sportando.basketball/en/zion-willia… – 1:45 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
On the final play of regulation, Jordan Clarkson got a switch and got Jose Alvarado on him. Kelly Olynyk set one more screen, which switched 6-10 Trey Murphy onto Clarkson. Olynyk should’ve cleared and allowed Clarkson go get to his spot against the 5-10 Alvarado and rise up – 1:07 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Lakers 0-3
– Russell Westbrook situation Defcon 0
– Jazz Agents of Chaos
– Donovan Mitchell shining at PG
– Investigating correlation of PHI’s struggle➡️Take Foul
– #HouseOfTheDragon
A ton to cover, join us!
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport It’s Time for LA Lakers to Pull Russell Westbrook from Closing Lineup bleacherreport.com/articles/10053… – 11:48 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
It appears Mike Conley is still enjoying his time as a member of the @Utah Jazz. #TakeNote
🎥: Malik Beasley on IG (mbeasy5) pic.twitter.com/lSTfRU3Pmm – 10:32 PM
It appears Mike Conley is still enjoying his time as a member of the @Utah Jazz. #TakeNote
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
If letting Jordan Clarkson iso every time down is cool, consider the Jazz Miles Davis – 9:39 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A lotttttttt of Jordan Clarkson iso in this OT. Too much, probably. – 9:38 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado answered Jordan Clarkson’s 3-pointer with a deep bomb of his own.
Pels 117-116 with 2:30 left in OT. – 9:33 PM
Jose Alvarado answered Jordan Clarkson’s 3-pointer with a deep bomb of his own.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After starting the game 9-12, Markkanen went 0-4 in 4Q. Clarkson is 6-18 overall. Conley 3-12. – 9:29 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Markkanen somehow saves an errant pass from going out of bounds than finds Jordan Clarkson for a game-tying 3.
Clarkson can’t replicate the magic on the final shot… and we’re going to overtime. – 9:27 PM
Markkanen somehow saves an errant pass from going out of bounds than finds Jordan Clarkson for a game-tying 3.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
We are going to overtime after a huge fourth-quarter comeback by #Pelicans and some big shot-making by CJ McCollum. Jordan Clarkson rescued Jazz with a game-tying jumper in the final minute, but then misfired on a crazy-tough 3 at buzzer from right sideline – 9:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jordan Clarkson misses the shot at the buzzer after Pelicans make a wild comeback in the 4th.
We’re headed to OT. Looks like Pels will have to pull this one off without Zion or BI. – 9:27 PM
Jordan Clarkson misses the shot at the buzzer after Pelicans make a wild comeback in the 4th.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Wow good for Jordan Clarkson for not giving up on that play but scary fall for Zion Williamson.
Completely clean block, bet Zion hasn’t been on the losing end of that play very often. – 9:08 PM
Wow good for Jordan Clarkson for not giving up on that play but scary fall for Zion Williamson.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson just suffered a really HARD fall, slamming into the ground back first from the apex of his dunk-attempt jump, but it wasn’t a dirty play by Jordan Clarkson. – 9:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
What a play by Jordan Clarkson.
Zion took a nasty fall but he’s up and good. But Clarkson got all ball as he blocked the Zion dunk attempt. – 9:07 PM
What a play by Jordan Clarkson.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson blocks Zion Williamson, and Zion loses balance and falls hard on his back. Hope Zion is ok – 9:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion takes a hard fall after Jordan Clarkson blocks his dunk attempt in transition.
Williamson gets up a little slowly, but he’ll remain in the game. – 9:07 PM
Zion takes a hard fall after Jordan Clarkson blocks his dunk attempt in transition.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jordan Clarkson just sent Zion Williamson tumbling to the court with a huge block. Scary fall. But, wow, what a block. – 9:06 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jordan Clarkson just blocked the world out of Zion. It was all-ball I’m pretty sure – 9:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jazz are now up 17 in New Orleans with 10 mins left after Jordan Clarkson blowby on Zion – 9:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Conley open 3, Conley outrunning everyone for a layup. Why not? 100-84 Jazz. – 8:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gay successfully defending Zion Williamson in the post on 2 straight possessions – 8:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 93, Pelicans 84. Upon review, Beasley’s buzzer-beater counts. But otherwise, Utah’s 3Q-closing lineup of Conley, THT, Beasley, Gay, and Kessler struggled a bit on both ends. Markkanen 29/9. Williamson 24/6. – 8:56 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Jazz just had a 7-footer run and lead a fast break before dishing to Conley to finish it …. – 8:28 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Welp… here we go again! Jazz lead New Orleans 63-53 at halftime.
I can’t explain any of this.
Lauri Markkannen has 20 points and 6 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson’s search dribbles have generated six assists, and Jarred Vanderbilt can apparently now get buckets — cuz why not? – 8:13 PM
Welp… here we go again! Jazz lead New Orleans 63-53 at halftime.
I can’t explain any of this.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Russell Westbrook has shot 4-for-26 (15.4%) in his last 2 games.
FROM ELIAS: That is tied for the worst field goal percentage over any 2-game span by a Lakers player in the last 50 years (min. 25 FGA). Westbrook tied himself from earlier this year in January. @ESPNStatsInfo – 7:42 PM
Russell Westbrook has shot 4-for-26 (15.4%) in his last 2 games.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Russell Westbrook has shot 4-26 (15.4%) from the field over the last two games.
In the 3-point era, the only other Laker to shoot that poorly over a two-game span with at least 25 attempts is…
Westbrook, who shot a combined 4-26 on Jan. 9 & 12, 2022. pic.twitter.com/czzt3Th3En – 7:38 PM
Russell Westbrook has shot 4-26 (15.4%) from the field over the last two games.
In the 3-point era, the only other Laker to shoot that poorly over a two-game span with at least 25 attempts is…
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
This version of Jordan Clarkson is going to be wanted by every contending team. – 7:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
This new-look Jordan Clarkson, who is patient and does search-dribbling and passing is really fun – 7:22 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
This is a column about Russell Westbrook that I wrote over the summer for an outlet I used to write for and they never ran it. After the way that game ended, I tweaked it and published it here (free to all): rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 7:11 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham when asked if he has concern about how Russell Westbrook will handle being benched late on Sunday: “We don’t have time for people to be in their feelings” – 6:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says he wished Russell Westbrook “attacked the rim directly” on the missed pull-up jumper with 30 seconds left that Westbrook said he was looking for a 2-for-1 opportunity on. – 6:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I asked Darvin Ham about how the Lakers can counter teams defending Russell Westbrook with their opposing centers. He said the Lakers can do more dribble hand-offs (similar to what the Warriors do with Draymond Green) and/or Russ decisively attacking the centers off the dribble. – 6:39 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook said that he was looking for a 2-for-1 opportunity when he attempted the midrange shot with 27.3 seconds remaining, and about 18 seconds on the shot clock, and missed it. – 6:37 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on matching up center Jusuf Nurkic with Lakers guard Russell Westbrook late: “Putting him on Russ, we were just going to kind of play off of Russ.” pic.twitter.com/XSPpejrCgz – 6:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said he brought Russell Westbrook back in the game because he wanted another athletic perimeter defender so the Lakers could switch on the perimeter. – 6:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Every Lakers starter had a positive point differential except for Russell Westbrook (-4).
Lakers starters not named Russell Westbrook shot 29-of-55 from the field (52.7%).
Russell Westbrook shot 4-of-15 from the field (26.7%).
It’s time. Bring him off of the bench. – 6:27 PM
Every Lakers starter had a positive point differential except for Russell Westbrook (-4).
Lakers starters not named Russell Westbrook shot 29-of-55 from the field (52.7%).
Russell Westbrook shot 4-of-15 from the field (26.7%).
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Blazers close on an 11-2 run to beat the Lakers, 106-104.
– Chauncey Billups had center Jusuf Nurkic defend &completely lay off Russell Westbrook on multiple late possessions.
– Westbrook: 4-15 shooting & two big misses in last four minutes
– Lakers: 6-33 (18%) on threes – 6:12 PM
Blazers close on an 11-2 run to beat the Lakers, 106-104.
– Chauncey Billups had center Jusuf Nurkic defend &completely lay off Russell Westbrook on multiple late possessions.
– Westbrook: 4-15 shooting & two big misses in last four minutes
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Blazers completely botch their defensive coverage and give LeBron a wide-open dunk. Game tied 104-104 with 7.7 seconds left. Timeout Blazers. No Russell Westbrook on that final offensive possession for LA. – 6:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 104-102 after a Lillard 3 in the final seconds.
Lakers were up 98-90 when they put Westbrook back in for Troy Brown Jr.; offense has struggled to produce good looks since. – 6:05 PM
LAL trail 104-102 after a Lillard 3 in the final seconds.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A Russell Westbrook 2 for 1 is probably not what Darvin Ham had in mind. – 6:02 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Westbrook misses a midrange jumper, Blazers get the rebound, Nurkic sets a pick near the halfcourt line on Beverly, is called for an offensive foul, and now it’s being reviewed. Lakers up one with 21.8 seconds to play. – 6:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Patrick Beverley with a potential game-saving possession. With the Lakers holding a 102-101 lead over Portland, Russell Westbrook missed an open jumper. Beverley then drew an offensive foul on Nurkic with 21.8 seconds left. Play under review. – 5:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This is the second crunch time in a row that a team has used their center to defend Russell Westbrook and it’s clogged up the Lakers’ already poor spacing. – 5:59 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers doing the whole “let him shoot” thing with Westbrook here in the fourth – 5:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy said he settled on the Conley/Clarkson starting backcourt because of their experience together, feeling like with the team mostly lacking that, their time together would be good to utilize. Said he’s enjoyed JC showing that he can pass and isn’t just a gunner. – 5:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Pels coach Willie Green: It just looks like they have a lot to prove. People counted them out cuz they lost Gobert and Mitchell, but Conley and Clarkson and all the other guys are playing so well together. – 5:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The Lakers need to end the Russell Westbrook experience now. Although if they do keep him and allow him to keep shooting shots other than off drives to the rim, he could help them with their Wenbanyama lottery odds. He’s 2-10 FG today vs POR – 5:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After both teams took turns missing shots on six consecutive attempts (3 from Westbrook, 2 from Simons), LAL ripped off a quick 7-0 run to tie the game at 59, as LeBron and AD scored inside, and Beverley hit a 3. – 5:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are using same starters vs. the Blazers:
Russell Westbrook
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 3:03 PM
The Lakers are using same starters vs. the Blazers:
Russell Westbrook
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook: “I want him to be aggressive.” Ham liked Westbrook’s shot selection despite going 0-for-11 vs Clippers. Ham also praised Westbrook’s defense pic.twitter.com/Z6YR49NRHF – 1:52 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mike Conley as he comes out of the locker room tonight. “Am I a meme yet?”
Said he was trying to go his whole career without being the guy who got touched earth on a drive by someone else. “It happens to the best of us.” – 11:55 PM
Mike Conley as he comes out of the locker room tonight. “Am I a meme yet?”
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley said he was trying to go his whole career without being on the receiving end of a crossover highlight, so he’s bummed he slipped. Felt like he made up for it with the late foul on Gobert. pic.twitter.com/Ae4ZfdJR7W – 11:32 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Utah has really good players.
It’s that simple.
Clarkson, Sexton, Markkanen, Beasley, Olynyk, Vanderbilt, Conley.
All would be the 3rd or 4th best player on the Lakers.
All are proud vets.
This team – as it stands – isn’t bad enough to tank. Ainge has work to do. – 11:03 PM
Utah has really good players.
It’s that simple.
Clarkson, Sexton, Markkanen, Beasley, Olynyk, Vanderbilt, Conley.
All would be the 3rd or 4th best player on the Lakers.
All are proud vets.
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
I just want the Jazz to be good enough that they have to trade Mike Conley to a better situation – 10:51 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Mike Conley is a pro’s pro. What a player. To make that foul just shows what he’s got cooking in that veteran brain. – 10:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
A beautiful twisting pass from *checks notes* Jordan Clarkson to Mike Conley for an open 3 puts the Jazz up 2 with 1:01 left in OT – 10:45 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Big shot by Mike Conley; buries a 3 to give Utah a 128-126 lead with 1:01 remaining.
That was also Clarkson’s sixth assist to go with 29 points and 5 rebounds. – 10:43 PM
Big shot by Mike Conley; buries a 3 to give Utah a 128-126 lead with 1:01 remaining.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley knocks home a rainbow three and the Jazz take a 128-126 lead…1:01 remaining…..game of the night so far – 10:43 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley is being too trigger shy.
He’s got to take those threes when he’s got space. – 10:43 PM
Mike Conley is being too trigger shy.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mike Conley slips on the court, D’Angelo scores. Game tied. Time out. 4.4 seconds left. – 10:30 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Oooh boy, Russell puts Conley on skates and banks in a short jumper. All tied up at 120. Jazz will have 4.4 seconds. – 10:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Russell makes Mike Conley touch Earth and hits the game tying jumper. 4.4 seconds remaining….that was nasty – 10:30 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Wow…. Utah has hit four straight 3s. The latest being a Kelly Olynyk corner triple after a great find by Mike Conley.
Utah up 120-113, 1:54 remaining. – 10:18 PM
Wow…. Utah has hit four straight 3s. The latest being a Kelly Olynyk corner triple after a great find by Mike Conley.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Prior to the game MIN head coach Chris Finch was asked if guys are overhelping when they don’t need to with Rudy on the floor. That’s something that really takes a long time to get used to. His prowess at defending is not normal. It took Mike Conley a long time to get use to it – 10:00 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
“Kelly Olynyk has taken a lot of charges in his career, that’s kind of what he does.” – Mike Conley 10/19/22 – 8:32 PM
