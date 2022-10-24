Lakers remain pretty interested in Hornets guard Terry Rozier

Charlotte’s Terry Rozier emerged as a trade target for the Lakers in the offseason and their interest in him remains high, multiple sources tell The Athletic.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
James Plowright @British_Buzz
According to @Shams Charania the Lakers interest in Terry Rozier “Remains high” after “Discussions about a possible 3/4 team trade during the summer.”
According to @Shams Charania the Lakers interest in Terry Rozier “Remains high” after “Discussions about a possible 3/4 team trade during the summer.”
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
10-0 Hornets run to start 3rd quarter rather suddenly has Atlanta down by 14; remember Charlotte has no LaMelo Ball and no Terry Rozier. – 6:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Judging by my amateur limp comparison it looks as though LaMelo might have a chance to be back before Rozier. Tough start for the Hornets, offense is unorganized, a few players being asked to do a lot tonight – 5:32 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Terry Rozier and Cody Martin will not play this evening against the Hawks.
Terry Rozier and Cody Martin will not play this evening against the Hawks.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If Rozier was going to be out long term it feels like the Hornets would look to add another ball handler to the roster. The fact they haven’t looked at Kemba or IT suggests they are hoping it will just be a game or two – 9:46 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hornets injury report for tomorrow vs. ATL:
Cody Martin (left quad soreness) is doubtful.
Terry Rozier (right ankle sprain) is doubtful.
Hornets injury report for tomorrow vs. ATL:
Cody Martin (left quad soreness) is doubtful.
Terry Rozier (right ankle sprain) is doubtful.
Rod Boone @rodboone
Updated: Pelicans spoil #Hornets home-opening vibe. What we learned in their 124-112 loss, including Terry Rozier’s thoughts on his right ankle and leaving Spectrum Center in a boot.
Updated: Pelicans spoil #Hornets home-opening vibe. What we learned in their 124-112 loss, including Terry Rozier’s thoughts on his right ankle and leaving Spectrum Center in a boot.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Terry Rozier’s fit in the post-game interview 😅 pic.twitter.com/xICjpDnJBO – 11:21 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Rozier’s right ankle is the same one he sprained last pre-season which resulted in him missing the start of the regular season. – 9:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels get rewarded a take foul as Charlotte tries to stop the game to get Terry Rozier off the floor after he rolled his ankle.
Pels get rewarded a take foul as Charlotte tries to stop the game to get Terry Rozier off the floor after he rolled his ankle.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Terry Rozier down clutching his right ankle, came down on Ingram’s ankle and it doesn’t look good… At all – 9:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Terry Rozier is one of the most underrated ballhandlers in the NBA. Enjoying watching him get more rope off the dribble with LaMelo out. – 8:58 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
That much miscommunication on who is guarding Terry Rozier when he’s walking the ball up the court?
That much miscommunication on who is guarding Terry Rozier when he’s walking the ball up the court?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Didn’t see this sort of transition defense last year. Look at Hayward/McDaniels scramble to get back. Rozier does well to get in position and force a contested shot. pic.twitter.com/P3KZ7ClU0C – 8:04 PM
The Lakers and Hornets held discussions about a possible three- or four-team trade during the summer, and hold him in high regard among their possible trade possibilities, but the dynamic Hornets guard’s availability will be entirely predicated on the franchise’s direction for the future and its play as the season goes on. -via The Athletic / October 24, 2022
Rod Boone: Terry Rozier (right ankle sprain) is listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game in Atlanta. Same goes for Cody Martin. LaMelo remains out. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 22, 2022
Rod Boone: Steve Clifford isn’t too concerned about Terry Rozier’s ankle but said they need to be smart. Doesn’t sound like he thinks it will be a lengthy absence. If Rozier can’t go tomorrow against the Hawks, Dennis Smith Jr. would likely start at point guard. Theo Maledon could play too. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 22, 2022
