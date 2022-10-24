Naz Reid may get extended by Wolves

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Anthony Edwards LOVES Naz Reid:
“I just told him in the locker room, I said, ‘You nice, Naz. You nice.’ Like I don’t think I have that in me to come in a game (when I haven’t played the entire game) to come in the fourth quarter and I go 5 for 7 and score 14 points. Am I right?” pic.twitter.com/pqVUCSmtSI – 9:38 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid on Jordan McLaughlin:
“J-Mac is a tremendous player to me. I could compliment him all night if I had to. Smart. He’s just J-Mac, for real. He goes in with the same mentality of staying ready. I kind of get it from him, to be honest. Staying ready, being patient.” – 11:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid on where Jaylen Nowell has grown most:
“His mental. From his mental, when he first came in… His mental, to just go out there and do what he do and that’s get buckets. He knows that, and everybody else knows that. So once he gets the ball, it’s like just be you, Jaylen” – 11:45 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz Reid on his fluctuating role:
“It gets tough but it’s all part of the process. I’ve been in worse predicaments before & I’m able to tough it out & do what I do. At the end of the day everybody on the team believes in me & that’s the biggest thing, that they all support me.” – 11:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on Naz Reid:
“I just told him in the locker room, “you nice, you nice”… I haven’t seen anybody like Naz in a minute.” – 11:08 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The thing that stands out to me most as Naz Reid’s biggest improvement from last season to this season is his rebounding habits.
He’s going to get it, or at least making the effort — which leads to tip outs, if not secured boards. – 10:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski: Edwards on Naz Reid: “I just told him in the locker room, I said, ‘You nice, Naz. You nice.’ I don’t think I have that in me to come in a game when I haven’t played the entire game, to come in the fourth quarter and I go 5 for 7 and score 14 points.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / October 24, 2022
