Paul George will not play in OKC

Andrew Greif: Several Clippers won’t play tomorrow in Oklahoma City. Paul George is out with a non-covid illness. Marcus Morris Sr. is out for personal reasons. And Moussa Diabate (two-way) and Jason Preston (G League) also won’t be with the team as they begin a two-game set in OKC.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will be shorthanded in Oklahoma City tomorrow night.
Paul George is out (non-COVID).
Marcus Morris Sr. is out (personal)
Jason Preston (assignment) and Moussa Diabaté (two-way) will be in the G-League. – 6:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Several Clippers won’t play tomorrow in Oklahoma City.
Paul George is out with a non-covid illness. Marcus Morris Sr. is out for personal reasons. And Moussa Diabate (two-way) and Jason Preston (G League) also won’t be with the team as they begin a two-game set in OKC. – 6:11 PM
Several Clippers won’t play tomorrow in Oklahoma City.
Paul George is out with a non-covid illness. Marcus Morris Sr. is out for personal reasons. And Moussa Diabate (two-way) and Jason Preston (G League) also won’t be with the team as they begin a two-game set in OKC. – 6:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Phoenix is a better team than we are right now. We’ll be better though.” Ty Lue.
“I thought we were bad on the ball, bad off the ball. It’s a good team. Phoenix has been together. They’re a decent team.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Why not us. Let’s go get it this year.” Paul George before the game.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paraphrasing Paul George on the team’s defense tonight:
This kind of performance won’t cut it … We didn’t help each other. – 12:48 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked again about Ty Lue meeting with him to make sure he doesn’t take “a backseat” and remains aggressive and that it’s a “one-one” situation with Kawhi, Paul George reiterated it’s not that big a deal and he knows what he can do alongside Kawhi. “He’s 1A. I’m 1B.” – 12:48 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Paul George said the team is still working through stuff, “still working on playing with small lineups, still working on chemistry, continuity … We’ll get through it. we’re three games in.” – 12:45 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George says that the 1-2 convo is not that serious. “1A and 1B” he says as he shakes his head. – 12:45 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George: “We’re still working through stuff, still working on playing with small lineups, still working on chemistry, continuity … We’ll get through it. we’re three games in.” – 12:44 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight in LA
Devin Booker: 35 points, 13/21 FGs, 5/9 3s
Paul George & Kawhi Leonard: 27 points, 6/17 FGs, 2/8 3s – 12:34 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George makes a 3 after Marcus Morris spent multiple possessions getting buckets. Williams calls an urgent timeout, Suns up 82-72 with 2:28 left in 3rd quarter.
It’s the closest Clippers have been since the first subs were made.
Also, the hot dog cannon is back. – 11:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul George 3. #Clippers down 10. Trailed by as many as 22.
Timeout #Suns. 2:28 left in 3rd.
Few leads are safe in #NBA. – 11:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
John Wall attacking the basket. Paul George drawing a charge. Clippers trying to lean on their grit to overcome a slow start. – 10:35 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Paul George addresses the crowd before the Clippers’ home opener: pic.twitter.com/FNf2t4VdlV – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Why not us. Let’s get it this year.” Paul George addresses crowd as this is #ClipperNation first home game this season.
The opener was #Lakers home game. #Suns – 10:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Paul George takes the lead with addressing the crowd. Kawhi Leonard stands by his side pic.twitter.com/Y2kmlQQXY8 – 10:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George tells fans before the home opener, “why not us? Let’s go get it this year.” pic.twitter.com/DuRQFXOhGj – 10:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard addressed the crowd before tonight’s home opener. Unfortunately we didn’t get “hey, hey, hey” this time. pic.twitter.com/kOBkbMikjK – 10:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard come out together to welcome the home opening crowd – 10:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As expected, Kawhi Leonard will continue to come off the bench tonight. Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Norm Powell, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. – 8:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George will be “monitored” tonight, but no predetermined minute restriction for him. – 8:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight, as expected – 8:20 PM
More on this storyline
LA Clippers star guard Paul George was in the middle of a big second quarter when he said a technical foul “turned my aggression up.” He proceeded to take his anger out on the Sacramento Kings. George exploded for 40 points to go with six rebounds and six assists to lead the Clippers to a 111-109 win over the Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday. -via ESPN / October 23, 2022
Law Murray: Tyronn Lue on Paul George needing to be Paul George: “You can’t take a backseat, you got to be aggressive… because you know Kawhi, it’s going to be a process. It’s going to be a while before he’s back to the Kawhi we know.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / October 23, 2022
The Athletic: Patrick Beverley is in Paul George’s IG comments section 👀 -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / October 22, 2022
