Scottie Barnes will not play against Heat

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Christian Koloko makes his first NBA start in place of Scottie Barnes (ankle). My prediction? It won’t be his last. Could be a good fit too. Trent Jr., FVV, O.G. and Siakam also start vs. Heat. – 7:36 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Rookie Christian Koloko gets his first NBA start with Scottie Barnes sidelined with that ankle sprain. – 7:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Christian Koloko will make his first NBA start, in place of Scottie Barnes. Lets Achiuwa and Boucher figure out if they have chemistry from last year. – 7:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Christian Koloko gets his first NBA (regular season) start in place of the injured Scottie Barnes. – 6:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Raptors’ starters tonight with Scottie Barnes out:
Fred VanVleet
Gary Trent Jr.
O.G. Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
Christian Koloko – 6:59 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Christian Koloko starts in place of Scottie Barnes tonight 👀 – 6:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Scottie Barnes out tonight with sprained ankle and joins the rest of humankind on the day-to-day list – 6:43 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Scottie Barnes is out with a sprained ankle tonight. Nurse has yet to announce his replacement. – 6:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes won’t play tonight because of a sprained ankle. – 6:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No Scottie Barnes for Raptors tonight – 6:03 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes will not play tonight. – 6:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No Scottie Barnes tonight for Raptors vs. Heat, after spraining right ankle Saturday vs. Heat. – 6:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes has been ruled OUT for tonight’s rematch with the Heat in Miami. – 6:02 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes is out tonight – 6:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Scottie Barnes will not play tonight vs. Heat because of his sprained ankle. – 6:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Scottie Barnes is out tonight, Nick Nurse says. Barnes has a sprained ankle and will be day-to-day moving forward. – 6:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Scottie Barnes is out tonight for Toronto. Day to day. – 6:01 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
About to go live to break down the injury report with @DrewDinkmeyer. Talking Caleb Martin, Scottie Barnes, Sengun, B2Bs and more.
Free on our YouTube channel. youtube.com/watch?v=PCR2kE…2:00 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Per Raptors, Chris Boucher will play tonight vs. Miami; Scottie Barnes will be a game time decision. – 12:44 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Raptors saying Boucher will return tonight. Scottie Barnes will be a game- time decision. – 12:15 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raptors are listing both Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher as questionable to play tonight. Otto Porter Jr. remains out. – 8:41 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Per Raptors: Scottie Barnes is questionable vs. Heat with right ankle sprain, as is Chris Boucher (hamstring). Otto Porter jr. (hamstrings) is out. – 8:30 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Raptors say Otto Porter out tonight, Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher questionable. – 8:14 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors list Scottie Barnes as questionable due to ankle. Boucher questionable too. Otto out. – 8:13 AM

Josh Lewenberg: Thad Young on Barnes: “Scottie’s an amazing basketball player and I don’t even think he knows it. He’s so young and he’s just scratching the surface.” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / October 18, 2022

