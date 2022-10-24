Spurs to sign Charles Bassey on a two-way deal

Spurs to sign Charles Bassey on a two-way deal

Shams Charania: The San Antonio Spurs will sign free agent center Charles Bassey on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bassey is entering his second season after being a 76ers second-round pick in 2021.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs announce they’ve signed Charles Bassey to a two-way contract after Jordan Hall.
Guessing they will try to sign Hall soon for the Austin Spurs if another club doesn’t pick him up. – 2:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have waived Jordan Hall and signed Charles Bassey to a two-way contract. – 2:16 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs are set to sign intriguing 6-foot-11, 235-pound free agent center and former St. Anthony star Charles Bassey to a two-way contract this afternoon.
To make room for the native of Nigeria, Spurs will have to waive one of their current two-way players (likely Jordan Hall). – 1:26 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The San Antonio Spurs will sign free agent center Charles Bassey on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bassey is entering his second season after being a 76ers second-round pick in 2021. – 1:15 PM

Keith Pompey: Charles Bassey’s two-way deals with the Spurs comes after the center had discussions with 22 NBA teams following his release from the Sixers. Going to San Antonio will be a homecoming for the Nigerian player, who was a standout at San Antonio’s St. Anthony High School. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / October 24, 2022
Noah Levick: Doc Rivers said the Sixers waiving Isaiah Joe was tough for him, and that he had a long conversation with Joe. He said he believes both Joe and Charles Bassey are NBA players, framed their being waived as the circumstances here with a deep roster. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / October 14, 2022
Shams Charania: The 76ers are waiving guard Isaiah Joe and center Charles Bassey, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 13, 2022

