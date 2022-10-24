Suns, Bucks talked Jae Crowder trade?

In addition to the Hawks, the Suns have recently been engaged in talks with the Bucks on a potential Jae Crowder trade, sources said. Milwaukee has registered interest in the veteran forward who has remained away from the Suns’ organization as both sides work toward a trade. Miami is also believed to be among the current suitors for Crowder, according to league sources
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jae’Sean Tate (left ankle), Bruno Fernando (left knee), and TyTy Washington (left ankle) have been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game against Utah – 6:15 PM
Jae’Sean Tate (left ankle), Bruno Fernando (left knee), and TyTy Washington (left ankle) have been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game against Utah – 6:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Tae Crowder being the staple of this Giants linebacking core is pretty brutal. – 2:10 PM
Tae Crowder being the staple of this Giants linebacking core is pretty brutal. – 2:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report at #Clippers
Landry Shamet (left hip strain) PROBABLE.
Cam Johnson (right hip contusion) QUESTIONABLE.
Jae Crowder (not with team). – 7:22 PM
#Suns injury report at #Clippers
Landry Shamet (left hip strain) PROBABLE.
Cam Johnson (right hip contusion) QUESTIONABLE.
Jae Crowder (not with team). – 7:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets will be without Bruno Fernando with a sore left knee and Eric Gordon for right groin injury maintenance tonight in Milwaukee. Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) and TyTy Washington (knee) remain out. – 2:37 PM
Rockets will be without Bruno Fernando with a sore left knee and Eric Gordon for right groin injury maintenance tonight in Milwaukee. Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) and TyTy Washington (knee) remain out. – 2:37 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Suns Injury Report vs. Blazers tonight:
Jae Crowder (NWT) – OUT
Landry Shamet (left hip strain) – OUT – 9:11 PM
Suns Injury Report vs. Blazers tonight:
Jae Crowder (NWT) – OUT
Landry Shamet (left hip strain) – OUT – 9:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dash star Maria Sanchez, in a Jae’Sean Tate uni and a lefthander too (who knew?) hits tonight’s First Shot. – 8:13 PM
Dash star Maria Sanchez, in a Jae’Sean Tate uni and a lefthander too (who knew?) hits tonight’s First Shot. – 8:13 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: “That’s James deal right now.” Monty Williams on Jae Crowder being on #Suns inactive list as he’s making reference to GM James Jones. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / October 18, 2022
Duane Rankin: #Suns update: Jae Crowder put on inactive list going into season opener https://t.co/ja0paUZGdN via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jnPmX1rnZX -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / October 17, 2022
I had a team telling me that (Jae Crowder’s) agent was given permission to seek a trade. This was about two weeks before Jae came out and the news came out that Jae wasn’t going to be in camp. -via Spotify / October 14, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.