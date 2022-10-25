Anthony Edwards on Wolves getting booed: 'It's crazy, we gotta find ourselves'

Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards on Wolves getting booed: “We’re getting booed at home. It’s crazy. We gotta find ourselves… It feels crazy. I be wanting to say something, but the fans are not wrong. We look bad. I definitely don’t ever want to get booed again at my home. I’ll figure it out.”
Source: Twitter @DaneMooreNBA
Source: Twitter @DaneMooreNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on Wolves getting booed:
“We’re getting booed at home. It’s crazy. We gotta find ourselves… It feels crazy. I be wanting to say something, but the fans are not wrong. We look bad. I definitely don’t ever want to get booed again at my home. I’ll figure it out.” – 12:16 AM
Anthony Edwards on Wolves getting booed:
“We’re getting booed at home. It’s crazy. We gotta find ourselves… It feels crazy. I be wanting to say something, but the fans are not wrong. We look bad. I definitely don’t ever want to get booed again at my home. I’ll figure it out.” – 12:16 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Far cry from Spurs last trip here in April when Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 49. He’s got seven points on 3 of 12 tonight. – 9:39 PM
Far cry from Spurs last trip here in April when Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 49. He’s got seven points on 3 of 12 tonight. – 9:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards hits a 3 for his first bucket of the game.
Then a TO and Spurs going to line for three-point play. Story of the half. – 9:01 PM
Anthony Edwards hits a 3 for his first bucket of the game.
Then a TO and Spurs going to line for three-point play. Story of the half. – 9:01 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Anthony Edwards LOVES Naz Reid:
“I just told him in the locker room, I said, ‘You nice, Naz. You nice.’ Like I don’t think I have that in me to come in a game (when I haven’t played the entire game) to come in the fourth quarter and I go 5 for 7 and score 14 points. Am I right?” pic.twitter.com/pqVUCSmtSI – 9:38 AM
Anthony Edwards LOVES Naz Reid:
“I just told him in the locker room, I said, ‘You nice, Naz. You nice.’ Like I don’t think I have that in me to come in a game (when I haven’t played the entire game) to come in the fourth quarter and I go 5 for 7 and score 14 points. Am I right?” pic.twitter.com/pqVUCSmtSI – 9:38 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on his defense:
“I think when I’m going against a premier offensive player, I think my defense is a lot better… I think I need to work on, even when I’m not guarding the best player, I still got to act like I’m guarding the best player. So I got to be better.” – 11:27 PM
Anthony Edwards on his defense:
“I think when I’m going against a premier offensive player, I think my defense is a lot better… I think I need to work on, even when I’m not guarding the best player, I still got to act like I’m guarding the best player. So I got to be better.” – 11:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on Naz Reid:
“I just told him in the locker room, “you nice, you nice”… I haven’t seen anybody like Naz in a minute.” – 11:08 PM
Anthony Edwards on Naz Reid:
“I just told him in the locker room, “you nice, you nice”… I haven’t seen anybody like Naz in a minute.” – 11:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort said KAT and Rudy Gobert makes it more difficult to defend Anthony Edwards due to their screening – 10:59 PM
Lu Dort said KAT and Rudy Gobert makes it more difficult to defend Anthony Edwards due to their screening – 10:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort said the hardest part of guarding Anthony Edwards is “he has Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony towns to screen” said Edwards is a good player who can get things going. – 10:57 PM
Lu Dort said the hardest part of guarding Anthony Edwards is “he has Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony towns to screen” said Edwards is a good player who can get things going. – 10:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort said Anthony Edwards did a really good job of not fouling once he got into foul trouble. pic.twitter.com/iNHram5OZ9 – 10:56 PM
Lu Dort said Anthony Edwards did a really good job of not fouling once he got into foul trouble. pic.twitter.com/iNHram5OZ9 – 10:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards tonight:
30 PTS
11 REB
13-19 FG
Back-to-back 30 piece for the Ant Man. pic.twitter.com/eJl5gV88vj – 10:18 PM
Anthony Edwards tonight:
30 PTS
11 REB
13-19 FG
Back-to-back 30 piece for the Ant Man. pic.twitter.com/eJl5gV88vj – 10:18 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Eugene Omoruyi did a solid job staying in front of Anthony Edwards that possession – 10:01 PM
Eugene Omoruyi did a solid job staying in front of Anthony Edwards that possession – 10:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Anthony Edwards scored 11 points in the first game between the Thunder & Timberwolves
He’s already scored 12 points after the 1Q tonight – 8:37 PM
Anthony Edwards scored 11 points in the first game between the Thunder & Timberwolves
He’s already scored 12 points after the 1Q tonight – 8:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jaylin Williams (JWill) gets the first action of his NBA career.
JWill’s first matchup: 3 time DPOY Rudy Gobert.
(And Jaylin immediately takes a charge on Anthony Edwards.) – 8:36 PM
Jaylin Williams (JWill) gets the first action of his NBA career.
JWill’s first matchup: 3 time DPOY Rudy Gobert.
(And Jaylin immediately takes a charge on Anthony Edwards.) – 8:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Anthony Edwards didn’t play well against the Thunder in the season opener. He’s killing them in the first quarter tonight. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Edwards didn’t play well against the Thunder in the season opener. He’s killing them in the first quarter tonight. – 8:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Anthony Edwards already up to 12 points tonight, he got Bazley to jump at a pump fake and hit an open mid-range shot. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Edwards already up to 12 points tonight, he got Bazley to jump at a pump fake and hit an open mid-range shot. – 8:30 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
In overtime v. Minnesota the Utah Jazz had 5 field goals 1 from each player who played in the overtime.
Jared Vanderbilt had 6 rebounds in the overtime
Karl Anthony Towns took 7 of the Wolves 8 shots in overtime. Anthony Edwards had 0 shot attempts and 0 free throws – 12:36 AM
In overtime v. Minnesota the Utah Jazz had 5 field goals 1 from each player who played in the overtime.
Jared Vanderbilt had 6 rebounds in the overtime
Karl Anthony Towns took 7 of the Wolves 8 shots in overtime. Anthony Edwards had 0 shot attempts and 0 free throws – 12:36 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves have a couple of big issues to address:
1. The defense is getting torched from 3
2. Anthony Edwards says he feels more comfortable in smaller lineups.
The growing pains in Minnesota. theathletic.com/3717812/2022/1… – 11:15 AM
The Timberwolves have a couple of big issues to address:
1. The defense is getting torched from 3
2. Anthony Edwards says he feels more comfortable in smaller lineups.
The growing pains in Minnesota. theathletic.com/3717812/2022/1… – 11:15 AM
More on this storyline
Christopher Hine: Anthony Edwards: “It’s just normal for me to be bad on back-to-backs throughout my three years I’ve been in the league. Every time I have a back-to-back I do bad in the second game. I gotta figure out whatever that strategy is. I’ve gotta get that together.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / October 25, 2022
Jon Krawczynski: Edwards on Naz Reid: “I just told him in the locker room, I said, ‘You nice, Naz. You nice.’ I don’t think I have that in me to come in a game when I haven’t played the entire game, to come in the fourth quarter and I go 5 for 7 and score 14 points.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / October 24, 2022
A few NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Anthony Edwards can take another step forward in his development this season and contend for an All-Star appearance. “Edwards just has the total package,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype bluntly. “He’s capable of being dominant on both ends. Very few people have his tools physically, and he loves to hoop. If he starts to love to compete, look out.” -via HoopsHype / October 19, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.