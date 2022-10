Anthony Edwards on Wolves getting booed: 'It's crazy, we gotta find ourselves'

A few NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Anthony Edwards can take another step forward in his development this season and contend for an All-Star appearance. “Edwards just has the total package,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype bluntly. “He’s capable of being dominant on both ends. Very few people have his tools physically, and he loves to hoop. If he starts to love to compete, look out.” -via HoopsHype / October 19, 2022