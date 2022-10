Ben Simmons rips refs after fouling out vs. Grizzlies

Nets star Kevin Durant said he didn’t believe that last foul should have been called on Simmons, either, but that he knows calls usually even out over the course of a game. “I didn’t think that one was a foul, but it is what it is,” Durant said. “Ben’s a veteran in this league, so he trusts himself, we trust him and it’s just about bouncing back next game.” -via ESPN / October 25, 2022