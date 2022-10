Bradley Beal leaves game and is questionable to return

Next is Beal, 29, a three-time All-Star who twice has averaged 30-plus points in the NBA and also twice has lost out on playing for Team USA. In addition to his COVID-19 bout that knocked Beal out of Tokyo, he missed the previous World Cup because of the birth of his son. “I definitely see myself playing for USA,” Beal told The Athletic. “That’s always been a goal of mine, obviously to play in the Olympics, but there’s a step to get there (the World Cup). So if it’s available to me, for sure.” -via The Athletic / October 25, 2022