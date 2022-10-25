Bradley Beal leaves game and is questionable to return

Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal is questionable to return tonight with back tightness, the Wizards announce.
Source: Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards defeated the Detriot Pistons and moved to (3-1)
Kyle Kuzma led the team with 25, Kristaps Porzinigis had 20, Will Barton 16, Brad Beal 13, and Rui Hachimura finished with 10. – 9:28 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: 119-98 over the Pistons and the Wizards notch their first truly comfortable win of the season to improve to 3-1.
Kuzma: 25p 6r
Porzingis: 20p
Barton: 16p
Beal: 13p 6a – 9:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal’s back tightness has helped his step back game if anything, sheesh. – 9:09 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with a late in the shot clock 3 from near the top of the key to bail out Bradley Beal who got sealed off by Jaden Ivey. – 9:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Beal has hit two snatch-back and-1s from the same spot this quarter. – 8:58 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal and I stretch the same way pic.twitter.com/Q5nwgBCheJ – 8:56 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd Quarter: Wizards 85, Pistons 75
Beal: Has returned to the game after missing the second quarter with back tightness.
Kuzma: 17 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst.
Porziņģis: 18 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts.
Cunningham: 15 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts. – 8:47 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal has returned from the locker room and is about to check into the game with 3:05 remaining in the third quarter. – 8:40 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal returns from the Wizards locker room to the bench and seemingly staying loose during late third quarter timeout, but I doubt there is any reason for him to return. – 8:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has emerged from the locker room to join his teammates near the bench. – 8:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Bradley Beal questionable to return because of back tightness, the Wizards will start the third quarter with a Morris, Barton, Avdija, Kuzma and Porziņģis lineup. – 8:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 56, Pistons 49
Beal: questionable to return (back tightness)
Porziņģis: 12 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
Barton: 13 pts., 2 assts.
Ivey: 7 pts., 1 reb., 3 assts.
Second-chance pts.: Wizards 4, Pistons 11 – 8:06 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Wizards say Bradley Beal (back tightness) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 8:05 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal is questionable to return to tonight’s game because of back tightness, the Wizards announced. – 8:02 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal is questionable to return to tonight’s game with back tightness, per the Wizards. He went to the locker room late in the first quarter. – 8:01 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is questionable to return tonight with back tightness, the Wizards announce. – 8:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal was subbed out with 2:22 remaining in the first quarter — his regular substitution pattern — and hasn’t returned to the game, which deviates from the Wizards’ regular substitution pattern. Beal is currently in the Wizards’ locker room. – 8:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal has not checked back into the game after his 10 minutes in the first quarter as we near halftime.
Don’t see him on the bench. He took a charge earlier in the game. – 7:58 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Beal QB1 passes to Wright for the full-court layup. He also had an alley-oop, Kristaps Porzinigs. Point Beal 👀 #DCAboveAll – 7:33 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal is a fearless man still taking charges, but certainly an example of setting the defensive expectation for the rest of the team. – 7:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal just drew a charging foul on Saddiq Bey for Bey’s first foul. – 7:18 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Pistons at Wizards
Two teams that have been stuck in mediocrity for awhile, but have enough offensively potent talent to make for an entertaining matchup. Watch for Beal, Cunningham, Ivey, Porzingis, and Bey. pic.twitter.com/REeB8KYNTQ – 5:51 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Detroit Pistons:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trae Young, Bradley Beal seen as Team USA locks, Joel Embiid possible nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/25/tra… – 11:42 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Trae Young, Bradley Beal tell @The Athletic they would be in for Team USA at World Cup in Philippines. After them, Grant Hill’s group gets a lot younger theathletic.com/3703269/2022/1… – 8:25 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
NBA’s Last Two Minute Report says Donovan Mitchell traveled with 1:47 left in OT right before he scored an and-1.
Bradley Beal also got away with a foul on Mitchell with 56 seconds left in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/9y55l1taBh – 8:17 PM
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal has been in the locker room since late in the first quarter. Didn’t look like he was limping or anything on his way off the floor. But he hasn’t returned. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / October 25, 2022
Neil Dalal: Billy Donovan on Bradley Beal (his college star) on Friday – “Very, very loyal guy.” – “He’s a great work, he’s incredibly smart, he’s a really good teammate.” – Told Wizards pre-draft: “He’ll be a great leader.” – “He can score at every single level. He’s incredibly unselfish.” -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / October 25, 2022
Next is Beal, 29, a three-time All-Star who twice has averaged 30-plus points in the NBA and also twice has lost out on playing for Team USA. In addition to his COVID-19 bout that knocked Beal out of Tokyo, he missed the previous World Cup because of the birth of his son. “I definitely see myself playing for USA,” Beal told The Athletic. “That’s always been a goal of mine, obviously to play in the Olympics, but there’s a step to get there (the World Cup). So if it’s available to me, for sure.” -via The Athletic / October 25, 2022
