Clippers vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Clippers vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Clippers vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

October 25, 2022- by

By |

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $96,150,274 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder have not won any games

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 25, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: KTLA
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“He was not scared.”
John Wall on Devin Booker guarding him in a pickup game at #Kentucky when Booker was on his visit as a high school player. #Suns #BBN #ClipperNation #Clippers pic.twitter.com/aPzgg4TV1s3:06 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home