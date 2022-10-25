Clippers vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $96,150,274 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder have not won any games
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 25, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: KTLA
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@DuaneRankin
“He was not scared.”
John Wall on Devin Booker guarding him in a pickup game at #Kentucky when Booker was on his visit as a high school player. #Suns #BBN #ClipperNation #Clippers pic.twitter.com/aPzgg4TV1s – 3:06 AM