Darvin Ham not considering changing Lakers' starting lineup yet

Lakers coach Darvin Ham was asked how he felt about his team’s execution with the game on the line and there for the taking. “Just because a play is in your pocket, you have to execute it. Like you have to focus and bog down,” Ham said. “You have to screen. You have to cut with a purpose. You have to drive the ball with a purpose. So, just because you have plays, a multitude of plays available, you still have to make them work. Again, I thought without watching the game (film), I thought I have to go back and break the game down later on today. But just my initial thoughts is we, again, we tried to put the ball in the right people’s hands and calling different things and they were throwing different matchups, different defenses throughout the game. So, it’s just learning and having a package for our guys.” -via Los Angeles Times / October 24, 2022