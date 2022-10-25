Darvin Ham not considering changing Lakers' starting lineup yet

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
When Lakers coach Darvin Ham was asked if wasn’t going to change his starting lineup, he replied: “Not today.” – 5:20 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I asked Darvin Ham what he thinks about all of the criticism Russell Westbrook is receiving: pic.twitter.com/sN0fNhdXyG – 4:28 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on if he’s considering changing the team’s starting lineup: “Not today.” – 4:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! We break down Sunday’s loss to Portland, including some promising defense, bad shooting, and bad decisions by Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Odds for first NBA head coach fired this season, via @BetOnlineAG:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: Until a divorce frees all parties, the only thing standing between Russell Westbrook and his worst impulses is Darvin Ham. It’s time for the rookie coach to hurt some feelings @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/10… – 12:52 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Lakers led by 8 midway through the 4th Q but couldn’t close things out, falling to 0-3 with Darvin Ham saying LAL’s shot selection hurt the team down the stretch es.pn/3f1yfYv – 9:55 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says he wished Russell Westbrook “attacked the rim directly” on the missed pull-up jumper with 30 seconds left that Westbrook said he was looking for a 2-for-1 opportunity on. – 6:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I asked Darvin Ham about how the Lakers can counter teams defending Russell Westbrook with their opposing centers. He said the Lakers can do more dribble hand-offs (similar to what the Warriors do with Draymond Green) and/or Russ decisively attacking the centers off the dribble. – 6:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said he brought Russell Westbrook back in the game because he wanted another athletic perimeter defender so the Lakers could switch on the perimeter. – 6:30 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A Russell Westbrook 2 for 1 is probably not what Darvin Ham had in mind. – 6:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Chauncey Billups on former teammate Darvin Ham: “When they hired him, I was like, it’s about time. He’s put in his work, worked for a lot of great coaches. He’s a great leader. When he says something, you took heed to it. It always came from the right place, not (about him).” – 2:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said he’s been impressed by Troy Brown Jr., who will make his debut today after dealing with a sore back for the past few weeks.
He likes the 23-year-old’s ability to defend and shoot, and will bring him in off the bench: “We’ll work him in pretty early in the game.” – 1:55 PM
Darvin Ham said he’s been impressed by Troy Brown Jr., who will make his debut today after dealing with a sore back for the past few weeks.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis is “fine” after taking a hard fall in Thursday’s game vs the Clippers – 1:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook: “I want him to be aggressive.” Ham liked Westbrook’s shot selection despite going 0-for-11 vs Clippers. Ham also praised Westbrook’s defense pic.twitter.com/Z6YR49NRHF – 1:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis is fine after taking that hard fall last game. Obviously he returned to play in the game on Thursday, and practiced yesterday.
Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis is fine after taking that hard fall last game. Obviously he returned to play in the game on Thursday, and practiced yesterday.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Troy Brown Jr. is making his season debut today, per head coach Darvin Ham. – 1:49 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham said they are going to throw Troy Brown Jr “right into the fire” today for Lakers vs Portland – 1:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Troy Brown Jr. has an “unbelievable upside” for the Lakers this season. He’ll make his season debut today after missing time with lower back tightness. Ham says Brown will bring size on the wing defensively, athleticism and shooting to the court for the Lakers. – 1:48 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham praises Russell Westbrook vs. Clippers: ‘Defended his behind off’ latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:54 AM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham was asked how he felt about his team’s execution with the game on the line and there for the taking. “Just because a play is in your pocket, you have to execute it. Like you have to focus and bog down,” Ham said. “You have to screen. You have to cut with a purpose. You have to drive the ball with a purpose. So, just because you have plays, a multitude of plays available, you still have to make them work. Again, I thought without watching the game (film), I thought I have to go back and break the game down later on today. But just my initial thoughts is we, again, we tried to put the ball in the right people’s hands and calling different things and they were throwing different matchups, different defenses throughout the game. So, it’s just learning and having a package for our guys.” -via Los Angeles Times / October 24, 2022
As The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported in August, Ham was given the authority to bench Westbrook down the stretch of games, and potentially remove him from the starting lineup. Ham was the lone coaching candidate to express the fortitude necessary to be able to bring Westbrook off the bench when needed, sources say. Westbrook was used in a reserve role in the final game of the preseason in Sacramento on Oct. 14, but the Lakers went back to Westbrook in a starting spot to start the season. -via The Athletic / October 24, 2022
