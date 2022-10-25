Devin Vassell unlikely to play in rematch against Minnesota

San Antonio: Devin Vassell (left knee soreness) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday’s game against Minnesota.
Source: NBA.com
Source: NBA.com
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Devin Vassell is doubtful for tomorrow’s game in Minnesota with left knee soreness, per team. – 5:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Devin Vassell finished tonight with 23 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and just 1 turnover in 33 mins – 10:46 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Big start to the season for Devin Vassell, averaging 19.8 points, 5.0 boards, 4.5 assists with now Spurs 3-1. In a good spots to continue experimenting/building on creation for team playing with house $$. – 10:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Vassell tonight:
23 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
5 3P
Spurs are 3-1 and have beaten the Sixers and Timberwolves on the road. pic.twitter.com/GlECIA7XkL – 10:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones pushes his assist total to 6 with that feed to Devin Vassell for a 3. Jones has got 2 steals, but it seems like more. – 9:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3-level scoring from Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell in the opening week
Paint
Keldon 39% of shots, Devin 34% of shots
Mid-Range
Keldon 12% of shots, Devin 14% of shots
3PT line
Keldon 49% of shots, Devin 53% of shots pic.twitter.com/HbfZbMOIRS – 7:03 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Devin Vassell looks like he’s taking a leap for the Spurs.
San Antonio is empowering him to do way more off the dribble after a ton of progress last season. pic.twitter.com/jNYI54Yluu – 12:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The triple take: Spurs 114, 76ers 105
1. Devin Vassell is ready for the next step.
2. Jakob Poeltl was courageous, again.
3. Did the 76ers not get Adam Silver’s anti-tanking memo?
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 11:45 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden shot 4/18 and Tyrese Maxey was 8/18. Devin Vassell and the Spurs explain how they contained the talented guards. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/devin-va… via @SixersWire – 10:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Devin Vassell after tonight’s win in Philly: “It gives a lot of confidence for us. We’re a young group, so at the end of the day, it’s going to help us out. We’ll celebrate this win but right now at the end of the day we have 79 more games.” – 10:28 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
San Antonio held James Harden to 4/18 shooting and Tyrese Maxey was 8/18. Devin Vassell and the Spurs explained how they were able to do so after their win. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/devin-va… via @SixersWire – 10:00 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson look awesome. Vassell has just straight up taken a huge leap in terms of pace and handle again. Keldon was good already but the jumper looks even more consistently and confident than it was. This is a legit starting wing pair at 22/23 years old. – 9:37 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers trail the Spurs 85-77 heading into the 4th quarter. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson have 20 each for the Spurs. Embiid has 26 on 9-17 shooting for the Sixers. After committing 5 TOs in the first quarter the Spurs have committed just 5 in the last two. Phillies trail 1-0. – 7:54 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Awesome fight from the Spurs tonight, in Philly, SEGABABA, up three at halftime.
Devin Vassell leads the way with 20 points and it looks like his breakout season is well underway. – 7:19 PM
Awesome fight from the Spurs tonight, in Philly, SEGABABA, up three at halftime.
StatMuse @statmuse
At half:
20 — Devin Vassell
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers trail Spurs 54-51 at halftime.
Still doesn’t feel like his touch is there, but Joel Embiid was active on both ends: 13 points, nine free-throw attempts and engaged defense.
Impressive half from Devin Vassell (20 points, 8-10 FG) and Keldon Johnson (10 points, 4-8 FG). – 7:14 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Devin Vassell is just four points away from setting a new career high less than 24 hours after establishing his current career high. – 7:14 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs are leading the 76ers 54-51 at half, on the road, on the second night of a back-to-back.
Devin Vassell has 20 points. At halftime. He is 8 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Clearly, he’s found his shot. – 7:13 PM
The Spurs are leading the 76ers 54-51 at half, on the road, on the second night of a back-to-back.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 3 over Sixers
Devin Vassell just scored 17 points in the 2Q pic.twitter.com/hw4LtCRL6N – 7:13 PM
Half: Spurs by 3 over Sixers
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15 point game now for Devin Vassell
Keldon also in double figures scoring with 11 pic.twitter.com/ImNlZ9EI0B – 7:02 PM
15 point game now for Devin Vassell
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Devin Vassell now the leading scorer in the game with 12 points pic.twitter.com/naqBOo1gOd – 6:51 PM
Derek Bodner: Final: Sixers lose to the Spurs 114-105, falling to 0-3 on the season. Embiid had 40 on 14-25 shooting, but Harden shot just 4-18 and the Sixers’ perimeter defense was burned by Vassell (22) and Johnson (21) as the Spurs shot 16-38 from deep. -via Twitter @DerekBodnerNBA / October 22, 2022
The Spurs have exercised their 2023/24 team options on former lottery picks Devin Vassell and Joshua Primo, the team announced. -via Hoops Rumors / October 11, 2022
Tom Orsborn: Poeltl and Vassell aren’t injured. Pop is just spreading out the minutes. Keldon Johnson (shoulder) and Josh Primo (knee) are also out again. They’ve missed the last 3 games, but Pop said they could return as soon as Tuesday in Salt Lake City. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / October 9, 2022
