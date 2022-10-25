Franz Wagner: 'Dirk Nowitzki was a huge inspiration for me'

Who would you compare your game to? Franz Wagner: It’s tough. I think you always take stuff from a bunch of different guys. Some stuff works and comes easier to you in your game. I think Dirk Nowitzki was a huge inspiration for me. I don’t know if I’ve ever watched one player and tried only his moves. I think my game is not as easy to compare as others. When I was in Berlin, we watched Dejan Bodiroga. He played in Barcelona and used to do the Shammgod. He was a big guard. That was the first time I remember a coach showing me clips that could work for me.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Mo Bamba and Caleb Houstan are the first subs off the bench, coming in for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. – 7:56 PM
Franz Wagner knocks down a 3 off an BLOB play for the game’s first points. – 7:44 PM
The Magic will start Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. tonight versus New York. – 6:49 PM
Magic’s starters vs. Knicks: Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 6:02 PM
Mavs ending practice before a flight to New Orleans with free throw contests.
Haven’t seen Spencer Dinwiddie and Luka Doncic miss. Also haven’t seen Jared Dudley and crew stop grilling Dorian Finney-Smith.
What I have seen: Dirk Nowitzki back in attendance. pic.twitter.com/PwHwudSlrU – 1:58 PM
Franz Wagner really challenging Luka Doncic for those Dirk moves mastery 😮
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/99gQBhtwp3 – 10:29 AM
Typically don’t get into this, but I’ll take a shot at #SmallSampleSize theater with something to keep an eye on.
Through 3 games, Franz Wagner has been assisted on 30% of his FGs. Last season, it was 59%.
📸: Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel
(Stats via @Ben Falk) pic.twitter.com/6d40slmrq4 – 10:18 AM
Franz Wagner giving out posters for free! 🫣
🎥@NBATV pic.twitter.com/2TxOwp59A6 – 2:45 AM
End of 3Q: Celtics 99, Magic 94.
Boston made the extra hustle plays count towards the end of the quarter.
Terrence Ross: 24 points (9-of-14, 4-of-7 on 3s)
Franz Wagner: 18 points (8-of-16, 2-of-5 on 3s), 6 rebounds – 8:56 PM
I *think* Paolo Banchero will become the Magic’s best player. But I’m not ruling out that it will be Franz Wagner. And that’s awesome for the Magic. – 8:38 PM
Halftime: Magic 68, Celtics 68.
Franz Wagner: 16 points (7-of-12, 2-of-5 on 3s), 3 rebounds
Terrence Ross: 14 points (5-of-8, 2-of-3 on 3s)
Cole Anthony: 12 points (5-of-8, 2-of-3 on 3s), 4 rebounds, 3 fouls
Paolo Banchero: 10 points (3-of-11) – 8:12 PM
Orlando’s 9-man rotation (so far through start of 2Q) tonight: Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.
Kevon Harris, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Mo Bamba. – 7:42 PM
Magic getting an early look at two-way forward Kevon Harris, who checks in for Franz Wagner.
Mo Bamba also checked in for Paolo Banchero. – 7:22 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Noah Vonleh
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Magic starters:
Wendell Carter Jr.
Paolo Banchero
Franz Wagner
Terrence Ross
Cole Anthony – 6:25 PM
Celtics at Magic – Amway Center – Oct. 22, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Vonleh
Orlando – Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter
OUT:
Celtics: Horford, R Williams, Gallinari
Magic: Suggs, Fultz, Isaac, M. Wagner, Harris pic.twitter.com/ynkdbNpQ0b – 6:19 PM
Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. will start tonight, Jamahl Mosley said. – 5:15 PM
Magic’s starters for home opener vs. Celtics: Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:14 PM
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. in their home opener against the @Celtics tonight at @AmwayCenter. – 5:14 PM
More on this storyline
Dallas Mavericks and NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki is opening a restaurant at DFW International Airport. The airport board on Thursday approved the new restaurant simply called Nowitzki in Terminal C, part of a newly opened expansion at the airport. Nowitzki is set to open at the end of summer 2023 and the restaurant will feature a virtual reality experience that allows customers to interact with the NBA Finals MVP. -via Dallas Morning News / October 14, 2022
Early plans for the menu include an international variety of foods available all day, including a few foods inspired by Nowitzki’s home country of Germany, including chicken schnitzel, bratwurst with sauerkraut and German potato salad, according to the D&B; Mitchell Group website. -via Dallas Morning News / October 14, 2022
Brad Townsend: Mavs announce that @Dirk Nowitzki statue unveiling will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 25, before Mavs-Lakers game. How’s that for an extra Christmas present? pic.twitter.com/SM0pEKYCKP -via Twitter @townbrad / October 14, 2022
Franz Wagner on Paolo Banchero: I’m super impressed. It’s not just the output he’s had already in these first few games. His poise, composure, and confidence that he brings not just for himself but for the whole group are really impressive for such a young guy. He’s really coachable. To be the first pick, come in so humble and eager to learn stuff from everybody, I think, is going to make him a great player. -via HoopsHype / October 25, 2022
Orlando Magic PR: In addition to Markelle Fultz (left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee), the following will not play tonight for the @Orlando Magic at Dallas: – Admiral Schofield (left knee contusion) – Franz Wagner (coach’s decision) #MagicTogether #MagicTipOff -via Twitter @Magic_PR / October 7, 2022
Khobi Price: Franz Wagner’s expected to be available tomorrow vs. the Spurs after sitting out the first preseason game. The team will continue to monitor Wagner after his deep EuroBasket run with Germany over the summer. -via Twitter @khobi_price / October 5, 2022
