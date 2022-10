Franz Wagner: 'Dirk Nowitzki was a huge inspiration for me'

Dallas Mavericks and NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki is opening a restaurant at DFW International Airport. The airport board on Thursday approved the new restaurant simply called Nowitzki in Terminal C, part of a newly opened expansion at the airport. Nowitzki is set to open at the end of summer 2023 and the restaurant will feature a virtual reality experience that allows customers to interact with the NBA Finals MVP. -via Dallas Morning News / October 14, 2022