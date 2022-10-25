Jarrett Allen under heavy consideration for Team USA roster spot

“Representing my country means a lot to me,” said Garland, who’s nursing an eye injury at present. “I’ve been in USA Basketball since I was 16 and I’ve never won a gold medal. That’s something I really want to do, something I’m going to accomplish.” Another of Garland’s teammates, Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, is 24 and an All-Star after averaging a double-double last season. He also plays a position of great need on Team USA, as a 7-footer in the post, and is said by USA Basketball sources to be under heavy consideration for a spot.
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Jarrett Allen: “He’s a defensive player of the year candidate every single year. I think it’s time that we acknowledge that.” – 10:52 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen just dumped a bottle of water over Donovan Mitchell’s head in his on court postgame interview – 9:51 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Wow. What a win for the #Cavs. They beat the Wizards 117-107 in OT.
Donovan Mitchell: 37 pts, 4 assists, 5 rbds, 3 steals.
Cedi Osman: 16 pts, 3 assists
Jarrett Allen: 15 pts, 14 rbds
Dean Wade: 12 pts
Evan Mobley: 10 pts, 7 rebounds
Caris LeVert: 10 pts, 4 assists – 9:50 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I’m ok with this loss. They showed great fight, mostly defended Mitchell pick and roll well after the third quarter, and Brad looks spry on both ends.
Jarrett Allen was outstanding defending KP. Mitchell’s tough. Cavs are good – 9:46 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Bradley Beal is making solid plays on the defensive side of the ball, he challenged the 7-footer Jarrett Allen, under the rim. #DCAboveAll – 7:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija recognizes he is matched on Jarrett Allen after missing a corner 3 and makes a good read to knock down the pass leading to a Kristaps Porzingis putback dunk the other way. – 7:22 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five for the home opener against the Wizards: Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards face a tough test tonight against the Cavs in Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell’s arrival boosts the offense, but who makes the Cavs fit/make sense are their three plus defenders: Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro. The Cavs will be on the 2nd night of a b2b, tho. – 12:19 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup for tonight’s game in Chicago:
Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:20 PM
More on this storyline
Bickerstaff doesn’t think that’s too much on Mitchell’s plate because he will have Garland, Mobley, center Jarrett Allen and guard Caris LeVert to help carry the scoring load. “He wants to do it. He understands the identity of this team,” Bickerstaff said of Mitchell after practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “[He’s] a guy who wants to be a part of it and doesn’t isolate or separate himself. But he’s also got a lot of help on the offensive end. “I don’t think he’s going to have to carry as large of a burden as he has in the past. You put him together with Darius, who last year carried a hell of a burden himself. Now, you can pull that back, and again, you can kind of ping pong it so one guy doesn’t have to feel like they’re out there by themselves.” -via Akron Beacon Journal / October 19, 2022
Chris Fedor: Along with #Cavs Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dylan Windler and Jarrett Allen not playing tonight in Orlando, Cleveland will not have Kevin Love or Dean Wade. Sources say neither made the trip. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 14, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Evan Mobley will make his preseason debut tomorrow night in Orlando. Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen will not travel make the trip. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 13, 2022
