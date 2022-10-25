Jaylen Brown severs ties with Kanye West's Donda Academy

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions. For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind. “In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports. “I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love, and support to the incredible children, faculty, and young athletes with whom I’ve been grateful to form bonds and relationships with during my time with Donda Academy.”
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Bulls starters:
Nikola Vucevic
Patrick Williams
DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 26th birthday to Jaylen Brown!
📊 406 GP, 16.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.0 APG
🎯 47.3 FG%, 37.3 3P%, 71.4 FT%
⭐️ 1x (2021)
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Javonte Green continues to provide a spark with his relentless energy and hustle. In his first few minutes, Green blocked a Noah Vonleh layup, defended a Jaylen Brown driving layup by jumping straight up and avoiding a foul, knocked down a wing 3, and forced a Malcolm Brogdon turnover when he stripped the ball. “We just play free,” Green said. Dragić is the offensive conductor. He tallied six assists against zero turnovers against the Celtics, adding seven points in 17 minutes. -via The Athletic / October 25, 2022
NBA Central: Jaylen Brown condemns Kanye West’s statements but will stay with Donda Sports, per @Gary Washburn ￼ “I don’t condone any hurt, harm, or danger toward any group of people or individuals whatsoever,” pic.twitter.com/jg8k9Gl6Ht -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / October 24, 2022
The joy has shown up in some gaudy offensive numbers. Through two games, the Celtics have shot 54 percent from the field while scoring a league-leading 123.4 points per 100 possessions. While it’s far too early in the season for any sample size to be meaningful, Boston’s offense has scored at an eye-opening pace. Tatum and Jaylen Brown have averaged a combined 63.5 points per game. The Celtics committed 20 turnovers against Miami but were still able to stomp out Heat charges in both the third and fourth quarters. Tatum pointed toward his team’s offensive execution when asked what has stood out over the first two games. -via The Athletic / October 23, 2022
