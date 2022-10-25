John Wall on being sidelined by Houston: I was pissed as hell

“Mutual decision” sounds so cordial. Yet when the Houston Rockets told John Wall their unwelcome plan back in September 2021, informing the five-time All-Star that he would barely play in the coming season because of their youth movement, there was nothing cordial about his response. “Pissed as hell,” Wall told The Athletic recently. “Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball.”
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
John Wall: I felt like I deserved to play, like I deserved to start. (But) if you drafted a guy No. 1, or No. 2, and he’s a point guard, like I totally get it. I’m not mad about that. So that was kind of tough for me to be in that situation, because I want to play. And then the whole time, I was like, ‘Man, we’ve got to find a way to get out of here.’ I know it’s gonna be harder because I had two years left (on his contract worth a combined $91 million). -via The Athletic / October 25, 2022
John Wall: In August, I went back to check on my condo and I was going back to Miami, where I’ll (stay) in the summer. So they were like, ‘Yo, the thing is, listen, we’ll bring you out for like 10 minutes a game, and sometimes you won’t play at all, or you can just not play at all the whole year and we’ll try to find a trade.’ And I was like, ‘I’m not trying to play 10 minutes a game or not play some games.’ I didn’t want to do that. -via The Athletic / October 25, 2022
Mark Medina: Clippers formally rule out Kawhi Leonard and John Wall for tomorrow’s game in Sacramento as part of the team’s efforts to preserve them on back-to-backs. Clippers then play Sunday in LA vs Phoenix -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / October 21, 2022
