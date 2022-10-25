Kawhi Leonard will miss both games in OKC

Leonard was ruled out for Tuesday night’s game against the Thunder and will miss Thursday’s second game in Oklahoma City. Clippers coach Ty Lue said Leonard has not suffered a setback with his right ACL and that the team is remaining extremely cautious with its franchise star. Leonard will fly back to Los Angeles on Wednesday to receive treatment on his knee. The Clippers will see how Leonard is feeling before determining his status for Sunday’s game against New Orleans.
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
Clippers F Kawhi Leonard will miss at least 2 games with stiffness in his surgically repaired knee.
Kawhi Leonard experienced stiffness in his surgically-repaired right knee and will travel back to LA for treatment, missing both games in OKC espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:23 PM
League source tells @TheAthletic that Kawhi Leonard wanted to play tonight, despite knee stiffness. Leonard was not going to be scheduled to play Thursday. Staff decided to hold him out as a precaution.
Ty Lue says Kawhi “experienced some stiffness in his knee” so Clippers are sending him back to LA to get treatment and work out there. – 6:36 PM
Let the record show that on a night in which Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both out, OKC is playing an injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Kawhi Leonard will not play tonight against OKC because of right knee injury management. – 6:17 PM
Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) is out for tonight’s game against OKC. – 6:14 PM
The Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) tonight. Paul George (non-COVID illness) is also out. – 6:05 PM
The Clippers say Kawhi Leonard (right knee management) is out tonight against Oklahoma City. – 6:03 PM
And now the LA Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard out to manage his right knee. – 6:03 PM
I’m sure Gregg Popovich would prefer to have a Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili or Kawhi Leonard to build around, but I bet there’s a cantankerous, competitive side of him that truly enjoys the challenge of coaching up some young kids & helping them do the unexpected. – 9:48 PM
“After shootaround, [he] experienced some stiffness in his knee,” Lue said before the Clippers played the Thunder. “And so we want to be cautious, make sure we’re doing the right thing by him, even though he wanted to play. We just thought it wasn’t smart. He can be mad at us if he wants to but just not smart right now.” -via ESPN / October 25, 2022
Mark Medina: Clippers say that Kawhi Leonard will be out for tonight’s game in Oklahoma City because of “right knee injury management.” Paul George (non-Covid illness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons) were already ruled out. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / October 25, 2022
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard felt some stiffness in his knee after shootaround and the team decided to hold him out as a precaution. Leonard will go to LA tomorrow, Lue said, because he’ll have more resources there to keep his recovery going. Lue said he’s not concerned. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / October 25, 2022
