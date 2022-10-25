Kawhi Leonard will not play vs OKC

Mark Medina: Clippers say that Kawhi Leonard will be out for tonight’s game in Oklahoma City because of “right knee injury management.” Paul George (non-Covid illness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons) were already ruled out.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
…me bracing for stupid ass Kawhi takes rest of the week pic.twitter.com/qBdhSCMgHF – 6:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Kawhi “experienced some stiffness in his knee” so Clippers are sending him back to LA to get treatment and work out there. – 6:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Let the record show that on a night in which Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both out, OKC is playing an injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard will not play tonight against OKC because of right knee injury management. – 6:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) is out for tonight’s game against OKC. – 6:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) tonight. Paul George (non-COVID illness) is also out. – 6:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Clippers say Kawhi Leonard (right knee management) is out tonight against Oklahoma City. – 6:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And now the LA Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard out to manage his right knee. – 6:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers say that Kawhi Leonard will be out for tonight’s game in Oklahoma City because of “right knee injury management.” Paul George (non-Covid illness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons) were already ruled out. – 6:03 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I’m sure Gregg Popovich would prefer to have a Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili or Kawhi Leonard to build around, but I bet there’s a cantankerous, competitive side of him that truly enjoys the challenge of coaching up some young kids & helping them do the unexpected. – 9:48 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard felt some stiffness in his knee after shootaround and the team decided to hold him out as a precaution. Leonard will go to LA tomorrow, Lue said, because he’ll have more resources there to keep his recovery going. Lue said he’s not concerned. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / October 25, 2022
Law Murray: League source tells @TheAthletic that Kawhi Leonard wanted to play tonight, despite knee stiffness. Leonard was not going to be scheduled to play Thursday. Staff decided to hold him out as a precaution. It’s October, so team is not messing around. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / October 25, 2022
Mark Medina: Clippers formally rule out Kawhi Leonard and John Wall for tomorrow’s game in Sacramento as part of the team’s efforts to preserve them on back-to-backs. Clippers then play Sunday in LA vs Phoenix -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / October 21, 2022
